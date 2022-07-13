Venice's Solution is an Electric Hydrofoil Boat?

Inyerself

One Way to Limit Building Damage

It is common knowledge that Venice, Italy, suffers from wake damage, or Moto Ondoso, directly contributing to the city's sinking. This “wake damage” is directly attributed to the wakes created by boats, specifically speeding boats! The excessive waves contribute to building and foundation erosion, and as a result, Venice is sinking. It is estimated that 60% of the wooden pillars holding up the city buildings have been damaged over time. What solutions are available to prevent further damage?

Candela offered up a solution to wake reduction by introducing their C-7 hydrofoil boat last year:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G81Fd_0gbltHbJ00
C-7 Hydrofoilmedia by JC

What better way to reduce wakes than creating a boat that can hover above it all. The magic lies beneath the water as the wings provide lift, not unlike an airplane's wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dvD4_0gbltHbJ00
Hydrofoil Effectmedia by Candela

The result is no more of this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnX5R_0gbltHbJ00
Typical Wakemedia by JC

The ride is efficient and smooth, with a top speed of 30 knots or just over 34 mph. At a cruising speed of 22 knots, you can expect a range of 50 nautical miles, which is four times as efficient as other typical battery-powered boats. You can attribute this battery range to the boat's ability to hover above it all. The amount of energy used is significantly reduced, given the hull doesn’t have to push away a good deal of water once airborne. You get all of this out of a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The ride is as smooth as expected, given the hull isn’t affected by the waves crashing along its side. Expect a quiet and less turbulent voyage from location to location once hydrofoil mode has been achieved. It is also important to note the boat is battery-powered, meaning you aren’t putting off any emissions.

Now that the C-8 has become a reality and the C-7 has been retired, what makes the C-8 a worthy successor?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhGAs_0gbltHbJ00
C-8media by JC

In Candela’s own words:

The C-8 is our next-generation boat, built for a broader range of use cases on the water. It’s our first boat with an enclosed cabin and a hybrid mode, in which we make the boat go on plane, similar to a regular non-foiling boat. It’s also the most silent electric boat at high speed, ever conceived. The propulsion unit has been moved under the water surface and is named Candela C-POD. The C-POD is a revolution in and of itself, and won’t be retrofittable on the C-7.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nX05A_0gbltHbJ00
C-Podmedia by Candela

The C-POD can run 3000 hours before having to undergo maintenance. Once you hit 16 knots, the powerful onboard computers will put the boat into hydroplaning mode, and the sensors will do the rest of the work save for steering. Expect to pay a healthy $329,000 to ensure the smoothest and quietest ride on the open water. It's an expensive option but a viable one to ensure Venice doesn’t sink!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Transportation# Innovation# Travel# Tech# Electrical Vehicles

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
4055 followers

More from Inyerself

A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!

It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:

Read full story

I Remember My First Drone!

I love all things drone-related as it is still a technology in the developing stages. There is something to be said for being able to fly a drone at tremendous heights and capture the world either by video or photographs at an angle one would typically not be able to see. One of my first ventures into drone flight was a model made by Parrot.

Read full story

It's Not Solar! A Handheld Wind Turbine

Wind TurbinesPhoto by Thomas Reaubourg on Unsplash. There was a time when a few of my relatives entertained having wind turbines on their farmland property. A particular company would rent the space on their land, and my family would reap the benefits of a steady amount of residuals over a 20-year amount of time. It made sense as the property wasn’t being farmed then, and it would have been an excellent form of passive income. Wind measurements were taken over time, but ultimately the flat farmland they owned was deemed to have insufficient wind for these large turbines. It’s probably just as well, as these wind turbines are large and stationary.

Read full story

The Drone Industry is Consistently Evolving!

It's a Growing Market Segment With Constant Innovation. Take Red Cat Holdings as one of the latest leaders in drone innovation. Who needs to settle for one drone when you can have a swarm of four, also known as 4-Ship. I know what you are thinking, “ They already use swarms of drones in several situations, such as carefully choreographed light shows like this.

Read full story

Why Did I Buy the iPhone 13?

It’s not what you think, as I am more than happy with the iPhone 13 for several reasons. Plain and simple, my main issue with the iPhone 13 Pro Max is that it is not the iPhone 14. As I had written in a previous article, I intended to jump from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 14 when it was released. Unfortunately, life had other plans for me:

Read full story
Deland, FL

Skydiving: Exhilaration Can Sometimes Turn Tragic!

