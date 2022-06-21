The Amaryllis Flower is a Hidden Gem!

I Marvel at its Blooms!

Apple Blossom Amaryllis Belladonna media by JC

My first introduction to this beautiful flower was during a typical visit to the nearest supermarket. They had a lovely display of these bright red waxy bulbs that promised to yield beautiful blooms. I quickly purchased one for my wife and mother. The significant sell feature was the following:

These self-sustaining bulbs needed no water. No direct sunlight Anything they required was packaged within the red waxy bulb. They would yield multiple beautiful flowers.

Amaryllis Self Contained Bulb media by JC

Even a fool like me could grow this flower, and grow they did. For this reason, I continued to look for these beauties over the last couple of years. This year was different. My wife jumped up a level and bought me a pre-started bulb in a box.

The box had a bulb, a growing medium, and a small pot. The enclosed directions stated the following: Take the bulb and plant it into the growing medium within the pot. Protecting 1/3 of the bulb and keeping the medium (soil) moist but not saturated for optimal growth.

Planted Bulb media by JC

This is what it yielded and is continuing to deliver in just a few weeks. Say hello to the Apple Blossom Amaryllis, an actual dummy-proof flower.

Bloom media by JC

I aim to kick it up a notch and see if I can get this bulb to continue to bloom over the next year, understanding it needs a dormant phase. I may be getting overconfident. I want to give a special shout-out to these two works I came across in a search after writing this. They are a bit more eloquent than mine.

The Amaryllis Belladonna

A photo journey of blossoming

The Seasons of Life Illustrated by a Spectacular Amaryllis

There is a time for everything.