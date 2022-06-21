The Amaryllis Flower is a Hidden Gem!

I Marvel at its Blooms!
My first introduction to this beautiful flower was during a typical visit to the nearest supermarket. They had a lovely display of these bright red waxy bulbs that promised to yield beautiful blooms. I quickly purchased one for my wife and mother. The significant sell feature was the following:
- These self-sustaining bulbs needed no water.
- No direct sunlight
- Anything they required was packaged within the red waxy bulb.
- They would yield multiple beautiful flowers.
Even a fool like me could grow this flower, and grow they did. For this reason, I continued to look for these beauties over the last couple of years. This year was different. My wife jumped up a level and bought me a pre-started bulb in a box.
The box had a bulb, a growing medium, and a small pot. The enclosed directions stated the following: Take the bulb and plant it into the growing medium within the pot. Protecting 1/3 of the bulb and keeping the medium (soil) moist but not saturated for optimal growth.
This is what it yielded and is continuing to deliver in just a few weeks. Say hello to the Apple Blossom Amaryllis, an actual dummy-proof flower.
I aim to kick it up a notch and see if I can get this bulb to continue to bloom over the next year, understanding it needs a dormant phase. I may be getting overconfident. I want to give a special shout-out to these two works I came across in a search after writing this. They are a bit more eloquent than mine.
