Top Gear From the Last Year!

These are well-traveled items.

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Typical Purchasing media by JC

2021 was the continuance of the never-ending pandemic, and life revolved around the home. The following items helped to take out some of the “mundane” while also providing useful homelife functions:

While not super exciting, the Tineco S12 cordless vacuum is something I use daily. The unit is handy and provides suction on par with the highest-end Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price. I wrote about it here:

Tineco S12 media by JC

Bringing “Smart” to my Vacuum! Just Another Intelligent Addition to my Home

In addition to a vacuum, we needed something to clean our dark, hardwood floors (I love the color, but we hate the upkeep). Bissell’s Crosswave served this function, and it has done us well. Good on both hardwood floors and carpeting, it is a multi-functional solution. I wrote about our discovery here:

Bissell Crosswave media by JC

I Liked the Idea of Dark Hardwood Floors; Now I am Not So Sure!

My Search For a Keep Clean Solution!

Taking the upkeep to the outside, I made several purchases to make my landscaping chores easier. I invested in Greenwork’s line of products and got plenty of mileage out of them. I wanted battery-powered equipment and settled on the 40V family of offerings.

Greenworks Battery-Powered Lawn Equipment media by JC

Time To Jump on the Battery Bandwagon!

Let’s Start With Lawn Equipment!

2021 saw my family move into a new home. One of our first purchases was the Ecobee Smart Thermostat. The unit performs admirably and is loaded with features. The package I purchased included the extra room sensor to identify which rooms are occupied and which are not. Make sure to alert your utility company of this “Smart Home” purchase as rebates are available.

Ecobee Thermostat media by JC

My Continued Quest Towards a “Smart Home”

I Continue to Add Technology With No End In Sight

Whole-home internet is vital for a typical “Smart Home,” and I wanted to eliminate all of the dead spots in our new abode. I had heard many good things about Netgear’s Orbi line of products. I purchased the RBK753 WIFI6 system, and dead spots were a thing of the past (Full disclosure- I have since bought an additional satellite to extend its range).

Orbi System media by JC

I Struck Out Twice On My WIFI Setup!

Third Time Is the Charm?medium.com

This one goes without saying: Apple outdid themselves this year with the 2021 16" Macbook Pro. I have written a few articles on this fine piece of technology; it is my favorite purchase of 2021 overall. I envision many solid years of service ahead.

MacBook

The 2021 Macbook Pro Keeps Surprising Me!

An Upgrade that Continues to Impressmedium.com

KUCCU Stand Mixer media by JC

My wife and I bake, and our new mixer is one of the units we use quite a bit. I opted to go with the KUCCU Stand Mixer, an 8.5 Qt 660W mixer, and never looked back. It performs admirably, has a load of power, and comes in quite a bit cheaper than the pricy Kitchenaid model. I have not written a full formal review on this item, but it has countless 5-star reviews.

Home Made "Detroit-Style" Pizza media by JC

Keeping with the kitchen theme, I have gotten proficient in making Detroit Style pizza at home. It would not be possible had my friend not recommended the Chef Pomodoro Detroit Style Pizza Pan. I have made no less than six pan pizzas in this pan, and they get better each time.

Our new home had outdoor patio speakers, and I needed to bring music to the outdoors. I determined that the Echo Link Amp was the best way to do this. The wires were located in the downstairs storage room, which was the easiest solution. Dinner and drinks on the patio never tasted so good!

Outdoor Music media by JC

My Task to Bring Music to Our Outdoor Speakers…Fruitful in the End!

I Was Determined and Armed With Technology…..