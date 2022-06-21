The Amaryllis Flower is a Hidden Gem!

I Marvel at its Blooms!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJgvs_0gHO65Ij00
Apple Blossom Amaryllis Belladonnamedia by JC

My first introduction to this beautiful flower was during a typical visit to the nearest supermarket. They had a lovely display of these bright red waxy bulbs that promised to yield beautiful blooms. I quickly purchased one for my wife and mother. The significant sell feature was the following:

  1. These self-sustaining bulbs needed no water.
  2. No direct sunlight
  3. Anything they required was packaged within the red waxy bulb.
  4. They would yield multiple beautiful flowers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VF8M6_0gHO65Ij00
Amaryllis Self Contained Bulbmedia by JC

Even a fool like me could grow this flower, and grow they did. For this reason, I continued to look for these beauties over the last couple of years. This year was different. My wife jumped up a level and bought me a pre-started bulb in a box.

The box had a bulb, a growing medium, and a small pot. The enclosed directions stated the following: Take the bulb and plant it into the growing medium within the pot. Protecting 1/3 of the bulb and keeping the medium (soil) moist but not saturated for optimal growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veMIZ_0gHO65Ij00
Planted Bulbmedia by JC

This is what it yielded and is continuing to deliver in just a few weeks. Say hello to the Apple Blossom Amaryllis, an actual dummy-proof flower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aD3on_0gHO65Ij00
Bloommedia by JC

I aim to kick it up a notch and see if I can get this bulb to continue to bloom over the next year, understanding it needs a dormant phase. I may be getting overconfident. I want to give a special shout-out to these two works I came across in a search after writing this. They are a bit more eloquent than mine.

The Amaryllis Belladonna
A photo journey of blossoming

The Seasons of Life Illustrated by a Spectacular Amaryllis
There is a time for everything.

# plants# nature# outdoors# flowers# hobby

