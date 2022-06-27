Gadgets for "Kitchen Creatives"?

I Read an Article, but I am Not The "Creative" Type!

I dabble in the kitchen for those who have kept up with me but would never say I am “creative.” I came across this article from travelwith2ofus and had to jump further into it.

5 Cool Gadgets For Those That Love To Get Creative In The Kitchen

The first item is a device from Banana Loca used to jazz up the taste of a banana. You both core and fill a banana while still in its peel. The filling can be anything from chocolate to PB&J. Call it the pessimist in me, but I feel the banana doesn’t need “All that Jazz.” I can tell you that any amount of creativity I have won’t be splurged on a banana, but kudos go out to the people at Banana Loca for finding another way to make bananas more exciting.

This is one gadget I could not be critical of. I feel like it doesn’t promote creativity as it does push for convenience. This one is from Bialetti, a 5 1/2 quart pot with a provided strainer lid. As someone who makes spaghetti several times a month, how could I be critical of this item?

This next one is another item I don’t feel belongs in the “Creative” basket. It’s a simple corn stripper whose picture should tell the story. Semi-useful? Yes, but certainly not creative.

The only “creative” thing in the article would be the sushi maker. I have seen what the Sushi chefs can do, and bringing this kit home could stir your creative juices. In all honesty, this won’t be me. I will stick to buying this right from the source.

I won’t even comment on the donut maker in the article! (Looks like I just did!)

