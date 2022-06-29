The Koala Bear is Officially Endangered!

Inyerself

How Do We Save This Beautiful Creature!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahqUp_0gPg29zF00
Lounging KoalaPhoto by Photoholgic on Unsplash

Like me, you may have reacted relatively strongly to the news that Koala Bears had been newly listed as “endangered.” This is an escalation from the “vulnerable” designation they received in 2012. The overall population of Koalas has decreased by 50% in the ten years since this designation.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley stated:

The impact of prolonged drought, followed by the black summer bushfires, and the cumulative impacts of disease, urbanisation and habitat loss over the past twenty years have led to the endangered label.

The announcement by Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley affects koala populations in the eastern states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland, as well as in the Australian Capital Territory.

What kid didn’t hold some affinity for these lovable animals growing up? Along with Koalas, their love for Eucalyptus leaves was always well known. The dearly departed comedian Mitch Hedberg had a joke I was always fond of:

My apartment is infested with koala bears. It’s the cutest infestation ever… Way better than cockroaches. When I turn on the light, a bunch of koala bears scatter. And I don’t want ’em to. I’m like, ‘Hey, hold on fellas — Let me hold one of you.’ (joke by Mitch Hedberg)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahbb4_0gPg29zF00
Sleeping KoalaPhoto by Gary Runn on Unsplash

As much as I love Koala bears, you learn they are not the friendliest animals, though their cute looks would tell you otherwise. As detailed in this article in Mental Floss. The report elaborates on Koalas generally keeping to themselves and remaining on a strictly snacking and napping schedule for over 22 hours. There are times when they can be aggressive and attack when they feel threatened, their territory is being impeded, or their young are in danger.

They protect themselves using their claws or teeth and can prove to be quite aggressive if provoked (Aren’t we all?). One such “attack” was reported by several outlets, including newser.com. Mary Anne Forster was walking her dogs when they started to pull her towards the tree's base where a Koala was occupying. Added Note: Over 100 Koalas are lost to dog attacks over a year. The Koala, feeling threatened, attacked the dogs, and Mary Anne was on the receiving end of a very violent Koala bite. So strong was the bite she had to pry the mouth open with her hands to release it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uOscx_0gPg29zF00
Waving KoalaPhoto by Lynda Hinton on Unsplash

Mary Anne was lucky as she only had to receive 12 stitches, but it could have been worse. Koalas are known carriers of Chlamydia, a significant factor contributing to the Koala decline. This disease, also a common sexually transmitted infection in people, frequently leads to blindness, severe bladder inflammation, infertility, and death in Koala populations. Antibiotics can’t easily treat it as they can adversely affect the Koala's natural gut microbes. The Koala’s ability to digest Eucalyptus leaves can be severely limited.

What have we established here? Koala Bears are still adorable for all intents and purposes. As these wild animals are very territorial, one should not try to cuddle these little furry creatures. If we wish to continue to adore these animals from afar, we must instill programs that will protect their habitats, find viable cures for the impacts of disease, and control our dogs.

If you feel inclined, donations to the Koala Conservation effort can be made to the Wildlifewarriors.org.au.

Read about the largest penguin exhibit in the world!

The Detroit Zoo- Home to the Largest Penguin Facility in the World!
We love those penguins!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# animals# nature# environment# travel# outdoors

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
3795 followers

More from Inyerself

What are the Benefits of Walking Every Day?

Can you imagine packing your things and taking a stroll around the entire distance of the planet Earth? This would be the equivalent of 24,901 miles from start to finish. I can’t fathom walking this amount of distance, yet we accomplish this feat no less than five times throughout an average person's lifespan. In most cases, to achieve this number, you have to live to the ripe age of 80 and walk at least an average of 7500 steps per day, which we all statistically do. This brings us back to the 7500 step average, which I had written about in an earlier post.

Read full story
16 comments

Pitch Black Darkness of Our New Neighborhood!

I grew up in a neighborhood with numerous street lights aligning the street. I remember it well because our parents always told us to be home when the street lights came on. If a street light didn’t work, it became a hot topic within the neighborhood, and the community would band together to get the city to repair it.

Read full story

We Lived for Friday Night Drop-In Hockey!

I was telling a story the other day regarding an observation a friend and I made a few decades ago. He and I were coming up the ranks in our weekly Drop-In Hockey and Adult Hockey leagues. We were young, and together we were looking around the locker room and noticed we were the youngest in the locker room. It is incredible how fast the tides have turned. We are now the oldest in the room.

Read full story

The Quirks of My New Electronic Smart Locks!

In one of my previous writings Striving for the Ultimate Smart Home, I called out a set of locks within my home manufactured by August. I wanted to revisit this and give a brief update.

Read full story

A Unique Spice Called Cardamom!

I was in an “apple pie-making” mood the other day and came across a recipe with the typical ingredients such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cardamom. My first thought was “cardamom,” “what the heck is that?”

Read full story

The "Pasty" is a Michigan Delicacy!

Not to be confused with the nipple covering “pasty”. The Upper Peninsula food pasty, pronounced “pass” “tee” is not to be confused with the body (nipple) covering pasty pronounce “paste” “tee”. Through the beauty and complexity of the English language, we get an all-encompassing word for multiple items.

Read full story

Gadgets for "Kitchen Creatives"?

I Read an Article, but I am Not The "Creative" Type!. I dabble in the kitchen for those who have kept up with me but would never say I am “creative.” I came across this article from travelwith2ofus and had to jump further into it.

Read full story

Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)

Read full story
2 comments

Memories Live On Through Baked Goods!

A funny, almost coincidental, thing happened between my wife and me the other day. We both came home from two separate shopping trips with similar items. I must say this happens frequently but what does not happen frequently is the reason. She and I thought of our departed mothers and had ingredients for our mother's favorite desserts in our bags.

Read full story

Soon You Can Travel By Electric Seaglider!

REGENT Craft Inc, a Boston, Massachusetts-based company, primarily focuses on bringing electric, zero-emission, high-speed air travel to the masses. REGENT is an acronym for Regional Electric Ground Effect Nautical Transport, and they are the manufacturers of the Seaglider. The Seaglider is a new form of Travel/Transportation.

Read full story

I Bought My First Folding E-Bike!

I wrote about finally making an E-Bike purchase in this article:. As I mentioned, the price was the driving factor in this purchase. Although the bike showed up within a few days of my purchase, it took me nearly a week to open the unit up for a quick review. Here is my feedback on this well-built bike.

Read full story
3 comments

Induction Burner Cooking Added a Whole New Kitchen Dynamic!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Adorn Your Wall With Splashes of Color!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

My House is Slowly Getting Smarter Including the Garage!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
3 comments

"Smart Home" Meant a Smarter Thermostat!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

"Food Coma" Ended our Date Early!

Here we were, finally connected and on our first date. I wasted no time introducing my date to my friends as plans were already made for meeting up at our local restaurant. She was the daughter of my aunt’s friend, and the two of them had been looking to connect us for quite some time.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Plant a Giant Sequoia in Your Backyard!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

This is Smart Lighting in a Pinch!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit-Style Pizza: A Rectangular Sensation!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy