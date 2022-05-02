How Much Lighter Can Electric Bikes Get?

Inyerself

These are the lightest e-bikes on the market!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhHp0_0fNshhBn00
Typical Folding E-Bikemedia by JC

Everyone knows about the struggles at the gas pump as of late. For this reason, demand for alternative transportation has increased exponentially over the last few years. It is one of the reasons a growing amount of the population and I have decided to seek out a portable, folding e-bike option. I wrote about finally making an e-bike purchase that met most of my needs.

I Made My E-Bike Purchase!
It was primarily based on price!

One such feature I seemed to ignore at the time was the weight factor. I can attest that e-bikes are heavy. Any time you introduce a high-powered battery, not to mention a motor, you will be adding weight. My purchased bike was based mainly on price and foldability. In the future, I will add weight to my list of e-bike needs, given this particular bike weighs around 70 lbs. I find that 70 lbs feel more like a 100 with the awkwardness of a folded bike. Just my thoughts on the subject!

Since my purchase back in December, there has been a relentless amount of bikes introduced to the market. I wanted to see what was currently available and with the least weight. I was a little surprised to find there were a few bikes claiming to be the “lightest” on the market.

I am starting with this particular bike by Carbo, which has a claim of not weighing more than 13kg (roughly 29 lbs). Great for folding up and taking on the go as a general commuter bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7SfL_0fNshhBn00
Carbo Bikemedia by JC

The lighter the bike, the smaller the battery. The Carbo bike has a Samsung 260 wh battery, and it is conveniently tucked away in the seat post. Not as much power as quite a few folding bikes on the market, but enough to control the on-board Bafang 250w motor. Expect to find hydraulic brakes as standard equipment on this particular bike. Starting price of this super-light e-bike is 2500 dollars. You are paying a premium for the loftiness of this bike and the fact it is belt-driven, although they do have a nine-speed chain drive unit available. Added Note: The frame is carbon fiber, attributing to the name CARBO.

Imagine my surprise finding another folding electric bike to claim the “Lightest” moniker. United City Bikes markets a bike called “The One,” weighing only 12.5 kg (roughly 27.6 lbs). Starting at $1800, this bike is also equipped with a 250w motor, although the battery is a bit less than the Carbo offering. You can increase battery size once you enter the $2100 price range. Keeping it simple, The One is a single-speed transmission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWiXX_0fNshhBn00
The Onemedia by JC

Once you jump up to the $2100 model, you go from disc brakes to hydraulic. Added Note: They used a high-grade magnesium alloy to keep the frame solid yet durable.

While not as light as the preceding two bikes, the Brompton bike has 14.5 kg (35 lbs). It is essential to note Brompton only advertises it as being lightweight. In any case, it weighs half of what my TurboAnt S1 does. With that comes the heftiest price tag yet exceeding $4000. What do you get for this small fortune?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2id6IW_0fNshhBn00
The Bromptonmedia by JC

Brompton markets the bike as being the most compact in the industry. It is the original 3-part folding bike, AKA “The Brompton Fold.” Expect a 300wh battery to go with the 250w motor, keeping in line with the previous Carbo and The One models. One substantial difference between this bike and the other models is the separate battery bag. Once the unit is folded, you have to carry the battery bag separately.

Added Note: Expect a little heavier ride given it has a hand-brazed cold-formed micro-alloy steel tubing frame.

I saved this bike for last because the specifications indeed classify this as the lightest folding e-bike today (At least it was the lightest I could find). The Hummingbird is another offering to market lightweight at 22.7 lbs and can fold. Starting at the hefty price tag of $4100, it also touts an all-in-one 250w motor and battery combination. The battery is a little on the low side at 158 wh, but it is the price to pay for the lightest bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fcwp3_0fNshhBn00
The Hummingbirdmedia by JC

It was interesting to find this unit is also equipped with a regenerative brake function to charge the onboard battery while riding. It is the only folding e-bike on this list to offer this feature.