I remember for the longest time wanting to try skydiving. My friends and I often asked each other if we wanted to try it, and the answer was always a resounding “yes!” It’s funny as we age and see our sense of mortality take a stronger hold. I still think I could be convinced to take the plunge, so to speak, but then you see and read about instances like this:

Read full story
3 comments

Introducing Your Own Robotic Bartender!

ADAM(media by Richtech Robotics) In a previous article, I mentioned enjoying expensive cocktails at home by becoming the bartender. This involved a device you stocked with liquor, pushed a few buttons, and made the perfect cocktail.

Read full story
1 comments

A Robotic Vacuum With Flexibility!

In this article, I wanted to bring attention to the Coral One Ultra vacuum robot. Typically I am an iRobot Roomba supporter, as I have written in a few past articles. I wrote about Roomba’s latest model here:

Read full story

A Robotic Line-Up of Personal Servants!

In an earlier article, I wrote about Richtech Robotics and their contribution to the bar and coffee industries with ADAM. A Robotic Bartender? (It’s Not So Far Off) It is fair to say Richtech offers more than just robotic bartenders/baristas. They saw a need to take a few of the repetitive tasks workers perform daily and created a robot to take on such jobs. Here are two such robotic options starting with the Matradee.

Read full story

There is a New E-Vehicle Segment: Electric Go-Karts

FIIDO Beast(media by FIIDO) I have written about several electric vehicles, including one such scooter that can travel more than 63 MPH. I haven’t written about a scooter segment that hovers along the GO-Kart part. The FIIDO Beast, available for August pre-order, promises to perform like a typical off-road scooter, with the option to sit low-to-ground with included short seat. In essence, it is a sit-down/stand-up scooter/go-kart hybrid. If you are one of the lucky ones, you can jump on the bandwagon and get a pre-order special of $200 off, bringing the total of this unit from $2399 to $2199 before taxes.

Read full story
2 comments

An Alternate Solution for Used Plastic Water Bottles!

One of life’s biggest questions is, “What will we do with all this plastic?” Several articles have lately focused on breaking down plastics using enzymes or bacteria. To tackle the growing problem, we will have to have multiple solutions. One such solution comes in the form of upcycling. Reiten Cheng has developed a way to reuse water bottles to create the plastic filaments used for 3D printers. Instead of buying more of these filament spools to feed the 3D printers:

Read full story
4 comments

10,000 Steps a Day Was a Fictional Tale!

The Research Supports Walking Less Is Still Beneficial!. If you are like me, you recall hearing from experts that the magic number of 10,000 steps a day was highly recommended and almost mandatory to stay healthy. With the appeal of fitness trackers and apple watches, we were constantly looking to close out the movement or activity rings. Steps were always of very high concern. As this title states, research was finally completed, and 10,000 steps was a manufactured number. As reported by the Jama Network Open in a study that recruited and followed participants who share common characteristics:

Read full story
8 comments
Detroit, MI

Surprising, but the Largest Penguin Facility in the World is in Michigan!

Opened in 2016 at 32 million dollars, the Polk Penguin Conservation Center is the largest facility of its kind. The 33,000 square-foot facility, located on two acres of property, houses a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic area. The incredible marvel is home to 75 King, Rockhopper, Macaroni, Gentoo, and Chinstrap penguins.

Read full story
10 comments
Traverse City, MI

Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

We Lived for Friday Night Drop-In Hockey!

I was telling a story the other day regarding an observation a friend and I made a few decades ago. He and I were coming up the ranks in our weekly Drop-In Hockey and Adult Hockey leagues. We were young, and together we were looking around the locker room and noticed we were the youngest in the locker room. It is incredible how fast the tides have turned. We are now the oldest in the room.

Read full story

Gadgets for "Kitchen Creatives"?

I Read an Article, but I am Not The "Creative" Type!. I dabble in the kitchen for those who have kept up with me but would never say I am “creative.” I came across this article from travelwith2ofus and had to jump further into it.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Pitch Black Darkness of Our New Neighborhood!

I grew up in a neighborhood with numerous street lights aligning the street. I remember it well because our parents always told us to be home when the street lights came on. If a street light didn’t work, it became a hot topic within the neighborhood, and the community would band together to get the city to repair it.

Read full story
1 comments

The Quirks of My New Electronic Smart Locks!

In one of my previous writings Striving for the Ultimate Smart Home, I called out a set of locks within my home manufactured by August. I wanted to revisit this and give a brief update.

Read full story
1 comments

Expanding On Our Love of Accessories!

I came across an article that got me thinking about its statement. The article was written by Charlie Sorrel and titled Why We Love Cases, Stands, and Accessories So Much. The key takeaways from the article were the following:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy