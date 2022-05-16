The Pepper is a Fruit and My Mind is Blown!

Inyerself

Add this to the list of things I did not know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nt3K_0ffciDvQ00
Various Peppersmedia by JC

I get a kick out of the things people say or do after having lived on this planet for long as we have. One such thing I find amusing is the phrase, "I was today years old when I learned." Of course, now I am going to use this expression.

I was today years old when I learned the pepper was a fruit. I was most likely blinded by the fact certain peppers (Ghost) are so blazing hot you can't think straight. This is the amount of capsaicin within the pepper and the fact our tongues see this as pungent/spicy. The fruit has this oil to thwart any would-be predators, save for birds. Birds are nature's transporters of the pepper and its seeds.

Another Interesting Fact shared on HOW STUFF WORKS:

The ghost pepper was at one time the hottest pepper in the world, but it’s been surpassed by several others including the current champion, the Carolina Reaper, which measures more than 2 million Scoville units. A pepper known as Pepper X is the unofficial hottest pepper in the world, reportedly measuring 3.2 million Scoville units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0na3If_0ffciDvQ00
Pepper VarietyPhoto by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Not all peppers are hot; the bell pepper (Green) can be relatively sweet. Keep in mind this pepper is relatively early in its growth cycle. They will generally get even sweeter as they change from green to yellow and finally to red. Again, all the same pepper but at different ripening stages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpJnc_0ffciDvQ00
PeppersPhoto by Vino Li on Unsplash

So what makes a pepper a fruit? The simple botanical definition states a "fruit" is the seed-bearing product that grows from the ovary of a flowering plant. The fruit is the way of the flower to spread its seeds. A botanical fruit would have at least one seed and grow from the plant's flower. From this definition alone, peppers are a fruit because they contain tiny seeds within and grow from the flower of the pepper plant.

So by botanical definition, the pepper is a fruit. Given that my stomach heavily influences me, I have always tended to place the pepper in the vegetable category, which is why the "culinary" classification has always been my definition of choice. Here it is as written and described by EUFIC.org.

Culinary speaking, a ‘vegetable’ usually has a tougher texture, tastes blander and often requires cooking in dishes like stews, soups or stir-fries.Whereas, a ‘fruit’ has a soft texture, tends to be either sweet or tart and is often enjoyed raw or in desserts or jams.

The pepper has a thicker wall (tough texture) and is less tasty than fruit, and we generally cook it into dishes. For the most part, it fits the culinary definition but scientifically speaking, it is and will always be a fruit. Tell that to my stomach, though!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXPlY_0ffciDvQ00
CookingPhoto by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cooking# Food and Drink# Fruit# Kitchen# Education

Comments / 2

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
2321 followers

More from Inyerself

Making Apple's Carplay Truly Wireless!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Bringing Battery Power to my Lawn Equipment!

Typical Battery Powered LawnmowerPhoto by Daniel Watson on Unsplash. Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Upgrade Ideas to Improve Your Garage Experience!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Experience a Solar-Electric Vehicle Firsthand!

Jeffrey Clos signed up in the affiliate Aptera plan designed to provide a means for sites to earn referral credit by linking to Aptera.com. There are links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
4 comments

A 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Restoration Finally Completed!

It was enjoyable seeing my friend’s fully restored 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for the first time since its return. Purchased in 1977, it has toiled away in his garage for 44 years. Sure there were the occasional small trips, but the unit was in serious need of some TLC.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Myers Beach, FL

It’s a “Grandview” at Bay Beach in Fort Myers Beach, Florida!

I recently came across an article that sums up my thoughts on the Grandview property listed above. Florida is the least affordable place to live in the U.S. Sally Starkey thought moving from Chicago to Florida would be easy. The 33-year-old publicist moved to Naples, Florida…

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Hibiscus Blooms and the Sign of Warmer Weather!

I have no less than three large Hibiscus plants, and such is standard practice; they get moved indoors whenever the weather turns cold. Trust me, living in Michigan; there is never any shortage of cold weather. It’s been a long winter, and my Hibiscus plants are looking forward to being moved outdoors. It never fails; when there are signs of Spring, the Hibiscus plants start to adorn the stores nearby. This is the main reason I have three, and probably the number one reason I will add another Hibiscus plant this year.

