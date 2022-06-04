Crowdfunding: A Few More Delays

Inyerself

Delay, Delay, Delay Part 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boq17_0g03E0DB00
AlonePhoto by Justice Amoh on Unsplash

Thinking more significantly, I wanted to contribute once again to a couple of more oversized ticket items. I had some minor success and now seemed like the right time to branch out again. Given my recent interest in E-Bikes, an opportunity came upon me which check several boxes of “wants” by myself.

I had recently converted my Trek mountain bike to an electric bike. The thrill of being able to off-road with a battery assist was something I had wanted to do for quite some time. This was most likely fueled by the pandemic and the inescapable feeling of being trapped. An E-Bike was almost a ticket for liberation as being outside seemed a good distraction. Unfortunately, converting my mountain bike created a 70 to 80lb heavy piece of equipment. Hardly the easily portable unit I could use in all situations. Enter the Rocket Bike. Rocket Bike played their cards right with the specific target marketing employed when seeking me out. In October of 2020, I made my next crowdfunding contribution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C81in_0g03E0DB00
Rocket BikeRocket Bike (media by Rocket)

The product had a 100-mile range, provided the user pedal-assisted through the process. Early backers could pay the company $899, saving $100 off the crowdfunding price and more than 55% off the MSRP of $1997. The pricing continues to rise given the accessories one is compelled to add to the order. I partook in adding the fenders and the rack with brake lights. This brought my total closer to $1200, still well below other e-bikes in the marketplace with similar options. The unit is a fat tire bike continuing the ability to go over all terrain. Sticking with the idea of portability, the bike can be folded nearly in half and thrown in the back of your car. I was extremely pleased with this option as I wanted to employ this bike to commute between our distanced buildings at work.

The bike was feature-rich, including regenerative brakes, a 28MPH maximum speed, 5 stage pedal assist, a removable/lockable hidden battery, and a built-in suspension. Rocket Bike is also equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, which are more than adequate to ensure safe stopping when traveling at higher speeds. Also, a plus, the bike is available in many colors. I believe I opted for the basic black version, which fell within my comfort zone.

Estimated delivery was targeted for February of 2021, and I was eager to have this item for the start of Spring. Keeping with the theme of start-ups and new product introductions, the product was delayed until July 2021. Not ideal, but it was still in time for a mid-summer ride. The delay could be attributed to many things, including motor failures, frame issues, braking issues, etc. Each update alluded to improvements being made and possible future delays. Where are we currently? Estimated delivery of mid-December. Do I feel confident about this date? Not really, but I will keep you updated in future posts.

My next contribution was on a smaller scale but still intriguing nonetheless. I took the plunge and bought into the idea of the Bird Buddy. I was late jumping on this bandwagon while contributing in April of 2021 with an estimated October 2021. Just in time for a fall run of bird watching. The unit sold for $189 to buy in, and if you bought 2, you could save 20%. All in, I had $350 invested in two units, one for myself and a possible gift for a family member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TC0b0_0g03E0DB00
The Bird Buddymedia by Bird Buddy

I loved the idea of actually being able to identify the birds visiting our trees daily. The Bird Buddy was available in two colors, blue and yellow. It was easy to fill with food, and the appeal was a smart-enabled camera with a microphone. The unit could be synchronized with the Bird Buddy application and alert the owner to a bird visitor. Pictures of the visitors would be taken and organized into an album to be viewed and shared. I have included a few samples below. More importantly, the birds would be identified by either sound or picture. A notification can be sent to your smart device, alerting you of any bird visitor. The promise of a connected bird community sharing photos and information about birds was also appealing. I was instantly sold!

Unfortunately, as with the Rocket Bike, supply chain issues, application delays, and other obstacles have pushed the estimated shipment date to Spring of 2022. Again, start-up companies seem to have severe problems taking a concept from inception to production. Rocket Bike had seemingly working units shown in a video back in 2020. The idea of them having units ready to go by Spring many months later seemed quite feasible. The Bird Buddy seemed to have a good structure in the early going. I still have high hopes for both these products, but given my previous experience, I know the risks. In a way, contributing to a project on these crowdfunding sites is a gamble. The goal is to win and receive the item you contributed, but consider it a win when you “break even.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49L6EE_0g03E0DB00
Red Birdmedia by Bird Buddy

Part 4 Just Added

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crowdfunding# startups# technology# ebikes# gadgets

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
2890 followers

More from Inyerself

"Let There Be Light" Behind My TV!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
1 comments

Time For a Typical Garage Organization!

Unorganized GaragePhoto by Kelvyn Ornettte Sol Marte on Unsplash. We now have enough room, and I have my 3-car garage. The next big question was, "What upgrades should we make, and where would get the biggest bang for the buck?" We had a list of projects we wanted to tackle, but the main focus started with the garage. We would do anything and everything to make the garage the best place possible to store everything. This was one of the main reasons for our move after all.

Read full story

Crowdfunding: The Rocket Saga Continues

File this article as another example of “Downs” in Crowdfunding. After receiving a promising update on my purchase of the Rocket Bike in October, imagine my surprise when receiving November’s soul-crushing newsletter.

Read full story

My Electric Lawnmower a Year Later!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
43 comments

Crowdfunding: Take the Good With the Bad!

Crowd Working TogetherPhoto by Camylla Battani on Unsplash. Crowdfunding was always appealing to me, as it was exciting to see what technological ideas someone could bring to the market based on monies invested by Joe Public. Someone could build a better mousetrap, market the item themselves on sites like Indiegogo and Kickstarter, and people like myself could buy-in. Generally speaking, you could buy in with a “contribution to the project at a discounted amount to receive one of the first units off the production line. There was always the option of just donating to the cause with a few dollars, and you could feel good about being an original backer.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Accepting a Food Challenge on my Honeymoon!

My wife and I were married several years ago in May, and par for the course, we opted to honeymoon in the beautiful state of Hawaii. We spent time on Oahu and Maui, and I can’t say enough about how gorgeous these islands were. It is fair to say that each day was better than the preceding one, and I could go on, but this article revolves around a food challenge.

Read full story
1 comments

Crowdfunding: I Found A Little Good

My next contribution seemed to be well justified and founded. My wife had bought me a gift for my office, which I loved. The item was an aquarium named Ecoqube C. I loved having a small, ultra-low maintenance aquarium for my office. It proved to be a friendly habitat for a Betta fish and home for a small basil plant. When the Ecoqube C+ was announced on Indiegogo, I was instantly sold. It promised everything of the previous model, but with a larger tank and more plants could be grown. The fish produces waste, the built-in filter turns the waste into fertilizer, and the plants flourish while keeping the tank clean. A handy LED lighting system is positioned above the aquarium. The LED lighting is fully equipped with a timing system and color-changing ability. I was an early backer and immediately invested in the dual aquarium offer saving 50 dollars bringing the total to around $200.

Read full story

Consider a Wired Smart Doorbell Over Wireless!

Jeffrey Clos is part of the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
1 comments

Framing Old Electronics: Creativity on Full Display!

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I find beauty in electronics. For this reason, this article written by Jason England in Laptop Magazine caught my eye Grid Studio turns the best retro gadgets into awesome wall art: the perfect tech gift.

Read full story
1 comments

Apple's Game Changer is the 2021 16" Macbook Pro!

Apple has outdone itself with this fine piece of equipment. As I have spoken on several occasions, the 2021 16-inch Macbook Pro is a powerhouse in its own right. I have been reading articles, jumping from website to website, and now I am typing this article. Since yesterday afternoon, I have not charged this laptop, and I am still at the following battery percentage after heavy usage (notice Google Chrome).

Read full story

A Vacuum To Reckon With, Even Though It's Not A Dyson!

Jeffrey Clos is part of the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
Holland, MI

It's Time to Experience Outdoor Excursions!

Let the truth be told; warm weather is all we need to entice us to take the family on numerous outdoor endeavors. This past week we experienced a good deal of warmer temperatures topping lower upper 70s and lower 80s which jumpstarted the surrounding plant foliage. Never was this more apparent than at the Tulip Festival in Holland, Michigan, which I have written about.

Read full story

An Alternative to Eating Out: The Food Truck!

My family has developed an affinity for food trucks lately, and I must say I welcome it with open arms. We have an adjacent neighborhood that schedules and advertises the arrival of a particular food truck at least once a week. We have participated in several of them so far and have yet to be disappointed. So why are food trucks in such demand right now? These are a few reasons food trucks are all the rage!

Read full story
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

The Elusive Northern Saw-Whet Owl!

It is remarkable to come across a bird you never knew existed. We had the fortune of spotting a Northern Saw-Whet Owl near our bird feeder recently. I was quick to snap some pictures and film some videos as I knew I had to find out what type of owl this was. Everyone was quick to point out just how small it was.

Read full story
3 comments

The Pepper is a Fruit and My Mind is Blown!

Add this to the list of things I did not know. I get a kick out of the things people say or do after having lived on this planet for long as we have. One such thing I find amusing is the phrase, "I was today years old when I learned." Of course, now I am going to use this expression.

Read full story
3 comments

A 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Restoration Finally Completed!

It was enjoyable seeing my friend’s fully restored 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for the first time since its return. Purchased in 1977, it has toiled away in his garage for 44 years. Sure there were the occasional small trips, but the unit was in serious need of some TLC.

Read full story
3 comments

Experience a Solar-Electric Vehicle Firsthand!

Jeffrey Clos signed up in the affiliate Aptera plan designed to provide a means for sites to earn referral credit by linking to Aptera.com. There are links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

Hibiscus Blooms and the Sign of Warmer Weather!

I have no less than three large Hibiscus plants, and such is standard practice; they get moved indoors whenever the weather turns cold. Trust me, living in Michigan; there is never any shortage of cold weather. It’s been a long winter, and my Hibiscus plants are looking forward to being moved outdoors. It never fails; when there are signs of Spring, the Hibiscus plants start to adorn the stores nearby. This is the main reason I have three, and probably the number one reason I will add another Hibiscus plant this year.

Read full story
6 comments

A Smokeless Outdoor Bonfire is the Way to Go!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy