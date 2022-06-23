"Food Coma" Ended our Date Early!

Here we were, finally connected and on our first date. I wasted no time introducing my date to my friends as plans were already made for meeting up at our local restaurant. She was the daughter of my aunt’s friend, and the two of them had been looking to connect us for quite some time.

We had a lovely night, my friends were their jovial selves, and no topic was off the table. The food was hearty, and after the meal had ended, the lot of us would reconvene at one of our houses nearby to continue the night.

This is about the time when I heard the fateful words, “Please take me home, I have Food Coma.” Keep in mind this was 20 years ago, and I had never heard the term. To say I was caught off guard would be an understatement. Sure, one would joke after a Thanksgiving meal, I will go into a coma from overeating, but did she eat that much?

At this point, I took her home at her request, and we would talk the next day again. This was quite the topic of conversation when I arrived at my friend’s house with no date. I let everyone know she wouldn’t be joining as she had gotten a “food coma.” Imagine many jokes at my expense as this was the ultimate blow-off.

I want to call out to my surprise that “Food Coma” exists and is more commonly known as postprandial somnolence. There are numerous articles you can read on this condition, like the one written by Malia Frey. Is it possible my date had a food coma? Probably not, as I later learned, she was dating someone in the Cleveland area at the time. It was one heck of a story and something my friends and I laugh about to this day.

I ended up marrying this woman (Not really)! We did date again in the future for a short stretch, but the “food coma” was something I could never get over.

