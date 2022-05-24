The Elusive Northern Saw-Whet Owl!

Inyerself

Before Today, I Had Never Heard Of It!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boklf_0fnY3yTh00
Northern Saw-Whet Owlmedia by JC

It is remarkable to come across a bird you never knew existed. We had the fortune of spotting a Northern Saw-Whet Owl near our bird feeder recently. I was quick to snap some pictures and film some videos as I knew I had to find out what type of owl this was. Everyone was quick to point out just how small it was.

The “Saw-whet portion of the name draws comparisons with the similar vocalizations the owl makes when compared to the whetting (or sharpening) of a saw’s blade. Now, I, for one, never associated its “tooting” for the sharpening of a saw blade, probably for my lack of sharpening saw blades. I can tell you from personal experience this bird makes a high-pitched tooting sound.​

The female owl is generally larger and heavier than males at around 3.5oz. The male comes in at about 2.6oz, with both owls not exceeding 8.5 inches in height.

For the longest time, the Saw-Whet was thought to be pretty rare. The fact they are both nocturnal and diminutive in size contributes to our inability to see them more commonly. We were pretty lucky to see this fine specimen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39D5iB_0fnY3yTh00
Close-Upmedia by JC

As detailed on All About Birds the Saw-Whet feasts mainly on deer mice along with voles. They can also eat smaller birds and insects if the mood hits them right. It was intriguing to find out some of their biggest predators are larger owls and raptors. They also fight and compete for nesting sites with squirrels and starlings. The squirrels and starlings will plunder the nests and kill the baby owls (also known as owlets). I shouldn’t be so surprised as this little bird is relatively small. Their body mass is on par with that of a Blue Jay.

Adding to the natural predators of these tiny owls are deforestation and global warming. The dense forests these birds rely on are becoming less common as logging and thinning of these ecosystems is hurting the Saw-Whets populations. I thank my lucky stars I was able to see this little beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAfJz_0fnY3yTh00
Motion Videomedia by JC

Fun Facts From hawkmountain.org

• There is an endemic, non-migratory subspecies of the saw-whet owl that lives on Haida Gwaii, an island off of British Columbia (A. a. brooksi), that feeds on intertidal invertebrates.

• There is some banding evidence that male saw-whets may be less migratory than females.

• Older saw-whet siblings are known to assist in the feeding of younger siblings after the mother leaves the nest when the nestlings are about 18 days old.

• The oldest wild Northern saw-whet ever recorded was at least nine years and five months old.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# birds# animals# outdoors# education# nature

Comments / 1

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
2382 followers

More from Inyerself

Making Apple's Carplay Truly Wireless!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Bringing Battery Power to my Lawn Equipment!

Typical Battery Powered LawnmowerPhoto by Daniel Watson on Unsplash. Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
2 comments

Upgrade Ideas to Improve Your Garage Experience!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

The Pepper is a Fruit and My Mind is Blown!

Add this to the list of things I did not know. I get a kick out of the things people say or do after having lived on this planet for long as we have. One such thing I find amusing is the phrase, "I was today years old when I learned." Of course, now I am going to use this expression.

Read full story
3 comments

Experience a Solar-Electric Vehicle Firsthand!

Jeffrey Clos signed up in the affiliate Aptera plan designed to provide a means for sites to earn referral credit by linking to Aptera.com. There are links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
4 comments

A 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Restoration Finally Completed!

It was enjoyable seeing my friend’s fully restored 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for the first time since its return. Purchased in 1977, it has toiled away in his garage for 44 years. Sure there were the occasional small trips, but the unit was in serious need of some TLC.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Myers Beach, FL

It’s a “Grandview” at Bay Beach in Fort Myers Beach, Florida!

I recently came across an article that sums up my thoughts on the Grandview property listed above. Florida is the least affordable place to live in the U.S. Sally Starkey thought moving from Chicago to Florida would be easy. The 33-year-old publicist moved to Naples, Florida…

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Hibiscus Blooms and the Sign of Warmer Weather!

I have no less than three large Hibiscus plants, and such is standard practice; they get moved indoors whenever the weather turns cold. Trust me, living in Michigan; there is never any shortage of cold weather. It’s been a long winter, and my Hibiscus plants are looking forward to being moved outdoors. It never fails; when there are signs of Spring, the Hibiscus plants start to adorn the stores nearby. This is the main reason I have three, and probably the number one reason I will add another Hibiscus plant this year.

Read full story
1 comments

I Love My Apple Watch- But Do I Fully Utilize It?

I swore to myself I couldn't own a watch because I couldn't get used to having anything on my wrist. I relied heavily on my cell phone or the people around me for knowing what time it was. It wasn't until Apple took the concept of a watch and exaggerated all of the functions a watch can do that I noticed.

Read full story
2 comments

A Smokeless Outdoor Bonfire is the Way to Go!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Is It True, Does Vanilla Have Addictive Attributes?

I have claimed for years I am addicted to the flavor of vanilla. There are countless items I steer towards which contain or have hints of vanilla within them. I like Diet A&W Root Beer, and I am a glutton for baked goods with plenty of this flavoring. Don’t get me started on vanilla ice cream or shakes. Even the smell of vanilla brings a certain amount of calm into my life. I know vanilla is the culprit for certain, so I finally decided to look further into it to see if there is any validity to my addiction.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

A Famous Saying and a Company Reborn: Shinola Detroit!

Depending on your age and the generation you grew up in, you might be familiar with the saying, “You don’t know shit from Shinola!” This is a pretty simple American saying, and it originated during World War II in the army barracks. Can’t you imagine being yelled at by your bunkmate or drill instructors with this particular vulgarity? If you were to look at human excrement and a container of Shinola (pronounced “Shine” “Ola”), you could see the similarities.

Read full story
2 comments

Dawn Dish Soap Brings the Innovation!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
16 comments
Holland, MI

It's Nearly Time For Holland Michigan's Tulip Festival

Let's Put Winter Behind Us and Welcome the Tulips of Spring!. As I woke up this morning to the cold weather and the promise of another snowy drive to work, I was reminded winter wasn’t entirely done with the state of Michigan. It was a rather unpleasant feeling, and I couldn’t help but think of how nice it would be to experience a nice amount of warmer weather right about now. As I wrote in an earlier article, I know that the promise of summer is not too far away when my Hibiscus flowers bloom.

Read full story

The Beloved Manatee Now Has Pollution to Contend With!

First deadly boat encounters, now pollution. The poor manatee has been an endangered animal for as long as I can remember, and it was only recently they were arguably delisted off the endangered list. Nicknamed the “Sea Cow,” they first had to contend with damage from boat propellers from passing water vehicles. Now they are suffering from starvation as their number one food source, seagrass, has slowly disappeared.

Read full story
8 comments

I Sold My Old 2014 Macbook Pro!

I Received Less Than Originally Quoted. I have written two articles about my success with the new 2021 Macbook Pro. First, with the 14" and then my jump to the 16". I can't rave enough about how much an improvement this new model is over my previous Macbook Pro, but my next task was to sell the 2014 model.

Read full story

I Bought a Projector the Size of a Can of Soda!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
11 comments

My Continued Technology Subscription! Keep The Packages Coming.

I wrote about a subscription service called Gadget Discovery Club a while back. They send you a package of the latest up-and-coming technology, and you pay them an annual fee. Given my love for technology and anything that might make my life more “exciting,” I was quick to sign up. I wrote about my first package here:

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

A Personal Water Vehicle Exudes Luxury and Speed!

Strand Craft, a Miami Beach, Florida-based company, has been working diligently to realize a dream eight years in the making. They want to bring to market a personal luxury watercraft that pushes the limits of everything the Waverunner and small water vessels alike represent. I introduce you to the Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GT.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy