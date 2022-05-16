Experience a Solar-Electric Vehicle Firsthand!

This Electric Vehicle Shows Promise!

Aptera Solar-Electric Vehiclemedia by Aptera

It’s no secret we are all living in interesting times with inflation at a 41-year high. Mortgage rates have doubled, and our paychecks don’t go as far as they used to. Look no further than the local gas pump, with gas prices the highest they have ever been. It’s no wonder consumers are pushing to get out of the typical gas guzzler and over to an electric vehicle. I am waiting to see how things continue to develop concerning gains in technological advances. With that being said, a company called Aptera has me contemplating whether I should make the leap or continue to “wait and see”!

Front Viewmedia by Aptera

Aptera has developed an electric vehicle that can be classified as a motorcycle given its three-wheeled design but drives like a car. As the title suggests, I was intrigued by what the company claimed with the promise of long ranges (1000 miles) and solar capability (40 miles a day on solar), speed (0–60 in 3.5 seconds), and pricing starting at $25,900. So it was time to look further!

Entry-level pricing starts at $25,900 for a 250-mile range and increases depending on longer-range requirements. You can opt to jump up to 400 mile($29,800), 600 mile($34,600), and 1000 mile($44,900) range capability. I can only imagine the type of batteries used in these futuristic-looking vehicles.

The pricing above includes solar panels placed strategically on the roof and dashboard. You can opt to have more across the hood and hatch for an extra $900; then and only then will you get 40 miles a day. The included roof and dashboard will get you an estimated 16 miles of charge. (I opted for all solar panels)

Solar Panel Layoutmedia by Aptera

Next up is the decision to stay with the offered Front Wheel Drive option or select All-Wheel Drive for an additional $2,500. Given our harsh midwest winters, the All-Wheel Drive option is a must, and now the third wheel is in play. Also, to achieve 60mph in 3.5 seconds, you must have All-Wheel Drive. The $25,000 price quickly turned into $48,000, and I still had a list of upgrades to add.

Available Upgrades:

Safety Pilot- This upgrade for $1300 included Level 2 autonomy which Synopsis.com details:

This means advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS. The vehicle can control both steering and accelerating/decelerating. Here the automation falls short of self-driving because a human sits in the driver’s seat and can take control of the car at any time. Tesla Autopilot and Cadillac (General Motors) Super Cruise systems both qualify as Level 2.

Enhanced Audio- This upgrade was $600 and included three extra channels and a subwoofer. Of course, I opted for this!

Camping Kit- An integrated kit, rear awning, and a step stool for $600.

Camping Optionmedia by Aptera

Off-Road Kit- Higher ground clearance and wheel covers for $1000. I figured if you were going to invest in the Camping Kit, this was a must.

Note: I did not select the Pet Kit for $300, given our family doesn’t have any, but this will include a divider, water bowl, cover, bags, and ladder.

I am looking at roughly $52,000 for this vehicle with plenty of question marks. Aptera has alleviated the range anxiety we all face with the possible 1000-mile capability on a full charge. My first few questions would be, how comfortable will this vehicle be after a few hundred miles? How will this hold up in the winter? How safe is it?

Maybe these questions are best for another article as this vehicle is currently not in production. Aptera now has over 10,000 reservations for this vehicle with hopes of starting the manufacturing process this year. “Wait and See” is our only option at this point. To reserve your place in line, expect to lay down a fully refundable $100.

Rear Viewmedia by Aptera

