A Unique Spice Called Cardamom!

I Learned About a New Spice Today!

Apple Pie media by JC

I was in an “apple pie-making” mood the other day and came across a recipe with the typical ingredients such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cardamom. My first thought was “cardamom,” “what the heck is that?”

It turns out this spice originated in India and is now used worldwide. Cardamom can be utilized in both sweet and savory dishes. When working with this spice, they recommend using it in pod form to experience the full flavor. When used in the ground form, it loses some essential oils. Naturally, I will stick with the ground form for ease of use.

Cardamom Photo by Jaspreet Kalsi on Unsplash

I learned the following about cardamom through Spruce Eats in my limited research.

It is the third most expensive spice in the world. This spice comes from the ginger family and is available in black, green, and white varieties. It is the main component in the chai spice blend. It has a strong sweet flavor with hints of mint and lemon. It has several health benefits back by science (Please see the article below) With several delays, it took nearly a week to receive this from Amazon.

Upon receiving the spice from Amazon, my wife and I had to take in the aroma of the spice. I can’t say it was easy to place as it was unique and impossible to describe. I could not make the pie in the picture using cardamom as I didn’t know its existence at the time. Luckily equal parts of Cinnamon and nutmeg will do in a pinch. I guarantee my next apple pie will contain cardamom.