Conclusion: What I have learned with looking for a low-weight bike, or sub 40 lb segment, is you will pay the price. The starting price for these “lighter bikes will start at $2000 and can go up exponentially based on features and “prestige.”

It is essential to point out that these bikes are strictly commuter bikes and not recommended for off-road activities. You are buying these for portability and the ability to get you from point a to point b sacrificing a little bit of comfort along the way. It will be interesting to see how this segment improves over the next 365 days.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Transportation# Ebikes# Electric# Technology# Gadgets

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
1782 followers

More from Inyerself

My Continued Technology Subscription! Keep The Packages Coming.

I wrote about a subscription service called Gadget Discovery Club a while back. They send you a package of the latest up-and-coming technology, and you pay them an annual fee. Given my love for technology and anything that might make my life more “exciting,” I was quick to sign up. I wrote about my first package here:

Read full story

Is It True, Does Vanilla Has Addictive Attributes?

I have claimed for years I am addicted to the flavor of vanilla. There are countless items I steer towards which contain or have hints of vanilla within them. I like Diet A&W Root Beer, and I am a glutton for baked goods with plenty of this flavoring. Don’t get me started on vanilla ice cream or shakes. Even the smell of vanilla brings a certain amount of calm into my life. I know vanilla is the culprit for certain, so I finally decided to look further into it to see if there is any validity to my addiction.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami Beach, FL

A Personal Water Vehicle Exudes Luxury and Speed!

Strand Craft, a Miami Beach, Florida-based company, has been working diligently to realize a dream eight years in the making. They want to bring to market a personal luxury watercraft that pushes the limits of everything the Waverunner and small water vessels alike represent. I introduce you to the Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GT.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

A Famous Saying and a Company Reborn: Shinola Detroit!

Depending on your age and the generation you grew up in, you might be familiar with the saying, “You don’t know shit from Shinola!” This is a pretty simple American saying, and it originated during World War II in the army barracks. Can’t you imagine being yelled at by your bunkmate or drill instructors with this particular vulgarity? If you were to look at human excrement and a container of Shinola (pronounced “Shine” “Ola”), you could see the similarities.

Read full story

Time To Bring Food Smoking Indoors!

All the rage today is about bringing smoking to the home, and it is unlike the past when smoking and curing played a part in preserving the food. Today this process is primarily used to improve or add a new dimension to the food we enjoy daily. Over the last few years, there has been an explosion in the types and amounts of smokers available at the local retailers. Available in all sizes and combinations and with a plethora of features, there seems to be no end to the excitement.

Read full story
East Jordan, MI

Who is the Company Behind the Manhole Covers?

East Jordan Iron Works (Now Known as EJ Group Inc.) I remember for many years walking over or near manhole covers and taking them for granted. They always had a good deal of writing on them, but never once did I think to look at where they were made. It took me many years to become interested enough to discover where these covers came from. The surprise came when I realized they originated in my home state of Michigan, in a small town called East Jordan. With an estimated population of fewer than 2300 people, it is the smallest town in Charlevoix County.

Read full story

Dawn Dish Soap Brings the Innovation!

Now and then, a company like P&G (Proctor and Gamble) will bring a little bit of excitement to an otherwise stagnant product. Let’s face it, Dawn dish and hand soaps are tried and true, and there is no reason to change the formula. This is the same product used to clean animals when environmental disasters like oil spills rear their ugly heads.

Read full story

A Discussion About Induction Cooking!

A few months ago, I felt compelled to buy a portable induction burner. After using it for a few months, I think I can speak intelligently on why this was a solid purchase. If it's good enough for professional chefs, it's good enough for me.

Read full story
Michigan State

The Magnificent and Flourishing Osprey!

These Fish Hawks Can be Found Worldwide. It wasn’t long ago I encountered the Red-Tailed Hawk, but I have become more and more aware of the Osprey, another raptor. We have several local nests here in Michigan, and what was once a rare sighting event has become increasingly common from year to year.

Read full story
11 comments

Alligators Beware of the Sandhill Crane!

My family and I encounter the bird known as the Sandhill Crane each year during the return of Spring. We always marvel at the size and the somewhat fearlessness of this beautiful bird. I call out their courage because they rarely seem to startle when near the public. After seeing the following video, it only reinforces my belief. These birds are the real deal!

Read full story
63 comments

My Continued Search For Helpful Technology!

As someone who loves technology and all things gadgets, I took stock today and looked at the gadgets/items I use the minute I wake up, get prepared for work and commute to my 9 to 5 job.

Read full story

I Had No Intentions on Buying the iPhone 13!

Apple released the iPhone 13 last year, and I did something I usually don’t. I stood pat and made no impulse purchases. In my opinion, there weren’t enough features to make me want to shell out the monies needed for such a purchase. After all, the iPhone 12 had everything I needed, and I still marvel at the pictures I take with it daily. It is a remarkable piece of hardware. Or at least it was!

Read full story
8 comments

The Housing Market is Still Going Strong!

The price of lumber has fallen, but price relief is still a ways away!. I have read a few articles recently detailing the falling price of lumber and the return to pre-pandemic price levels. As a typical consumer, my first inclination is to assume the cost of housing should start to come down. This couldn’t be any further from the truth. Demand is still robust out there for houses and lumber. A decrease in demand or an increase in supply will have to be prolonged before we see price reductions downstream.

Read full story
37 comments
Cincinnati, OH

"White Castle" Arguably America's First Fast Food Burger Joint

I drive by a White Castle every day at approximately 5 am and marvel at the line-up of cars in the drive-thru line. It was about this time I realized White Castle must be offering breakfast, or people like the burgers this early in the morning. I was happy it was the former, and breakfast was on the menu. Why so excited for breakfast in the morning from White Castle?

Read full story
17 comments

I Bought a Projector the Size of a Can of Soda!

I made a purchase as far back as 2018, and I am amazed at how much I have used it over the last few years. Made by Anker products, it is a projector that is the size of a standard can of soda. Anker calls this the Nebula Capsule, and they continue to sell it to this day successfully.

Read full story
10 comments
Novi, MI

My Fascination with Model Railroads!

They still captivate me after all this time. Model of Intercity Express Train in Europemedia by JC. This coming weekend the largest traveling model train show comes to Novi, Michigan. Always an event, it is generally a mainstay on our calendar each year it comes our way. Past events were always more exciting when my son was interested in all things “Thomas” related. Unfortunately, those days have passed, but a small amount of interest still remains.

Read full story

My Newfound Appreciation for Red-Tailed Hawks!

It turns out they are more than “Birds of Prey.”. My family and I were on a winter hike and encountered a Red-Tailed Hawk. It was at the request of my wife that we partake in this little family excursion as she wanted to see the newly fallen snow on the trees and take in a new amount of scenery. It was a cold day, but we all bundled up accordingly, grabbed a quick lunch, and headed to the nearest state park.

Read full story
22 comments

Have Your Next Home Delivered in a Box by Boxabl!

I am uncertain how I came across this particular company Boxabl, but I was intrigued that such a housing option was available. Imagine a small home you can buy for a tidy sum of money, have it delivered, unboxed, and erected/built within a day. This is where the housing market has brought us! An offering from Boxabl, known as the Caseta (pictured), promises a full living suite with all of this and a little more in an unfolding boxlike contained unit.

Read full story
23 comments

Mankind Continues to be a Danger to Manatees!

First deadly boat encounters, now pollution. The poor manatee has been an endangered animal for as long as I can remember, and it was only recently they were arguably delisted off the endangered list. Nicknamed the “Sea Cow,” they first had to contend with damage from boat propellers from passing water vehicles. Now they are suffering from starvation as their number one food source, seagrass, has slowly disappeared.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy