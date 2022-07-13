A Robotic Vacuum With Flexibility!

The Coral One Ultra Offers a Unique Feature!

In this article, I wanted to bring attention to the Coral One Ultra vacuum robot. Typically I am an iRobot Roomba supporter, as I have written in a few past articles. I wrote about Roomba’s latest model here:

So why the Coral One Ultra now? I was intrigued by one particular feature I hadn’t seen on a robotic vacuum until now. The unit can be switched over to a handheld vacuum like this:

Lift Off Handheld media by Coral

It remains to be seen if this is a largely sought-after feature, but it is pretty unique in the market. I have a separate vacuum ready to go as a handheld, but if you're looking for a 2-in-1 option, this is your go-to unit!

Handheld in action media by JC

So how does the unit perform when put up against other robotic vacuums? Coral went a step further in transparency and compared the performance of their robotic vacuum against iRobot’s i7 model. See the results here:

Coral One Ultra vs iRobot i7 media by Coral

Coral, an LA-based company, saw a niche for a robotic vacuum/handheld, and they filled this niche.

In Coral’s own words:

Coral is a human-centric robotics company, designing robots to enhance the everyday lives of people. We believe that purpose-driven robots empower everyone to achieve more.

Now let’s see if this niche is a successful one. Only time will tell!