Adorn Your Wall With Splashes of Color!

Everyone Needs a Little or Lot of Color!

In Action media by JC

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com . There are some links within this article to the described product.

In an earlier article, I wrote about adding various smart lighting to my home.

Striving for the Ultimate “Smart” Home Using the Latest Tech! Part 4

My Quest to Increase My Home’s Intelligence

One such item I touched on was the Nanoleaf Canvas I purchased to adorn my wall. The starter kit has nine panels; you can get creative with these. There is no rhyme or reason to how I set these up on my wall, but my real goal is to expand and continue adding to the Canvas system.

The individual panels are touch-sensitive and will respond with a change of color when pressed. I currently have mine set up in my office to react and change color with music. I have them running through random color schemes when music isn't playing. I rarely have these off as they continue to be a conversation piece. To say these keep me constantly entertained would be an understatement, given my tendency to jump into the app to experiment with new color patterns.

The color schemes are endless, but I let them react to the sound around them in most cases. They do have an option to run through your computer to respond and coordinate with your movie-playing applications (i.e., Netflix).

Placement and setup are pretty simple as these panels come with 3M command strips. I purchased extra command strips and experimented with panel placement until I settled upon this pattern.

Oddball Pattern media by JC

Please note the Master panel as it has the menu functions. This should be placed first, with the other boards following suit.

Control Panel Close-Up media by JC

The adjoining panels need to be connected using the supplied linkers.

Panels with Linkers media by JC

Get creative with your patterns as there is no fundamental limitation provided you ensure each panel gets the proper link. I have seen endless designs. If you have an infinite amount of disposable income, you can paint your whole wall in color. I’m not there yet, and I am not quite that bored!