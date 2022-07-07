Skydiving, Though Exhilarating, Can Turn Tragic!

Luck Can Be a Factor As Well!

Skydiving Photo by Muzammil Soorma on Unsplash

I remember for the longest time wanting to try skydiving. My friends and I often asked each other if we wanted to try it, and the answer was always a resounding “yes!” It’s funny as we age and see our sense of mortality take a stronger hold. I still think I could be convinced to take the plunge, so to speak, but then you see and read about instances like this:

Florida Skydiver Experiences Double Parachute Malfunction by Francis Xavier

When you see a headline like that, you can’t help be think; that maybe skydiving isn’t that important to me. Of course, your next thought is, “Did they live?”. It’s like a train crash you can’t turn your head away from. There is good news out of Deland, Florida, as this person escaped death and, surprisingly, any harm from falling into a tree. At least, that is what it looked like in the head camera video as he was filming during the entire ordeal. This person was lucky, but it sometimes ends for the worst.

65-Year-Old Experienced Skydiver Dies After Apparent Parachute Malfunction: ‘Greatly Missed’ by Jason Duaine Hahn

In this instance, this “experienced” skydiver, after performing no less than 6790 jumps, had a parachute malfunction, and there was no tree to save her.

In February, another tandem parachute ended in a fatality in Houston, Texas. As reported by click2houston.com, a Skydiving instructor died from injuries after parachute malfunctions during a tandem jump in Waller County.

Just this past May a woman out of Georgia was taking her first solo dive when she had a mishap with her primary chute.

According to the United States Parachute Association, over the past five years, the number of annual civilian skydiving deaths has been on the decrease. Ten people died making sports skydives in the U.S. in 2021 as opposed to the 11 the year previously. This was the fewest number of U.S. civilian skydiving deaths since record-keeping began in 1961.

So what this shows us is it is becoming safer each year, but accidents do happen. I must be honest and say if I do decide to “take the plunge,” I will always have it in the back of my mind; why do I want to jump out of a perfectly good plane?