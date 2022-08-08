AirBuddy: A New Spin On Underwater Diving!

Tankless Diving, An Innovative Alternative to Scuba Diving!

The AirBuddy media by AirBuddy

Now and then, you come across some innovation you didn’t know existed. The Airbuddy is one such set-up as an accessible option to snorkelers and would-be scuba divers alike. The concept is simple! The surface-supplied breathing apparatus (SSBA) will provide surface air to the diver below the water’s surface. Think of this as stepping up from snorkeling and just short of using a tank in SCUBA diving.

Rechargeable Compressor media by AirBuddy

The compressor (pictured above) is battery-powered and can provide 55 minutes of air to a depth 40 feet below the water’s surface. As someone who enjoys snorkeling, I can see several benefits of having a unit like this. You are no longer limited to how long you can hold your breath. A good deal of exploration can be done in just short of an hour, and it would add another dimension to exploring various reefs.

Doing a quick bit of research on knoxdiving, I learned for most swimmers, a depth of 20 feet (6.09 meters) is the most they can safely free dive. Experienced divers can safely dive to 40 feet (12.19 meters) when exploring underwater reefs. In essence, Airbuddy brings average swimmers on par with experienced swimmers.

For those who own boats and perform their maintenance/cleaning on the hull or propeller, the Airbuddy is the way to go.

Underwater Maintenance media by AirBuddy

Airbuddy, like scuba diving, has a similar set of safety rules. You breathe in compressed air, so you should take dive lessons before using. In Airbuddy’s own words:

Learn about the implications of breathing compressed air, important safety rules and emergency procedures, as well as practical skills, such as how to breathe correctly, clear your mask from water, equalise your ears, weigh yourself, communicate underwater with hand signals, etc.

The AirBuddy media by AirBuddy

The unit comes with a coiled hose to prevent kinks and is also equipped with a safety backup air reservoir (16 liters) in case of underwater emergencies or a stopped compressor. If needed, this is enough for a few extra breaths from this spare air. Also of note is the underwater siren alerting the diver 10 minutes before running out of air, giving the user enough time to ascend to the surface.

Another feature of note is the ability to feed air to another “buddy.” The runtime on the unit will remain the same, but the maximum depth will be cut in half (20 feet maximum) as the unit is supplying air to two divers instead of one.

Expect to pay close to $2000 for the Airbuddy set-up with the ability to swim with a “Buddy,” remembering you should always dive in pairs. If you want to double your dive time, an extra battery is available for $319. In either case, expect to expand your underwater possibilities with the Airbuddy!