Read full story
1 comments

I Love My Apple Watch- But Do I Fully Utilize It?

I swore to myself I couldn't own a watch because I couldn't get used to having anything on my wrist. I relied heavily on my cell phone or the people around me for knowing what time it was. It wasn't until Apple took the concept of a watch and exaggerated all of the functions a watch can do that I noticed.

Read full story
2 comments

A Smokeless Outdoor Bonfire is the Way to Go!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story

Is It True, Does Vanilla Have Addictive Attributes?

I have claimed for years I am addicted to the flavor of vanilla. There are countless items I steer towards which contain or have hints of vanilla within them. I like Diet A&W Root Beer, and I am a glutton for baked goods with plenty of this flavoring. Don’t get me started on vanilla ice cream or shakes. Even the smell of vanilla brings a certain amount of calm into my life. I know vanilla is the culprit for certain, so I finally decided to look further into it to see if there is any validity to my addiction.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

A Famous Saying and a Company Reborn: Shinola Detroit!

Depending on your age and the generation you grew up in, you might be familiar with the saying, “You don’t know shit from Shinola!” This is a pretty simple American saying, and it originated during World War II in the army barracks. Can’t you imagine being yelled at by your bunkmate or drill instructors with this particular vulgarity? If you were to look at human excrement and a container of Shinola (pronounced “Shine” “Ola”), you could see the similarities.

Read full story
2 comments

Dawn Dish Soap Brings the Innovation!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
16 comments
Holland, MI

It's Nearly Time For Holland Michigan's Tulip Festival

Let's Put Winter Behind Us and Welcome the Tulips of Spring!. As I woke up this morning to the cold weather and the promise of another snowy drive to work, I was reminded winter wasn’t entirely done with the state of Michigan. It was a rather unpleasant feeling, and I couldn’t help but think of how nice it would be to experience a nice amount of warmer weather right about now. As I wrote in an earlier article, I know that the promise of summer is not too far away when my Hibiscus flowers bloom.

Read full story

The Beloved Manatee Now Has Pollution to Contend With!

First deadly boat encounters, now pollution. The poor manatee has been an endangered animal for as long as I can remember, and it was only recently they were arguably delisted off the endangered list. Nicknamed the “Sea Cow,” they first had to contend with damage from boat propellers from passing water vehicles. Now they are suffering from starvation as their number one food source, seagrass, has slowly disappeared.

Read full story
8 comments

I Sold My Old 2014 Macbook Pro!

I Received Less Than Originally Quoted. I have written two articles about my success with the new 2021 Macbook Pro. First, with the 14" and then my jump to the 16". I can't rave enough about how much an improvement this new model is over my previous Macbook Pro, but my next task was to sell the 2014 model.

Read full story

I Bought a Projector the Size of a Can of Soda!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking toAmazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
11 comments

My Continued Technology Subscription! Keep The Packages Coming.

I wrote about a subscription service called Gadget Discovery Club a while back. They send you a package of the latest up-and-coming technology, and you pay them an annual fee. Given my love for technology and anything that might make my life more “exciting,” I was quick to sign up. I wrote about my first package here:

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

A Personal Water Vehicle Exudes Luxury and Speed!

Strand Craft, a Miami Beach, Florida-based company, has been working diligently to realize a dream eight years in the making. They want to bring to market a personal luxury watercraft that pushes the limits of everything the Waverunner and small water vessels alike represent. I introduce you to the Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GT.

Read full story
5 comments

Time To Bring Food Smoking Indoors!

All the rage today is about bringing smoking to the home, and it is unlike the past when smoking and curing played a part in preserving the food. Today this process is primarily used to improve or add a new dimension to the food we enjoy daily. Over the last few years, there has been an explosion in the types and amounts of smokers available at the local retailers. Available in all sizes and combinations and with a plethora of features, there seems to be no end to the excitement.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy