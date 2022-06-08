"Let There Be Light" Behind My TV!

Inyerself

Adding Another Dimension to My Viewing Experience

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUa65_0g48xW1S00
LED Lightingmedia by JC

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

As mentioned in an earlier post, I was anxious to broaden my viewing experience with the televisions we have in our home.

Bringing Ambient Light to My TV!
Adding Dancing Lights to Complement my television.

As described in the above article, there are options, but I had settled upon Lytmi's (pronounced “Light Me”) offering. The Neo HDMI Sync Box 2.0 had the features I was looking for, and it was less expensive than the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

The hardest part of the whole experience was the wait. I ordered two of these kits on 12/30 and waited for them to arrive in just under two weeks. I hoped it was worth the wait from China to my front door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OY6gR_0g48xW1S00
Trackingmedia by JC

It was now time for the unboxing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRREF_0g48xW1S00
First Glancemedia by JC

The excitement was brewing, and everything I had read told me this was the package I was looking for. I bought two of these kits, one for my upstairs television and my downstairs tv. The package included two LED light strips, a NEO control box, and several command strip brackets to affix the lights to the TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrFJX_0g48xW1S00
Included Adhesive Bracketsmedia by JC

The curved brackets were used for the corners, and the straight-edged for the sides, top, and bottom. Simple enough……

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyIHn_0g48xW1S00
Applied to TVmedia by JC

Simple enough with four corners and four curved brackets. Two straight-edged frames for the top, two for the bottom, and one each for the sides (Pictured)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CT94_0g48xW1S00
LED Light Stripmedia by JC

I love the light strips, and the fact is they don't feel cheap. I followed the instructions and ensured the connector cords started (looking at the front of the TV) at the leftmost bottom portion of the TV. The first strip started from the bottom, working to the top and then traveling to the right-most part of the TV. The second strip started from the bottom and worked to the right portion of the TV and then up to the top right corner. The 65" and below kit was the perfect length for the LED cable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8re6_0g48xW1S00
Remaining Piecesmedia by JC

Unfortunately, I had bought the larger kit for my upstairs TV and cut the excess cable. Not a big deal, but it seemed like a big waste. Maybe I can repurpose these for something else (Sure!)

Note: There are illustrated cut points on each strip. They made these "idiot-proof."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uq3Qn_0g48xW1S00
Media Boxmedia by JC

The box is small and inconspicuous. Unlike the Philips offering, this will only allow you to hook up one device at a time without using an HDMI switch. The Philips offering has four HDMI inputs (I believe). I use an upscaling receiver upstairs and downstairs, which does my HDMI input switching.

I plugged in the two USB cables from both LED strips located near the leftmost portion of my TV. I ran the setup within the downloaded LYTMI application on my phone, and I was ready. (I had to reverse the USB cables as my colors were different according to the setup procedure)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWV7V_0g48xW1S00
End Resultmedia by JC

I wanted to run the lights without the television activated. You can test many scenes (Fireworks, rainbow, star, drip, etc.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNR0G_0g48xW1S00
Blue Lightingmedia by JC

I believe this scene is called "ball." The Lytmi kit is also sound sensitive and will dance in unison with music playing in the background. I had a little bit of fun with this.

It was time to run a few shows to check out the full capabilities. I ran a 4K video of a fire on Youtube. This was the result:

Fireplace Settingmedia by JC

Conclusion: After a few days of using and tweaking the system, I am overall pretty impressed. I am pleased not to have an external camera (Like the GOVEE system) to get my preferred lighting effect. There is no lag (delay) in the backdrop lighting. I have watched hockey games (The ice emits a bright light bluish-white glow), sampled the movie Avatar, and managed a few new programs on the Magnolia network, and it has performed admirably.

I like the system and can't wait to put it through all of its paces. I view it as something to put a little color into a pretty dreary "Pandemic Ridden" timeframe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REq7E_0g48xW1S00
Magnolia Networkmedia by JC

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gadgets# Tech# Technology# Home# Lighting

Comments / 1

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
3043 followers

More from Inyerself

Apple's Game Changer is the 2021 16" Macbook Pro!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
Saint Ignace, MI

A Hockey Story For the Ages!

I have a friend, let's call him Fred, to protect his identity (And no, it wasn't me). We competed in an outdoor hockey tournament in St. Ignace, Michigan, located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Let's just say our team didn't have the best results that year. As has become custom, we venture back to the local bar/restaurant (Driftwood) and partake in a few beverages.

Read full story

Top Gear From the Last Year!

These are well-traveled items. Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Consider a Wired Smart Doorbell Over Wireless!

Jeffrey Clos is part of the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
1 comments

Time For a Typical Garage Organization!

Unorganized GaragePhoto by Kelvyn Ornettte Sol Marte on Unsplash. We now have enough room, and I have my 3-car garage. The next big question was, "What upgrades should we make, and where would get the biggest bang for the buck?" We had a list of projects we wanted to tackle, but the main focus started with the garage. We would do anything and everything to make the garage the best place possible to store everything. This was one of the main reasons for our move after all.

Read full story

My Electric Lawnmower a Year Later!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
48 comments

Accepting a Food Challenge on my Honeymoon!

My wife and I were married several years ago in May, and par for the course, we opted to honeymoon in the beautiful state of Hawaii. We spent time on Oahu and Maui, and I can’t say enough about how gorgeous these islands were. It is fair to say that each day was better than the preceding one, and I could go on, but this article revolves around a food challenge.

Read full story
1 comments

"That Friend" You Take the Good With the Bad!

A Group of FriendsPhoto by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash. I figured I would put pen to paper and describe something that has always irked me about my friend. We all have friends who have developed or exhibited some habit or trait to which we assign our friend’s name directly. Let me give you an example. You just pulled a “Josh,” or that is so “Karen,” as it has become quite popular nowadays. Karen just happened to be my mother’s name (I wonder how she would feel about that, but I digress).

Read full story

Crowdfunding: The Rocket Saga Continues

File this article as another example of “Downs” in Crowdfunding. After receiving a promising update on my purchase of the Rocket Bike in October, imagine my surprise when receiving November’s soul-crushing newsletter.

Read full story

Crowdfunding: A Few More Delays

Thinking more significantly, I wanted to contribute once again to a couple of more oversized ticket items. I had some minor success and now seemed like the right time to branch out again. Given my recent interest in E-Bikes, an opportunity came upon me which check several boxes of “wants” by myself.

Read full story

Crowdfunding: Take the Good With the Bad!

Crowd Working TogetherPhoto by Camylla Battani on Unsplash. Crowdfunding was always appealing to me, as it was exciting to see what technological ideas someone could bring to the market based on monies invested by Joe Public. Someone could build a better mousetrap, market the item themselves on sites like Indiegogo and Kickstarter, and people like myself could buy-in. Generally speaking, you could buy in with a “contribution to the project at a discounted amount to receive one of the first units off the production line. There was always the option of just donating to the cause with a few dollars, and you could feel good about being an original backer.

Read full story

Crowdfunding: I Found A Little Good

My next contribution seemed to be well justified and founded. My wife had bought me a gift for my office, which I loved. The item was an aquarium named Ecoqube C. I loved having a small, ultra-low maintenance aquarium for my office. It proved to be a friendly habitat for a Betta fish and home for a small basil plant. When the Ecoqube C+ was announced on Indiegogo, I was instantly sold. It promised everything of the previous model, but with a larger tank and more plants could be grown. The fish produces waste, the built-in filter turns the waste into fertilizer, and the plants flourish while keeping the tank clean. A handy LED lighting system is positioned above the aquarium. The LED lighting is fully equipped with a timing system and color-changing ability. I was an early backer and immediately invested in the dual aquarium offer saving 50 dollars bringing the total to around $200.

Read full story

Framing Old Electronics: Creativity on Full Display!

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I find beauty in electronics. For this reason, this article written by Jason England in Laptop Magazine caught my eye Grid Studio turns the best retro gadgets into awesome wall art: the perfect tech gift.

Read full story
1 comments

A Vacuum To Reckon With, Even Though It's Not A Dyson!

Jeffrey Clos is part of the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
Holland, MI

It's Time to Experience Outdoor Excursions!

Let the truth be told; warm weather is all we need to entice us to take the family on numerous outdoor endeavors. This past week we experienced a good deal of warmer temperatures topping lower upper 70s and lower 80s which jumpstarted the surrounding plant foliage. Never was this more apparent than at the Tulip Festival in Holland, Michigan, which I have written about.

Read full story

An Alternative to Eating Out: The Food Truck!

My family has developed an affinity for food trucks lately, and I must say I welcome it with open arms. We have an adjacent neighborhood that schedules and advertises the arrival of a particular food truck at least once a week. We have participated in several of them so far and have yet to be disappointed. So why are food trucks in such demand right now? These are a few reasons food trucks are all the rage!

Read full story
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

The Elusive Northern Saw-Whet Owl!

It is remarkable to come across a bird you never knew existed. We had the fortune of spotting a Northern Saw-Whet Owl near our bird feeder recently. I was quick to snap some pictures and film some videos as I knew I had to find out what type of owl this was. Everyone was quick to point out just how small it was.

Read full story
3 comments

The Pepper is a Fruit and My Mind is Blown!

Add this to the list of things I did not know. I get a kick out of the things people say or do after having lived on this planet for long as we have. One such thing I find amusing is the phrase, "I was today years old when I learned." Of course, now I am going to use this expression.

Read full story
3 comments

A 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Restoration Finally Completed!

It was enjoyable seeing my friend’s fully restored 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for the first time since its return. Purchased in 1977, it has toiled away in his garage for 44 years. Sure there were the occasional small trips, but the unit was in serious need of some TLC.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy