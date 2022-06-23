Detroit, MI

Detroit-Style Pizza: A Rectangular Sensation!

Inyerself

Michigan's Claim to Fame!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTd0N_0gCte7GO00
Detroit Stylemedia by JC

I have loved rectangular-style deep dish pizza for as long as I can remember. Detroit Style pizza was a concept started by Buddy’s pizza. As I was always told, the secret was in the pan and how the ingredients were added almost in reverse. In Buddy’s own words:

The Detroit-Style Pizza legacy began at Buddy’s Rendezvous Pizzeria on Six Mile and Conant street on Detroit’s eastside when in 1946, Gus Guerra and Concetta “Connie” Piccinato made their first square-shaped pizza. Baked in forged-steel pans borrowed from local automotive plants, they were able to produce a very light and crispy crust which is now known as Detroit-Style Pizza. This was the first known square pizza in the U.S. and now, more than 75 years later, the pizza style has become a national favorite.

Today there are several copycat places throughout Michigan and the domestic U.S., but I will always associate the Detroit Style Pizza with Buddy’s. When I learned you could buy a similar pan and recreate the experience at home, I was all in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI70p_0gCte7GO00
Detroit Style Panmedia by JC

I bought the 10x14 inch Detroit Style pizza pan from Amazon, which was delivered in a day or two. The recipe I have settled on over the last year revolves around the simplest ingredients. Before preparing the pizza, I start by setting the oven to 550F. It takes my electric oven well over 10 minutes to get to temperature.

The first ingredient is olive oil, as I look to put a good amount in the pan. I will list out in order the recipe below. You are going to want to start with a good dough. You can scour the internet for several different recipes or do what I do. I have purchased from several local supermarkets/grocery establishments and settled on a favorite. I always buy a fresh dough ball, not frozen, and ensure I let it sit at room temp before forming it into the pan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g65QS_0gCte7GO00
Spread Doughmedia by JC

Depending on where you buy your dough ball and how they prepare it, it may tend to rise. This could hasten your preparation, as I recently experienced this past weekend. I had bought two dough balls and made one pizza on Friday, and my second dough ball had nearly doubled in size by Sunday. I attribute this to the yeast used. This will affect the thickness of your pizza. Sunday’s pizza was extra-thick.

Next up, have your toppings ready. As my household likes to keep it simple, we use a thinly cut pepperoni, followed by shredded six-type cheese, and topped with a good pizza sauce. The pepperoni is added first and pressed into the dough to ensure proper dough infusion of the tasty juices. Top generously with the shredded cheese allowing for plenty of cheese to encompass the outskirts of the dough edges. This will provide the highly coveted caramelized crust. The pizza sauce is applied as the last topping in three separate rows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIjn3_0gCte7GO00
Finishedmedia by JC
  1. Turn on your oven and set it to 550 F.
  2. I start with five tablespoons of olive oil in the pan and coat the entire bottom.
  3. Use either homemade dough or a store-bought dough ball. Spread the dough out to cover the entire bottom of the pan.
  4. Add pepperoni generously as your first layer to the dough, making sure to press into the dough.
  5. Generously add cheese as the next layer. I use roughly 8 to 10 ounces of “Italian Blend” cheese comprised of 6 different kinds. Wisconsin cubed brick cheese is also highly recommended but a little harder to find. Remember, cover the pizza generously and experiment. Your desired crust is heavily influenced by your generous amount of cheese.
  6. I have used many different sauces and will continue to do so. Plan on using one full jar to create your three rows. This equates to 13 ounces.
  7. Remember- add more or fewer toppings as desired.
  8. Place into the oven and cook for 10 minutes. Depending on your oven/range, you may have to dial this in. I went a little longer once, and it was too long. Ten minutes is the sweet spot for my electric oven, and the pizza comes out bubbling. It continues to cook for a short while after being removed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# michigan# travel# restaurant# social

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
3631 followers

More from Inyerself

Michigan State

The "Pasty" is a Michigan Delicacy!

Not to be confused with the nipple covering “pasty”. The Upper Peninsula food pasty, pronounced “pass” “tee” is not to be confused with the body (nipple) covering pasty pronounce “paste” “tee”. Through the beauty and complexity of the English language, we get an all-encompassing word for multiple items.

Read full story

Gadgets for "Kitchen Creatives"?

I Read an Article, but I am Not The "Creative" Type!. I dabble in the kitchen for those who have kept up with me but would never say I am “creative.” I came across this article from travelwith2ofus and had to jump further into it.

Read full story

Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)

Read full story
2 comments

Memories Live On Through Baked Goods!

A funny, almost coincidental, thing happened between my wife and me the other day. We both came home from two separate shopping trips with similar items. I must say this happens frequently but what does not happen frequently is the reason. She and I thought of our departed mothers and had ingredients for our mother's favorite desserts in our bags.

Read full story

Soon You Can Travel By Electric Seaglider!

REGENT Craft Inc, a Boston, Massachusetts-based company, primarily focuses on bringing electric, zero-emission, high-speed air travel to the masses. REGENT is an acronym for Regional Electric Ground Effect Nautical Transport, and they are the manufacturers of the Seaglider. The Seaglider is a new form of Travel/Transportation.

Read full story

I Bought My First Folding E-Bike!

I wrote about finally making an E-Bike purchase in this article:. As I mentioned, the price was the driving factor in this purchase. Although the bike showed up within a few days of my purchase, it took me nearly a week to open the unit up for a quick review. Here is my feedback on this well-built bike.

Read full story
1 comments

Induction Burner Cooking Added a Whole New Kitchen Dynamic!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Adorn Your Wall With Splashes of Color!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

My House is Slowly Getting Smarter Including the Garage!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
3 comments

"Smart Home" Meant a Smarter Thermostat!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

"Food Coma" Ended our Date Early!

Here we were, finally connected and on our first date. I wasted no time introducing my date to my friends as plans were already made for meeting up at our local restaurant. She was the daughter of my aunt’s friend, and the two of them had been looking to connect us for quite some time.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Plant a Giant Sequoia in Your Backyard!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

This is Smart Lighting in a Pinch!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Items to Improve Your Macbook Pro Experience!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

My Portable Power Station (Available On Amazon No Longer)

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

The Amaryllis Flower is a Hidden Gem!

My first introduction to this beautiful flower was during a typical visit to the nearest supermarket. They had a lovely display of these bright red waxy bulbs that promised to yield beautiful blooms. I quickly purchased one for my wife and mother. The significant sell feature was the following:

Read full story
3 comments

It Was Time To Make My Door Locks Smart!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

The Blackberry is Another Healthy Fruit!

This past weekend I came across a stellar deal on blackberries. The local supermarket sold five (6oz) containers for five dollars, and I couldn't resist buying them. Sometimes you get them and they are extremely bitter, and other times they are perfect. Let's just say these were somewhere in the middle!

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

A Growing List of Scarce Resources

Empty Store ShelvesPhoto by Mick Haupt on Unsplash. When I started this, I focused on the simple things the pandemic had affected. As depressing as this was, it became more disheartening when I looked at this "earthly" list:

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy