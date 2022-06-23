Plant a Giant Sequoia in Your Backyard!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIozY_0gGCvSzU00
Giant Sequoiamedia by JC

I had a discussion with my wife the other day about the Giant Sequoia tree and why we don’t have more of them here in Michigan. Our conversation revolved around the root structure and how it might not be conducive to the area around where we live. The root system will branch out relatively shallow and lacks a taproot, so the stability is in the overall root system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mMFJ_0gGCvSzU00
Taprootmedia by JC

Here is an example of the root structure of a semi-mature Giant Sequoia tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7Er9_0gGCvSzU00
Matted, wide-ranging Root Structuremedia by JC

The root system is relatively shallow, at most 14 feet deep, but most being 8 to 10 feet. Where we might get into trouble is the acre of land the roots may encompass. You can imagine these would have to be planted quite far from your property.

Until last year, I was unaware the mighty Sequoia tree was even existent in the state of Michigan. Around this time, I learned how adaptive and resilient this tree is. As written in eastlansinginfo.org:

The S. giganteum (the giant redwoods of the Sierra Nevada Mountains) can survive Michigan winters. There is a small giant redwood tree at Beal and, in Manistee, the Michigan Champion tree, a 27-meter tree planted in 1948 as a seedling at the Lake Bluff Bird Sanctuary. The giganteum tolerates the cold and drier weather of Michigan much better than the coast redwood.

We enjoyed seeing the Michigan Champion tree at Lake Bluff in Manistee, Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzGe3_0gGCvSzU00
Close up Sequoia at Lake Bluffmedia by JC

Seven of these trees, carried in a coffee can, were brought to Michigan in 1949. Three of the trees adapted and are still thriving today. The Michigan Champion Sequoia tree (pictured) is a youngling at 73 years of age in the grand scheme of things. Youngling would be an understatement as these trees can exceed 3000 years. Given that it could potentially develop a root structure up to an acre in diameter, it works well on a large piece of property here in Manistee, Michigan. I also read that introducing a large tree like this may adversely affect your ecosystem. Perhaps I shouldn’t try to plant this tree in our backyard!

If you are inclined to grow a Sequoia, you can purchase seeds for the Giant Sequoia Here!

Giant Sequoia Facts from savetheredwoods.org:
Tallest Tree: 316 feet located in Redwood Mountain Grove. This is as tall as a 31-story building
Widest Tree: 31.4 feet located in Kings Canyon National Park. Equivalent to the length of 2 Toyota Priuses
Biggest tree: 642 tons in Sequoia National Park, equivalent to about 107 elephants
Giant sequoia forest is the size of 48,000 acres. It is located along the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada. 48,000 acres is equivalent to Cleveland, Ohio.

