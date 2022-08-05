Ann Arbor, MI

The Nimbus: A Covered Electric Motorcycle

Inyerself

Add This Electric Vehicle Offering to the List

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ak0b_0h5wy3Go00
Nimbus Onemedia by Nimbus

Nimbus is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company looking to make waves in the micro-mobility market of electric vehicles with their Nimbus One.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines nimbus as meaning.

a luminous vapor, cloud, or atmosphere about a god or goddess when on earth

This wouldn’t be the first time a manufacturer came up with an extravagant name describing the vehicle or at least their “vision” of said vehicle. Think of the Nimbus One as a covered 3-Wheeled motorcycle with plenty of possibilities, even in the rain!

Nimbus’s primary focus is on the following, with particular regard for city driving:

  1. Mileage
  2. Parking
  3. Price

The Nimbus One has an estimated mileage, depending on how hard it is driven, of 91 miles to the charge. By the way, the battery is swappable, so it is possible to have a spare in waiting and possibly doubling your range.

This little vehicle can be parked just about anywhere, given its small footprint making it the perfect city vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FXym_0h5wy3Go00
Parkingmedia by Nimbus

Pricing is based on renting ($200/month) or outright buying for $9980. The company equates the less than $10,000 price as falling below annual insurance and gas.

Now for the added feature of the Nimbus One:

Safety is a significant concern, and this small vehicle is airbag-equipped with a steel-reinforced frame. Built to withstand impacts, the Nimbus is also made to avoid them. Artificial intelligence and onboard cameras work together to avoid other vehicles preventing dangerous or life-threatening collisions.

Another exciting attribute the Nimbus demonstrates is the ability to remain upright on sharp turns. The Nimbus will maintain its stability using its proprietary technology, keeping it centered and balanced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MvC1_0h5wy3Go00
Turningmedia by Nimbus

This little ride can get up to 30mph within 30 seconds and achieve a maximum speed of 50mph, proving it is a little force to reckon with. A full battery charge can be obtained within 5.4 hours or 1.2 hours using a level 2 charger. The Nimbus also comes with a heater, with air conditioning being an optional add-on. You can play your favorite music through the onboard Bluetooth speakers and small display screen. Don’t worry; there is room behind the driver for extra cargo or another passenger. I suspect it might be a bit cramped.

This vehicle is currently available for pre-order with a $100 deposit. I hope you aren’t in a hurry because the scheduled delivery time is the 3rd quarter of 2023. As we all know, these dates are subject to change!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# innovation# technology# transportation# michigan# electric vehicles

Comments / 4

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
4472 followers

More from Inyerself

"The Dragon" A Defining Hypercar!

Drako Motors recently teased/announced the “Dragon,” which will take the electric hypercar means of transportation to the next level. Imagine an electric sports utility vehicle with tremendous torque and power coupled with motors on each wheel. This quad-motor concept takes the car to a whopping 2000 hp.

Read full story

AirBuddy: A New Spin On Underwater Diving!

Tankless Diving, An Innovative Alternative to Scuba Diving!. Now and then, you come across some innovation you didn’t know existed. The Airbuddy is one such set-up as an accessible option to snorkelers and would-be scuba divers alike. The concept is simple! The surface-supplied breathing apparatus (SSBA) will provide surface air to the diver below the water’s surface. Think of this as stepping up from snorkeling and just short of using a tank in SCUBA diving.

Read full story
3 comments

THUNDERTRUCK: Meet the Competitor to Tesla's Cybertruck

What do you get when you mix “creative consultancy” that is always solving? In this case, you get THUNDERTRUCK by the think tank Wolfgang. This electric vehicle was designed as an on-road and off-road electric vehicle that will adapt to all-terrain while maintaining high performance throughout.

Read full story
1 comments

Do You Remember Vespa? Now They Offer Electric!

In this day and age, electricity is becoming more commonplace in just about all forms of transportation. Gas prices and never-ending inflation have made this option more and more appealing. So appealing that Vespa, a Piaggio Group Company, has jumped on the battery-powered moped bandwagon in the form of their Elettrica model.

Read full story

Using Technology to Clean Our Waterways!

If you have read my work, you will quickly conclude that I am a massive proponent of drone technology. Never has this been more cemented than right now, having seen what the engineers at RanMarine Technology have begun introducing in the form of the Wasteshark. The Wasteshark was designed to take a “bite” out of water pollution. This includes transparent plastics, bio-waste, and unwanted debris one would find in a body of water.

Read full story
2 comments

Meet Your Own Personal Valet!

File this under something new, but is it something we really need? These robots will follow you while also carrying your things. I am referring to the gita and gitamini by Piaggio Fast Forward.

Read full story
3 comments

Bringing Some "Excitement" to Composting!

I wrote in an earlier article about the innovations being brought into the home regarding recycling. After all, the whole goal is to reduce our carbon footprint. Let’s see where this takes us.

Read full story

Why Would I Risk Buying Another Crowdfunded E-Bike?

I have to admit I am very tempted by one of the most recent E-Bike campaigns on Indiegogo. The bike of the moment is the ENGWE X26, and the features read like a laundry list of must-haves.

Read full story

An Off-Roading Electric Motorcycle Like No Other!

When I first saw the EQUULEUS, I immediately equated it to the Batcycle from the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight movies. Perhaps it is the oversized tires or just the darkness of the motorcycle itself. Equuleus, in Latin, means "little horse" or foal. In either case, this motorcycle is a force to reckon with. Officially this is an Electric Mountain Patrol Motorcycle, and if it genuinely has to scale mountains, you better have one heck of a wheel (below).

Read full story
3 comments

Bringing Charging Technology to the "Streets," Literally!

EV Chargers are in Short Supply, but Roads Aren’t!. Electreon is a company with one goal in mind, and they describe it as such:. We are dedicated to developing a convenient technology that eliminates range anxiety while minimizing EV battery and electric grid impacts to achieve net-zero transport emissions without over-exploiting our finite planetary resources.

Read full story
7 comments

Making Innovative Strides in Recycling!

I don’t know about you, but I have been waiting for someone to develop a solution to combat some of the recycling hardships we encounter daily. Every year, I read additional facts about recycling that seem to put many things into perspective. These are some of the recent facts detailed on sosfuture.org that not only surprised me; they highlighted a significant problem that exists.

Read full story
1 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"

Several years ago, I recalled looking for some excursions and events to introduce to my young children. One of the best-kept secrets in Michigan happened to be The Creature Conservancy, and it was located in Ann Arbor. Established in 2005, one of its first residents was Al (pictured above), who is significantly bigger today. Looking further into this nonprofit center, I was surprised to learn it relied exclusively on charitable donations.

Read full story
1 comments

This Luxury Yacht Combines Solar and Electric Capabilities!

If money was no object, what would be your first purchase? If it were up to SOEL YACHTS, it would be the SOEL Senses 62 solar electric yacht. Designed for you and eight guests, along with three crew members, this 62 ft beauty was designed to traverse the oceans.

Read full story

NASA Brings The Innovation To Earth!

A Little Focus on Earth’sAircrafts and Less on Space. NASA is bringing electricity to its long line of storied “X” vessels with the Maxwell X-57. I say “vessels" because this storied list included planes and rockets. The purpose of making the X-57 Airplane electric is multi-faceted, starting with the fact it is cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable.

Read full story

A Little Lesson in Composting!

Composting Isn’t Exciting, But It is Now More Interesting!. As I wrote in an earlier article, we don’t do enough to reduce the amount of waste thrown into our landfills. Facts like the following highlight the growing issues humanity are facing today:

Read full story

Construction Can Be Innovative As Well!

My wife and I consistently walk through a newly established neighborhood on our daily exercise ritual. We often marvel at some of the construction equipment given their size and capabilities. One such piece I have always been fascinated with is the excavator. I suppose this interest stems back to the book I grew up on, “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel.”

Read full story

A Personal Photographer in Your Pocket!

As someone who takes quite a few pictures and videos, having a drone available to take photos like that of a personal photographer makes total sense. There is a market for these types of devices, and there are people who will pay high prices for them. Take, for example, the latest release by Snap called the “Pixy.”

Read full story

The Celera 500L: Another Flying Oddity!

The bulbous-looking Celera 500L aircraft above is the creation of William Otto and his company Otto Aviation. The following statement from Otto Aviation sums up William Otto’s Celera design:

Read full story
5 comments

The "Roc" Holds the Title For Largest Plane in the World!

When I first learned the largest airplane in the world was The Roc made by Stratolaunch, my next question was, “Why?” There had to be some reason a company would build something this large. Imagine the size of the runways needed to get this large contraption into the air. Where do you store something this size?

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy