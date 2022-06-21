A Growing List of Scarce Resources

Real-World Issues

Empty Store Shelves Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

When I started this, I focused on the simple things the pandemic had affected. As depressing as this was, it became more disheartening when I looked at this "earthly" list:

Periodic Table media by JC

Phosphorus — Although the timeframe is all over the board, the consensus s that we are running out of Phosphorus. Some scientists estimate we have roughly 80 years of supply. Without Phosphorus, we would run out of food. It is an essential nutrient and key component in living things' DNA. We require this key component daily to produce energy.

Sand Photo by Jim gade on Unsplash

2. Sand — I found this one odd as it would seem we have an endless supply of this. We have quite a bit of it on the Great Lakes beaches in Michigan. One need only to take a drive to the dunes here in the lower peninsula. What about all of the world's deserts? Imagine my surprise finding out this is not the case, as we use more of this than can be naturally replenished. As it turns out, desert sand is essentially useless to us, as explained in this article. It is used daily in the filtration of water, the manufacturing of glass, reclamation of land, and on a larger scale, construction.

Soil Photo by Trevor Brown on Unsplash

3. Soil — Around half of the world's topsoil has been lost in the last 150 years, as the World Wildlife Fund estimated. They estimate it takes 500 years for 1 inch of soil to form naturally. This directly affects the plants, which obtain most of their needed nutrients from the topsoil. This, and the loss of Phosphorus, as stated above, will ultimately affect the vast majority of global food production.

Air Balloon Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

4. Helium — The element is extracted from deep underground. It is not just used in balloons. Helium is used for cooling magnets in MRI scanners and manufacturing semiconductor chips. The estimates peg this resource at running out in 30 to 50 years. As detailed in the Harvard Gazette, helium is abundant in Space, but it is a finite resource here on planet Earth.