Apple's Game Changer is the 2021 16" Macbook Pro!

Not Enough Can Be Said!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com . There are some links within this article to the described product.

Open For Business media by JC

Apple has outdone itself with this fine piece of equipment. As I have spoken on several occasions, the 2021 16-inch Macbook Pro is a powerhouse in its own right.

I have been reading articles, jumping from website to website, and now I am typing this article. Since yesterday afternoon, I have not charged this laptop, and I am still at the following battery percentage after heavy usage (notice Google Chrome).

Nearly 50% media by JC

If for no other reason, the fact I can unplug and stay unplugged for a good deal of time speaks volumes for the amount of battery power this beast has. As luck would have it, Creative Bloq wrote an article that supports my belief.

The article calls out one negative to the 16" Macbook Pro is the size of the unit. Trust me, a 16" screen is not for everyone, but I have already stated that the 14" did not suit my eyes in a previous article.

I Love My 2021 14" Macbook Pro….but!

It Has One Big Drawback

I welcome the numerous connections starting with the return of the Magsafe cable. With the 16", you are given the 140-watt power adaptor. Topping off your laptop with a 140-watt charging cable takes very little time. Expect a 50% charge in thirty minutes. With a feature like this, you really will never experience battery anxiety. With the MagSafe cable comes additional USB-C ports (It has 3). I don’t have any spare MagSafe cables, but I have an ample supply of USB-C cables and power bricks. I will never be without the ability to charge or hook up with this laptop. I can buy an additional hub to increase my capabilities if I feel the need.

The processing power is quite impressive. I use a host of Adobe products, and the computer renders the images and videos without skipping a beat. Of course, I expect this as I could do all of this with my old 2014 Macbook Pro. Now I can do it all much faster without any hiccups. I am the perfect customer for this unit because I marvel at the improvements. Let’s face it; they have made tremendous strides in seven years. I expect the M1 chip to continue to impress for years to come.