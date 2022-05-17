Upgrade Ideas to Improve Your Garage Experience!

Inyerself

My Top Garage Upgrades Over the Last Year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvVth_0fgkdNI400
Well-Lit Garagemedia by JC

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

I have to admit, having a three-car garage is nice, but you will fill it. As I wrote in an earlier article, I had to organize my garage.

My Garage — Time to Organize the Disorganized!
It Was Time to Utilize the Space

Since I wrote that article, these are the top upgrades for the garage I have made recently.

I bought these two rolling cabinets from Seville Classics. We tend to move these as we are still looking for the proper placement within our garage. It is beneficial these are on wheels as they can be moved in and out of the garage to allow for adequate cleaning of the garage floor when necessary. We like the durability of these storage cabinets, and they do not feel chintzy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwSLT_0fgkdNI400
Seville Classics Rolling Storagemedia by JC

Next up, we made sure to buy a nice cord reel which I mounted up and out of the way. We have pretty tall ceilings in the garage, and this was an excellent way to add some flexibility with a retractable 65 feet cord reel to be used throughout the garage. The bracket can swivel left or right and will work well when mounted to the ceiling or a wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTieQ_0fgkdNI400
Ceiling Mounted Power Cordmedia by JC

To get us through the winter, we needed to insulate the garage doors. This past October, we invested in garage door insulation for our single garage door and two-car garage door. The hardest part of this job was cutting the panels and applying them to each door panel. The key is to ensure the substrate is clean to allow the insulation to adhere correctly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTzHJ_0fgkdNI400
Garage Door Insulationmedia by JC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1207VX_0fgkdNI400
Installed Insulationmedia by JC

One of my most prized purchases is this wall-mounted garage vacuum by Bissell. I use it often, not just to clean out both my wife’s car and my own. I also use it for cleaning the garage floor. It is meant for both wet and dry applications, but I mainly stick to dry. The hose is long at 32 feet, and it comes with a nice amount of accessory tools with extension wands. This is a must-have to keep your vehicles and garage clean during all seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHTDl_0fgkdNI400
Bissell Garage Vacuummedia by JC

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# garage# home improvement# diy# housing# storage

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
2321 followers

More from Inyerself

Making Apple's Carplay Truly Wireless!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Bringing Battery Power to my Lawn Equipment!

Typical Battery Powered LawnmowerPhoto by Daniel Watson on Unsplash. Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

The Pepper is a Fruit and My Mind is Blown!

Add this to the list of things I did not know. I get a kick out of the things people say or do after having lived on this planet for long as we have. One such thing I find amusing is the phrase, "I was today years old when I learned." Of course, now I am going to use this expression.

Read full story
2 comments

Experience a Solar-Electric Vehicle Firsthand!

Jeffrey Clos signed up in the affiliate Aptera plan designed to provide a means for sites to earn referral credit by linking to Aptera.com. There are links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
4 comments

A 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Restoration Finally Completed!

It was enjoyable seeing my friend’s fully restored 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for the first time since its return. Purchased in 1977, it has toiled away in his garage for 44 years. Sure there were the occasional small trips, but the unit was in serious need of some TLC.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Myers Beach, FL

It’s a “Grandview” at Bay Beach in Fort Myers Beach, Florida!

I recently came across an article that sums up my thoughts on the Grandview property listed above. Florida is the least affordable place to live in the U.S. Sally Starkey thought moving from Chicago to Florida would be easy. The 33-year-old publicist moved to Naples, Florida…

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Hibiscus Blooms and the Sign of Warmer Weather!

I have no less than three large Hibiscus plants, and such is standard practice; they get moved indoors whenever the weather turns cold. Trust me, living in Michigan; there is never any shortage of cold weather. It’s been a long winter, and my Hibiscus plants are looking forward to being moved outdoors. It never fails; when there are signs of Spring, the Hibiscus plants start to adorn the stores nearby. This is the main reason I have three, and probably the number one reason I will add another Hibiscus plant this year.

Read full story
1 comments

I Love My Apple Watch- But Do I Fully Utilize It?

I swore to myself I couldn't own a watch because I couldn't get used to having anything on my wrist. I relied heavily on my cell phone or the people around me for knowing what time it was. It wasn't until Apple took the concept of a watch and exaggerated all of the functions a watch can do that I noticed.

Read full story
2 comments

A Smokeless Outdoor Bonfire is the Way to Go!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Is It True, Does Vanilla Have Addictive Attributes?

I have claimed for years I am addicted to the flavor of vanilla. There are countless items I steer towards which contain or have hints of vanilla within them. I like Diet A&W Root Beer, and I am a glutton for baked goods with plenty of this flavoring. Don’t get me started on vanilla ice cream or shakes. Even the smell of vanilla brings a certain amount of calm into my life. I know vanilla is the culprit for certain, so I finally decided to look further into it to see if there is any validity to my addiction.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

A Famous Saying and a Company Reborn: Shinola Detroit!

Depending on your age and the generation you grew up in, you might be familiar with the saying, “You don’t know shit from Shinola!” This is a pretty simple American saying, and it originated during World War II in the army barracks. Can’t you imagine being yelled at by your bunkmate or drill instructors with this particular vulgarity? If you were to look at human excrement and a container of Shinola (pronounced “Shine” “Ola”), you could see the similarities.

Read full story
2 comments

Dawn Dish Soap Brings the Innovation!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
16 comments
Holland, MI

It's Nearly Time For Holland Michigan's Tulip Festival

Let's Put Winter Behind Us and Welcome the Tulips of Spring!. As I woke up this morning to the cold weather and the promise of another snowy drive to work, I was reminded winter wasn’t entirely done with the state of Michigan. It was a rather unpleasant feeling, and I couldn’t help but think of how nice it would be to experience a nice amount of warmer weather right about now. As I wrote in an earlier article, I know that the promise of summer is not too far away when my Hibiscus flowers bloom.

Read full story

The Beloved Manatee Now Has Pollution to Contend With!

First deadly boat encounters, now pollution. The poor manatee has been an endangered animal for as long as I can remember, and it was only recently they were arguably delisted off the endangered list. Nicknamed the “Sea Cow,” they first had to contend with damage from boat propellers from passing water vehicles. Now they are suffering from starvation as their number one food source, seagrass, has slowly disappeared.

Read full story
8 comments

I Sold My Old 2014 Macbook Pro!

I Received Less Than Originally Quoted. I have written two articles about my success with the new 2021 Macbook Pro. First, with the 14" and then my jump to the 16". I can't rave enough about how much an improvement this new model is over my previous Macbook Pro, but my next task was to sell the 2014 model.

Read full story

I Bought a Projector the Size of a Can of Soda!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
11 comments

My Continued Technology Subscription! Keep The Packages Coming.

I wrote about a subscription service called Gadget Discovery Club a while back. They send you a package of the latest up-and-coming technology, and you pay them an annual fee. Given my love for technology and anything that might make my life more “exciting,” I was quick to sign up. I wrote about my first package here:

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

A Personal Water Vehicle Exudes Luxury and Speed!

Strand Craft, a Miami Beach, Florida-based company, has been working diligently to realize a dream eight years in the making. They want to bring to market a personal luxury watercraft that pushes the limits of everything the Waverunner and small water vessels alike represent. I introduce you to the Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GT.

Read full story
5 comments

Time To Bring Food Smoking Indoors!

All the rage today is about bringing smoking to the home, and it is unlike the past when smoking and curing played a part in preserving the food. Today this process is primarily used to improve or add a new dimension to the food we enjoy daily. Over the last few years, there has been an explosion in the types and amounts of smokers available at the local retailers. Available in all sizes and combinations and with a plethora of features, there seems to be no end to the excitement.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy