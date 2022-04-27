Land and Water Transportation In One Package!

Inyerself

Enhancing Our Love of the Water: The WaterCar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eUXP_0fJxiHT300
The Watercarmedia by JC

In the words of WaterCar, they are the “Builders of The Most Fun Vehicle on the Planet!” It is hard to argue against their claim when seeing what this amphibious vehicle can do. In 2010, WaterCar established the Guinness amphibious speed record with their Python model. Since then, they have perfected and released their Panther model featured in this article.

With a custom price of $198,000, the features of this car begin on the road and continue into the water.

Watercar on Watermedia by JC

Features:

Top speed can be achieved in the water in about a minute. Expect to top out at roughly 45mph.

You can reach a highway speed of 80mph.

Unlimited custom colors are available, along with custom interior and fabric colors.

Water to Landmedia by JC

It is important to note that the allure of this car is the ability to be used on land and in water. Unfortunately, it isn’t always as easy as getting in and driving. Each state and country has different regulations when registering these vehicles as they are considered land and water vessels. It is much easier to get this vehicle registered as a watercraft than a road-worthy car. For this reason, WaterCar offers this vehicle in a TurnKey Minus package. This package, at $158,000, comes minus the drivetrain and custom paint.

What does insurance look like on the WaterCar? Expect to pay roughly 10% of what the car is worth as you will have to insure this as both a car and a boat. The tidy sum of $20,000/year can prove quite costly, but if you are spending close to $200,000 on this craft, what’s another $20,000. Just make sure you get plenty of use out of this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTG49_0fJxiHT300
Watercar Sideviewmedia by JC

General maintenance of such a machine is not as simple as an average car. Special care needs to be taken to wash off residual saltwater over time if operating in saltwater. It is always recommended to wash with fresh water. The unit comprises rustproof/anti-corrosive materials, but applying rust-preventative coatings to exposed metallic areas is always recommended.

The WaterCar, like most high-end sports cars, is strictly a manually operated vehicle, so go into your purchase knowing an Automatic is not available. Also, understand this vehicle is constructed like that of a jeep, hence its similarity with its appearance. Unlike the Jeep, you do not have a soft or hard-top available. The company has discussed possibly offering this as an option, but you will most likely have to seek out aftermarket offerings.

Here is WaterCar’s latest offering in hopes of supplying vehicles to the Public Safety (Fire Fighting Officials)

Watercar Fire Rescuemedia by JC

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# outdoors# boating# auto# technology# transportation

Comments / 1

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
336 followers

More from Inyerself

My Newfound Appreciation for Red-Tailed Hawks!

It turns out they are more than “Birds of Prey.”. My family and I were on a winter hike and encountered a Red-Tailed Hawk. It was at the request of my wife that we partake in this little family excursion as she wanted to see the newly fallen snow on the trees and take in a new amount of scenery. It was a cold day, but we all bundled up accordingly, grabbed a quick lunch, and headed to the nearest state park.

Read full story
4 comments

My Subscription to Technology Continues!

I wrote about a subscription service called Gadget Discovery Club a while back. They send you a package of the latest up-and-coming technology, and you pay them an annual fee. Given my love for technology and anything that might make my life more “exciting,” I was quick to sign up. I wrote about my first package here:

Read full story

Alligators Beware of the Sandhill Crane!

My family and I encounter the bird known as the Sandhill Crane each year during the return of Spring. We always marvel at the size and the somewhat fearlessness of this beautiful bird. I call out their courage because they rarely seem to startle when near the public. After seeing the following video, it only reinforces my belief. These birds are the real deal!

Read full story
14 comments

A Promising Indoor Pellet Smoker?

All the rage today is about bringing smoking to the home, and it is unlike the past when smoking and curing played a part in preserving the food. Today this process is primarily used to improve or add a new dimension to the food we enjoy daily. Over the last few years, there has been an explosion in the types and amounts of smokers available at the local retailers. Available in all sizes and combinations and with a plethora of features, there seems to be no end to the excitement.

Read full story

Have Your Next Home Delivered in a Box by Boxabl!

I am uncertain how I came across this particular company Boxabl, but I was intrigued that such a housing option was available. Imagine a small home you can buy for a tidy sum of money, have it delivered, unboxed, and erected/built within a day. This is where the housing market has brought us! An offering from Boxabl, known as the Caseta (pictured), promises a full living suite with all of this and a little more in an unfolding boxlike contained unit.

Read full story
2 comments

Mankind Continues to be a Danger to Manatees!

