The Quirks of My New Electronic Smart Locks!

Inyerself

Tidbits of Information I Want to Share!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WW09Q_0gPti0VW00
August Lockmedia by JC

In one of my previous writings Striving for the Ultimate Smart Home, I called out a set of locks within my home manufactured by August. I wanted to revisit this and give a brief update.

I love the size and smoothness of the locks, but in the latest model, they switch to the CR123-sized battery. As you may or may not know, these are not the most common batteries but can still be purchased anywhere. My biggest beef with this intelligent lock is battery life. The advertised battery length of time is 3 to 6 months. More often than not, the battery life hovers closer to the lower end of the spectrum. I would feel blessed to get close to the three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJMez_0gPti0VW00
Opening the August Lockmedia by JC

I must share that I have kids constantly coming in and out of these doors. I have one of these locks on the front and garage man door. It would be worse if we did not always enter through our main garage.

I will give kudos to August for two vital things. First, they will send an alert to your e-mail telling you to replace the battery. Second, there is no denying the ease of battery changing. It is as simple as pressing on the bottom portion of the front plate of the unit. This will toggle the plate and reveal the batteries (as pictured). It is a quick swap-out after this step.

They also give recommendations on the website to lengthen your battery time. They mention ensuring as little resistance to the deadbolt closing as possible. This is not a concern in my case, given it closes like “butter.” They also mention WIFI puts a great demand on the batteries. Depending on the reliability of your home WIFI, they say possibly purchasing the August Connect Bridge. Do I feel this will give me the extended battery life I am looking for? Not really, but it is an option.

August Bridgemedia by JC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9QPM_0gPti0VW00
August Keypadmedia by JC

The keypads for the August locks are an excellent addition and work well. Again, I have kids, and they like to find every excuse in the world to use these. Expect your battery time to be significantly diminished, although they seem to last longer than the door locks. I have only had to replace these AAA batteries once so far. A small screwdriver will help to pop the front off for quick change-outs.

There will always be another purchase you can make, but nothing will ever come with a guarantee. More is not always better, no matter how much I want it to be!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gadgets# home# tech# technology# security

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
3732 followers

More from Inyerself

What are the Benefits of Walking Every Day?

Can you imagine packing your things and taking a stroll around the entire distance of the planet Earth? This would be the equivalent of 24,901 miles from start to finish. I can’t fathom walking this amount of distance, yet we accomplish this feat no less than five times throughout an average person's lifespan. In most cases, to achieve this number, you have to live to the ripe age of 80 and walk at least an average of 7500 steps per day, which we all statistically do. This brings us back to the 7500 step average, which I had written about in an earlier post.

Read full story
6 comments

Pitch Black Darkness of Our New Neighborhood!

I grew up in a neighborhood with numerous street lights aligning the street. I remember it well because our parents always told us to be home when the street lights came on. If a street light didn’t work, it became a hot topic within the neighborhood, and the community would band together to get the city to repair it.

Read full story

We Lived for Friday Night Drop-In Hockey!

I was telling a story the other day regarding an observation a friend and I made a few decades ago. He and I were coming up the ranks in our weekly Drop-In Hockey and Adult Hockey leagues. We were young, and together we were looking around the locker room and noticed we were the youngest in the locker room. It is incredible how fast the tides have turned. We are now the oldest in the room.

Read full story

The Koala Bear is Officially Endangered!

Like me, you may have reacted relatively strongly to the news that Koala Bears had been newly listed as “endangered.” This is an escalation from the “vulnerable” designation they received in 2012. The overall population of Koalas has decreased by 50% in the ten years since this designation.

Read full story

A Unique Spice Called Cardamom!

I was in an “apple pie-making” mood the other day and came across a recipe with the typical ingredients such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cardamom. My first thought was “cardamom,” “what the heck is that?”

Read full story
Michigan State

The "Pasty" is a Michigan Delicacy!

Not to be confused with the nipple covering “pasty”. The Upper Peninsula food pasty, pronounced “pass” “tee” is not to be confused with the body (nipple) covering pasty pronounce “paste” “tee”. Through the beauty and complexity of the English language, we get an all-encompassing word for multiple items.

Read full story

Gadgets for "Kitchen Creatives"?

I Read an Article, but I am Not The "Creative" Type!. I dabble in the kitchen for those who have kept up with me but would never say I am “creative.” I came across this article from travelwith2ofus and had to jump further into it.

Read full story

Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)

Read full story
2 comments

Memories Live On Through Baked Goods!

A funny, almost coincidental, thing happened between my wife and me the other day. We both came home from two separate shopping trips with similar items. I must say this happens frequently but what does not happen frequently is the reason. She and I thought of our departed mothers and had ingredients for our mother's favorite desserts in our bags.

Read full story

Soon You Can Travel By Electric Seaglider!

REGENT Craft Inc, a Boston, Massachusetts-based company, primarily focuses on bringing electric, zero-emission, high-speed air travel to the masses. REGENT is an acronym for Regional Electric Ground Effect Nautical Transport, and they are the manufacturers of the Seaglider. The Seaglider is a new form of Travel/Transportation.

Read full story

I Bought My First Folding E-Bike!

I wrote about finally making an E-Bike purchase in this article:. As I mentioned, the price was the driving factor in this purchase. Although the bike showed up within a few days of my purchase, it took me nearly a week to open the unit up for a quick review. Here is my feedback on this well-built bike.

Read full story
3 comments

Induction Burner Cooking Added a Whole New Kitchen Dynamic!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Adorn Your Wall With Splashes of Color!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

My House is Slowly Getting Smarter Including the Garage!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
3 comments

"Smart Home" Meant a Smarter Thermostat!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

"Food Coma" Ended our Date Early!

Here we were, finally connected and on our first date. I wasted no time introducing my date to my friends as plans were already made for meeting up at our local restaurant. She was the daughter of my aunt’s friend, and the two of them had been looking to connect us for quite some time.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Plant a Giant Sequoia in Your Backyard!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

This is Smart Lighting in a Pinch!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit-Style Pizza: A Rectangular Sensation!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy