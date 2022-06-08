"Let There Be Light" Behind My TV!

Adding Another Dimension to My Viewing Experience

LED Lighting media by JC

As mentioned in an earlier post, I was anxious to broaden my viewing experience with the televisions we have in our home.

Bringing Ambient Light to My TV!

Adding Dancing Lights to Complement my television.

As described in the above article, there are options, but I had settled upon Lytmi's (pronounced “Light Me”) offering. The Neo HDMI Sync Box 2.0 had the features I was looking for, and it was less expensive than the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

The hardest part of the whole experience was the wait. I ordered two of these kits on 12/30 and waited for them to arrive in just under two weeks. I hoped it was worth the wait from China to my front door.

Tracking media by JC

It was now time for the unboxing.

First Glance media by JC

The excitement was brewing, and everything I had read told me this was the package I was looking for. I bought two of these kits, one for my upstairs television and my downstairs tv. The package included two LED light strips, a NEO control box, and several command strip brackets to affix the lights to the TV.

Included Adhesive Brackets media by JC

The curved brackets were used for the corners, and the straight-edged for the sides, top, and bottom. Simple enough……

Applied to TV media by JC

Simple enough with four corners and four curved brackets. Two straight-edged frames for the top, two for the bottom, and one each for the sides (Pictured)

LED Light Strip media by JC

I love the light strips, and the fact is they don't feel cheap. I followed the instructions and ensured the connector cords started (looking at the front of the TV) at the leftmost bottom portion of the TV. The first strip started from the bottom, working to the top and then traveling to the right-most part of the TV. The second strip started from the bottom and worked to the right portion of the TV and then up to the top right corner. The 65" and below kit was the perfect length for the LED cable.

Remaining Pieces media by JC

Unfortunately, I had bought the larger kit for my upstairs TV and cut the excess cable. Not a big deal, but it seemed like a big waste. Maybe I can repurpose these for something else (Sure!)

Note: There are illustrated cut points on each strip. They made these "idiot-proof."

Media Box media by JC

The box is small and inconspicuous. Unlike the Philips offering, this will only allow you to hook up one device at a time without using an HDMI switch. The Philips offering has four HDMI inputs (I believe). I use an upscaling receiver upstairs and downstairs, which does my HDMI input switching.

I plugged in the two USB cables from both LED strips located near the leftmost portion of my TV. I ran the setup within the downloaded LYTMI application on my phone, and I was ready. (I had to reverse the USB cables as my colors were different according to the setup procedure)

End Result media by JC

I wanted to run the lights without the television activated. You can test many scenes (Fireworks, rainbow, star, drip, etc.)

Blue Lighting media by JC

I believe this scene is called "ball." The Lytmi kit is also sound sensitive and will dance in unison with music playing in the background. I had a little bit of fun with this.

It was time to run a few shows to check out the full capabilities. I ran a 4K video of a fire on Youtube. This was the result:

Fireplace Setting media by JC

Conclusion: After a few days of using and tweaking the system, I am overall pretty impressed. I am pleased not to have an external camera (Like the GOVEE system) to get my preferred lighting effect. There is no lag (delay) in the backdrop lighting. I have watched hockey games (The ice emits a bright light bluish-white glow), sampled the movie Avatar, and managed a few new programs on the Magnolia network, and it has performed admirably.

I like the system and can't wait to put it through all of its paces. I view it as something to put a little color into a pretty dreary "Pandemic Ridden" timeframe.