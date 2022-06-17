I Learned What a "Meromictic" Lake is Today!

Inyerself

Just Another Thing One Should Know!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzaul_0gDzDA0M00
Overlooking a DockPhoto by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Sometimes I wish I had paid more attention in science class. Today, I learned what a Meromictic lake is for the first time (I can remember). To put a lake like this in perspective, I can best relate it to a pool. My parents had a pool they kept covered with a solar cover growing up. When you wanted to swim in the pool, you would roll up the pool's cover and jump in. First, you would notice how warm the pool's top was compared to the middle layer and down to the bottom.

A Meromictic Lake is similar in that the layers do not intermix. You would encounter a hot top and then notice profound temperature changes throughout the pool, almost like someone flipped a switch.

A Meromictic Lake is comprised of three separate layers as described by WorldAtlas.com.

The Layers Of A Meromictic Lake
Monimolimnion Layer: The water of this layer of the lake is usually hypoxic (low oxygen) and more saline than the rest of the lake and have little circulation.
Mixolimnion Layer: This is the top layer of the lake which behaves like a holomictic (uniform) lake.
Chemocline: The middle layer between the upper and lower is called the chemocline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK041_0gDzDA0M00
3 Layers Meromictic Lakemedia by JC

These three layers have their environment as they exhibit three different oxygen levels and are home to other organisms. The bottom layer, or the monimolimnion, is an inhospitable layer due to its very low oxygen. For this reason, scientists are enamored with the data they can gain from studying this layer due to the sediment on the bottom being largely untouched. The lack of oxygen means fewer living things stirring things up.

This also means if this layer is disturbed for any reason, it can have devastating effects on the lake. One example could be an earthquake causing the various layers to intermix and vastly decreasing oxygen in the upper layers. This could potentially suffocate the organisms living their best life at the upper levels.

What causes this phenomenon where you would have three different levels of stratification? Science would tell you there are two reasons for being endogenic or exogenic.

  1. Endogenic means the stratifications seen in the lake are caused by internal events, such as organic matter accumulating in the sediments and decaying.
  2. Ectogenic means the stratifications seen are caused by external causes, like an intrusion of saline (Saltwater).

Interesting facts:

For every meromictic lake, there are 1000 holomictic (common) lakes.

The largest meromictic water source is the Black Sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLuE6_0gDzDA0M00
Aerial View of LakePhoto by Artem B on Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# outdoors# science# travel# nature# Facts

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
3523 followers

More from Inyerself

The Date Ended on Account of "Food Coma"

Here we were, finally connected and on our first date. I wasted no time introducing my date to my friends as plans were already made for meeting up at our local restaurant. She was the daughter of my aunt’s friend, and the two of them had been looking to connect us for quite some time.

Read full story
Michigan State

A Growing List of Scarce Resources

Empty Store ShelvesPhoto by Mick Haupt on Unsplash. When I started this, I focused on the simple things the pandemic had affected. As depressing as this was, it became more disheartening when I looked at this "earthly" list:

Read full story
17 comments
Michigan State

Should I Plant a Giant Sequoia in my Backyard?

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

"Let There Be Light" Behind My TV!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
3 comments

A Hockey Story For the Ages!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

We Breathed New Life Into This Trestle Table!

I made a purchase in November on Facebook Marketplace, which has proved to be rewarding. In a previous article, I mentioned I had two rooms I needed to fill, one of them being our dining room.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

A Rectangular Sensation: Detroit-Style Pizza

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Converting to an Electric Bike (I Was Bored)

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
1 comments

Wall Panel Lighting, An Interesting Concept!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Crowdfunding: The Rocket Saga Continues

File this article as another example of “Downs” in Crowdfunding. After receiving a promising update on my purchase of the Rocket Bike in October, imagine my surprise when receiving November’s soul-crushing newsletter.

Read full story

"That Friend" You Take the Good With the Bad!

A Group of FriendsPhoto by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash. I figured I would put pen to paper and describe something that has always irked me about my friend. We all have friends who have developed or exhibited some habit or trait to which we assign our friend’s name directly. Let me give you an example. You just pulled a “Josh,” or that is so “Karen,” as it has become quite popular nowadays. Karen just happened to be my mother’s name (I wonder how she would feel about that, but I digress).

Read full story
1 comments

Another Addition to My "Smart Home"

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Bringing Light to Our Outdoor Landscaping!

We were pleasantly surprised to find our new home had existing lighting, but we quickly observed it needed more. At the time, it consisted of three spotlights placed in front of the house. They each lit up a third of the front house facade. In my opinion, it was the equivalent of having three people point a flashlight at the house. I may be understating it, but It is how I viewed it.

Read full story
1 comments

Great Engineering: 100 Year Old Antique Cash Register

I heard a pretty remarkable story and thought I would share this. A friend of mine bought a 1909 National Register brass cash register. As a collector, he stashed this away for a few years before finally committing to including this in his “Man Cave” bar areas. His primary goal was to bring as much care to this piece of machinery after sitting for so long. Think about it; this unit has not been in service in over 100 years.

Read full story
1 comments

Landscape Lighting: Lighting Enhancements to a House Exterior

I can’t stress this enough about landscape lighting. It adds a whole new dimension to your house and can be completely satisfying. We lived in a suburban area that did not believe in street lighting, and it could get obscenely dark throughout the neighborhood. The entrance to the community is always well lit and cared for, but as you make your way further in, it is a relative black void at night. For years we relied on our bright garage and porch lamps. They were sufficient to light up particular areas but limited at best. Over the years, we went from typical light bulbs to compact fluorescent, and now the magical LED’s.

Read full story

Apple's Game Changer is the 2021 16" Macbook Pro!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Top Gear From the Last Year!

These are well-traveled items. Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Consider a Wired Smart Doorbell Over Wireless!

Jeffrey Clos is part of the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
3 comments

Time For a Typical Garage Organization!

Unorganized GaragePhoto by Kelvyn Ornettte Sol Marte on Unsplash. We now have enough room, and I have my 3-car garage. The next big question was, "What upgrades should we make, and where would get the biggest bang for the buck?" We had a list of projects we wanted to tackle, but the main focus started with the garage. We would do anything and everything to make the garage the best place possible to store everything. This was one of the main reasons for our move after all.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy