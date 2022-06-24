Adorn Your Wall With Splashes of Color!

Inyerself

Everyone Needs a Little or Lot of Color!

In Actionmedia by JC

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

In an earlier article, I wrote about adding various smart lighting to my home.

Striving for the Ultimate “Smart” Home Using the Latest Tech! Part 4
My Quest to Increase My Home’s Intelligence

One such item I touched on was the Nanoleaf Canvas I purchased to adorn my wall. The starter kit has nine panels; you can get creative with these. There is no rhyme or reason to how I set these up on my wall, but my real goal is to expand and continue adding to the Canvas system.

The individual panels are touch-sensitive and will respond with a change of color when pressed. I currently have mine set up in my office to react and change color with music. I have them running through random color schemes when music isn't playing. I rarely have these off as they continue to be a conversation piece. To say these keep me constantly entertained would be an understatement, given my tendency to jump into the app to experiment with new color patterns.

The color schemes are endless, but I let them react to the sound around them in most cases. They do have an option to run through your computer to respond and coordinate with your movie-playing applications (i.e., Netflix).

Placement and setup are pretty simple as these panels come with 3M command strips. I purchased extra command strips and experimented with panel placement until I settled upon this pattern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqJyX_0gBPuiCf00
Oddball Patternmedia by JC

Please note the Master panel as it has the menu functions. This should be placed first, with the other boards following suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THfgA_0gBPuiCf00
Control Panel Close-Upmedia by JC

The adjoining panels need to be connected using the supplied linkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwhId_0gBPuiCf00
Panels with Linkersmedia by JC

Get creative with your patterns as there is no fundamental limitation provided you ensure each panel gets the proper link. I have seen endless designs. If you have an infinite amount of disposable income, you can paint your whole wall in color. I’m not there yet, and I am not quite that bored!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tech# technology# lighting# home# diy

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
3631 followers

More from Inyerself

Michigan State

The "Pasty" is a Michigan Delicacy!

Not to be confused with the nipple covering “pasty”. The Upper Peninsula food pasty, pronounced “pass” “tee” is not to be confused with the body (nipple) covering pasty pronounce “paste” “tee”. Through the beauty and complexity of the English language, we get an all-encompassing word for multiple items.

Read full story

Gadgets for "Kitchen Creatives"?

I Read an Article, but I am Not The "Creative" Type!. I dabble in the kitchen for those who have kept up with me but would never say I am “creative.” I came across this article from travelwith2ofus and had to jump further into it.

Read full story

Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)

Read full story
2 comments

Memories Live On Through Baked Goods!

A funny, almost coincidental, thing happened between my wife and me the other day. We both came home from two separate shopping trips with similar items. I must say this happens frequently but what does not happen frequently is the reason. She and I thought of our departed mothers and had ingredients for our mother's favorite desserts in our bags.

Read full story

Soon You Can Travel By Electric Seaglider!

REGENT Craft Inc, a Boston, Massachusetts-based company, primarily focuses on bringing electric, zero-emission, high-speed air travel to the masses. REGENT is an acronym for Regional Electric Ground Effect Nautical Transport, and they are the manufacturers of the Seaglider. The Seaglider is a new form of Travel/Transportation.

Read full story

I Bought My First Folding E-Bike!

I wrote about finally making an E-Bike purchase in this article:. As I mentioned, the price was the driving factor in this purchase. Although the bike showed up within a few days of my purchase, it took me nearly a week to open the unit up for a quick review. Here is my feedback on this well-built bike.

Read full story
1 comments

Induction Burner Cooking Added a Whole New Kitchen Dynamic!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

My House is Slowly Getting Smarter Including the Garage!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
3 comments

"Smart Home" Meant a Smarter Thermostat!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

"Food Coma" Ended our Date Early!

Here we were, finally connected and on our first date. I wasted no time introducing my date to my friends as plans were already made for meeting up at our local restaurant. She was the daughter of my aunt’s friend, and the two of them had been looking to connect us for quite some time.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Plant a Giant Sequoia in Your Backyard!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

This is Smart Lighting in a Pinch!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit-Style Pizza: A Rectangular Sensation!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Items to Improve Your Macbook Pro Experience!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

My Portable Power Station (Available On Amazon No Longer)

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

The Amaryllis Flower is a Hidden Gem!

My first introduction to this beautiful flower was during a typical visit to the nearest supermarket. They had a lovely display of these bright red waxy bulbs that promised to yield beautiful blooms. I quickly purchased one for my wife and mother. The significant sell feature was the following:

Read full story
3 comments

It Was Time To Make My Door Locks Smart!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

The Blackberry is Another Healthy Fruit!

This past weekend I came across a stellar deal on blackberries. The local supermarket sold five (6oz) containers for five dollars, and I couldn't resist buying them. Sometimes you get them and they are extremely bitter, and other times they are perfect. Let's just say these were somewhere in the middle!

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

A Growing List of Scarce Resources

Empty Store ShelvesPhoto by Mick Haupt on Unsplash. When I started this, I focused on the simple things the pandemic had affected. As depressing as this was, it became more disheartening when I looked at this "earthly" list:

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy