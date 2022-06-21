It Was Time To Make My Door Locks Smart!

Using The Latest Technology!

As with our previous home, I wanted to have smart locks installed. I had worked with Kwikset, and it proved to work as advertised. When purchased, it was part of the Amazon Key package. This included a locking system installed on the main door to control the deadbolt. A keypad faced out and could assign codes to specific people or family members.



Kwikset Locks media by JC

My kids were delighted as they loved punching in their code. Also, part of the package was an Amazon Cloud Camera. Being an avid Amazon Prime member, I liked the idea of giving access to my home to a total stranger (not entirely!) to drop off our packages within our home. You must position the camera to have an unobstructed view of the front door from within the house. I took advantage of this service early after the purchase, but I found the camera with a long cord cumbersome. The long line on the camera was an eyesore and always seemed to be in the way. I had even bought a shelf-like apparatus we plugged into the wall. One could wind the long cord around this apparatus, but it was still not a very pleasing sight.

I am not opposed to Amazon Key, but you can also opt to deliver them to your garage and your car now. If we ever opt to use Amazon Key, I envision having them delivered to my garage. The camera could be mounted and hidden within the garage creating a less intrusive scene. So, what was I going to bring to our new house? After reading reviews and talking to happy customers, I am delighted to say I installed the August Locks on two of our doors. We bought it in black and silver as the black one is installed on the garage man door. Amazingly, simple installation, and it works with your current setup.

August Locks media by JC

It looks relatively easy out of the box and within your phone application. You remove the inner deadlock lever and position this device over the inner deadlock workings. The key is to find the attachment that works with your lock. Take care not to throw away any of these attachments should you decide to upgrade or change out your door locks at a later time. The top plate is magnetic and reveals the batteries when you need to replace them. This will work with Apple Homekit, Alexa, and other voice systems. We purchased the keypad for both doors to assign codes to visitors and family members just as before. The keypad is tiny and not too distracting.



Keypad media by JC