First deadly boat encounters, now pollution. The poor manatee has been an endangered animal for as long as I can remember, and it was only recently they were arguably delisted off the endangered list. Nicknamed the “Sea Cow,” they first had to contend with damage from boat propellers from passing water vehicles. Now they are suffering from starvation as their number one food source, seagrass, has slowly disappeared.

Read full story
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers, Florida’s Gem of a Citrus Juice Establishment

Sun Harvest Citrus: The Cider Mill of Southwest Florida. For the last 30 years, my family has been visiting one orange juice establishment in Florida known as Sun Harvest Citrus. Sun Harvest Citrus erected a packing and retail facility in Fort Myers, Florida, in 1990. My family’s running joke is that we equate this to a similar juice-making business from the north that processes apples called cider mills. I wrote an article about them here:

Read full story
4 comments

Experience Excitement Above and Below the Water!

Enhancing Our Love of the Water- Seabreacher Submersible. I get it, not everyone loves the water, but many people do. For as long as I can remember, I was drawn to the water, whether fishing, boating, tubing, water slides, water parks, or just a plain old pool. I loved it when we upped our game, and the Jet Ski and Waverunners were introduced. Who doesn’t like ripping around doing 40 to 70mph? The next question is, what is next on the horizon? How about a vehicle as elegant as those creatures which populate the ocean.

Read full story
1 comments

The Art of Surfing, Even Without the Waves!

Enhancing Our Love of the Water: The eFoil by Lift. Keeping with the theme of having some money to burn and the promise of warmer weather ahead, we have a watercraft made by Lift called the eFoil. Lift has taken the sport of Surfboard Hydrofoiling into the electric age, making it even easier for newbies like me. With this ease of use comes a hefty price tag which plays into “Having Money to Burn.”

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

What Does a $1,000,000 House in Michigan Look Like Today?

Housing Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Last Few Years!. To say the last few years have wreaked havoc with the housing market would be an understatement. Consumers bringing cash to closings, bidding wars, lumber shortages, insufficient housing inventory are all contributing factors. The average cost of a home is fast approaching $400,000, and many homes have exceeded this average.

Read full story

What Makes Freerunning Different Than Parkour?

I recently saw a video of Stefan Dollinger performing stunts and moves, which I immediately equated to Parkour. Upon further inspection, I was quickly schooled in the practice of “Freerunning.”

Read full story

I Put My Small JBL FLIP 5 Bluetooth Speaker Through Its Paces!

It was tested, and it came through with flying colors!. Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
1 comments

Making Professional Cocktails at Home is Easy!

Prices are rising, and you can become your own bartender. After having experienced our first real vacation in over two years, I must say you can see the effects of inflation everywhere. Never was this more apparent when ordering one’s favorite adult beverage. As is par for the vacation course, we had a few cocktails, and the prices were out of this world. We also found it surprising the quality of each beverage varied drastically from bar to bar. My wife and I marveled at each derivation of Rumrunner every time we ordered it. It is evident that not everyone follows the same playbook.

Read full story

Looking Back at Promising Watercraft from 2012!

I recently happened upon this article written by JustLuxe speaking of the best water toys of 2012. Best Water Toys A top-of-the-line toy, the Iguana loves a challenge! French designed, this innovative cruiser is…www.justluxe.com.

Read full story

The iRobot Roomba J7+ Revisited After a Few Months!

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.

Read full story
1 comments

How Fast is Too Fast? E-Scooters

I mentioned having some time in a previous article, so I converted my Trek mountain bike over to electric. This bike has actual speed topping out at over 40 mph when all was said and done.

Read full story
4 comments

Expensive Watercraft to Enhance Your Experience!

Enhancing Our Love of the Water: Cayago’s Seabob F5 Series. I first discovered the Seabob F5 from Cayago AG when revisiting some of the luxury watercraft from 2012. If you are interested, you can read more about a variety of luxury seacraft from a decade ago here:

Read full story

Can Vanilla be Somewhat Addictive?

I have claimed for years I am addicted to the flavor of vanilla. There are countless items I steer towards which contain or have hints of vanilla within them. I like Diet A&W Root Beer, and I am a glutton for baked goods with plenty of this flavoring. Don’t get me started on vanilla ice cream or shakes. Even the smell of vanilla brings a certain amount of calm into my life. I know vanilla is the culprit for certain, so I finally decided to look further into it to see if there is any validity to my addiction.

Read full story
Miami Beach, FL

Luxury and Speed on the Open Water!

Strand Craft, a Miami Beach, Florida-based company, has been working diligently to realize a dream eight years in the making. They want to bring to market a personal luxury watercraft that pushes the limits of everything the Waverunner and small water vessels alike represent. I introduce you to the Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GT.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy