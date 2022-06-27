Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice.

"A Hockey Story"- My Friend's Big Mistake!
It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!

I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)

As I looked further into the cherry itself, I learned Montmorency Cherries are one of the most widely grown tart cherry trees in the United States. A Montmorency Cherry is a tart fruit with rich red color, although lighter in color than the Morello cherry. There was quite a bit of valuable information on Minnetonka Apple Orchard's website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmLo3_0gNHvQE400
Cherry TreePhoto by Gala Iv on Unsplash
Interesting Facts sourced from Choose Cherries:
94% of the United States of the Montmorency Cherries consumed are grown in the United States
2/3 of the United States Montmorency Cherries are grown in the “Cherry Capital of the world”, Michigan.
These cherries are harvested in July but are available through many avenues all year long

What are the science-based health benefits of the Montmorency Cherries, as stated by Healthline?

  1. Cherry juice is extremely nutrient-rich, but you should opt for the unsweetened version.
Based on an 8oz serving, you can expect 28 grams of Carbohydrates, 5 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein, a gram of fat, 62% of the RDI (recommended daily input) of Vitamin A, 40% RDI of Vitamin C, 14% RDI of Manganese, 12% RDI Potassium, 12% RDI Copper, and 7% RDI of Vitamin K. (You will also get smaller amounts of B vitamins, calcium, iron, magnesium, omega-3, and omega-6 fats, in addition to antioxidants and other compounds.)

Healthline also lists various benefits with large amounts of data behind the statements.

2. Cherry juice may increase strength and reduce muscle soreness. The research on this is ever ongoing.

3. Cherry juice can help you sleep better as it is naturally rich in melatonin, a hormone responsible for sleepiness. It is viewed as a natural remedy for insomnia.

4. A possible remedy for arthritis and gout. Cherry juice has natural anti-inflammatory effects. (more research is needed)

5. Cherry juice, due to its nutrient-rich properties, may strengthen the immune system. (as usual, studies continue)

6. Cherry juice may promote brain health. Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are thought to be caused by oxidative stress. Cherry juice has inherent antioxidants and may have protective effects on brain cells. These high antioxidant levels may help improve brain function and reduce mild-to-moderate dementia.

It is important to note that 1–6 have been researched continuously and thoroughly, but cherry juice possibly protects against cancer, may naturally relieve pain, and help lower blood pressure. Knowing the possibility of all of these benefits is enough for me! Long live the Montmorency Cherry!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKEnH_0gNHvQE400
A Smattering of CherriesPhoto by Natallia Nagorniak on Unsplash

