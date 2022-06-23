Detroit-Style Pizza: A Rectangular Sensation!

Michigan's Claim to Fame!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com . There are some links within this article to the described product.

Detroit Style media by JC

I have loved rectangular-style deep dish pizza for as long as I can remember. Detroit Style pizza was a concept started by Buddy’s pizza. As I was always told, the secret was in the pan and how the ingredients were added almost in reverse. In Buddy’s own words:

Today there are several copycat places throughout Michigan and the domestic U.S., but I will always associate the Detroit Style Pizza with Buddy’s. When I learned you could buy a similar pan and recreate the experience at home, I was all in.

Detroit Style Pan media by JC

I bought the 10x14 inch Detroit Style pizza pan from Amazon, which was delivered in a day or two. The recipe I have settled on over the last year revolves around the simplest ingredients. Before preparing the pizza, I start by setting the oven to 550F. It takes my electric oven well over 10 minutes to get to temperature.

The first ingredient is olive oil, as I look to put a good amount in the pan. I will list out in order the recipe below. You are going to want to start with a good dough. You can scour the internet for several different recipes or do what I do. I have purchased from several local supermarkets/grocery establishments and settled on a favorite. I always buy a fresh dough ball, not frozen, and ensure I let it sit at room temp before forming it into the pan.

Spread Dough media by JC

Depending on where you buy your dough ball and how they prepare it, it may tend to rise. This could hasten your preparation, as I recently experienced this past weekend. I had bought two dough balls and made one pizza on Friday, and my second dough ball had nearly doubled in size by Sunday. I attribute this to the yeast used. This will affect the thickness of your pizza. Sunday’s pizza was extra-thick.

Next up, have your toppings ready. As my household likes to keep it simple, we use a thinly cut pepperoni, followed by shredded six-type cheese, and topped with a good pizza sauce. The pepperoni is added first and pressed into the dough to ensure proper dough infusion of the tasty juices. Top generously with the shredded cheese allowing for plenty of cheese to encompass the outskirts of the dough edges. This will provide the highly coveted caramelized crust. The pizza sauce is applied as the last topping in three separate rows.

Finished media by JC