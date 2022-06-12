Time For a Typical Garage Organization!

Inyerself

This Space Needed to be Properly Utilized!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQf1L_0g2szEK300
Unorganized GaragePhoto by Kelvyn Ornettte Sol Marte on Unsplash

We now have enough room, and I have my 3-car garage. The next big question was, "What upgrades should we make, and where would get the biggest bang for the buck?" We had a list of projects we wanted to tackle, but the main focus started with the garage. We would do anything and everything to make the garage the best place possible to store everything. This was one of the main reasons for our move after all.

We started by buying another garage door opener for the single garage portion. It needed to be WIFI enabled and belt-driven. This entailed a full-on install as the previous owners had never used the door as anything but a manual operation. As an accompaniment to this necessity, we also had to replace the worn-out garage door wheels on both doors. Combining a newly tuned-up door and belt-driven opener provides a very quiet experience. We have the doors set up to close within 15 minutes, as is always necessary automatically. I get notifications sent to my phone, alerting me to openings and closings of the door. This can be good and bad if you have kids, as they seem to be opening and closing the doors frequently.

Our doors had been tuned up and were in excellent working order. We could now focus on the floor. We opted to have the floor coated by a company specializing in polyaspartic floor formulations. These are more resilient than epoxy and promise excellent UV/Stain resistance. Given the availability of several color patterns, we were immediately sold. The coating could be applied in a day, and vehicles could be parked within a few days afterward. Our only downfall during the week of application was finding a home for the items we had already had within the garage. All of the things had been moved to the driveway and barely tarped. Not the best plan on our part as we received an overwhelming amount of rainfall over the next few days. There were valuable casualties when we gambled with the erratic Michigan weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjTnl_0g2szEK300
Polyaspartic Floor Coatingmedia by JC

We now had a floor that added a new dimension to the garage. Next up was our need for additional storage. We utilized every last bit of space within our previous garage from the house we moved from. I was a big supporter of the Rubbermaid FastTrack system. They have a plethora of hooks, rails, shelving, etc. We decided to continue with the FastTrack system in the new garage. We could conveniently hang the bikes, the yard tools, a few power tools, ladders, and the list continues. The railing system can be bought in various lengths. Our focus was on the 84 inches and 48-inch options. We had the wall space and no lack of items that needed hanging. I continue to play hockey in my later years, and the basket system helps organize my equipment while keeping everything looking neat and tidy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kizqg_0g2szEK300
Rubbermaid FastTrack Systemmedia by JC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2I0I_0g2szEK300
Murphy laddermedia by JC

Our garage was quite a bit higher than the previous garage, and we had to invest in an additional extension ladder to access the attic within the garage. We had found out our existing extension ladder was short by a few feet. As happy as I am with the Murphy (pictured) ladders, they are highly convenient/easy to store but come up short when placing them in a 12-foot entrance within our garage. They currently top out at 11 feet in height. We would need something at least 14 feet in size to reach the door and exceed it to walk into the attic. We needed access to the attic if we were going to be able to add the overhead ceiling storage we were aiming for. Our quick fix was to purchase a 17 ft extension ladder from Harbor Freight. I would not be caught flat-footed again.

I am a massive proponent of overhead storage in garages. We had maxed our storage within our previous garage and used a combination of shelving and overhead storage. We had purchased two such overhead shelving units, and now we had to mount them. To do this, we had to access our attic and reinforce where needed. To say the whole process was easy would be less than honest. Mounting one unit was hard enough, but with it, we gained experience, and the second was more manageable. This is not a one-person job, and it is highly recommended to have all of the needed tools before proceeding. Having two ladders is a must. I could write a whole article based on this experience, but it would likely be filled with many expletives. The saving grace is a place to store less often used items in the garage, but take care not to fill it with never used items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKSXl_0g2szEK300
Overhead Storagemedia by JC

