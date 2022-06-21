The Blackberry is Another Healthy Fruit!

Inyerself

So Healthy, I Made a Pie out of it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfUpW_0gH8ckUh00
Bowl of BlackberriesPhoto by Don Lu on Unsplash

This past weekend I came across a stellar deal on blackberries. The local supermarket sold five (6oz) containers for five dollars, and I couldn't resist buying them. Sometimes you get them and they are extremely bitter, and other times they are perfect. Let's just say these were somewhere in the middle!

Blackberries have several health benefits, so I decided to indulge. That being said, I would like to do a deep dive into why the blackberry is so healthy. A good deal of information is available on the blackberry, but I found a good source: Medical News Today.

First, they are high in the following essential vitamins:

  1. Vitamins A and C- Support the immune system, bone, and tooth growth and aids the immune system.
  2. Vitamin K - along with Vitamin C, helps in blood clotting when experiencing an open wound.

It is also important to point out that blackberries contain a healthy amount of fiber, which ultimately helps regulate cholesterol levels. Couple this with the antioxidants within the blackberry, and you have a healthy fruit.

You can take this fruit and eat it alone, dress it up with other fruits, and possibly make a smoothie. I went in a different direction and went against the expert's advice by adding additional sugars to make a blackberry pie. It was my first homemade blackberry pie, and it tasted not too dissimilar from a raspberry pie.

Please tell me it still has some healthy attributes left!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZTOu_0gH8ckUh00
Blackberry PIemedia by JC

