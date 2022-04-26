Miami Beach, FL

Luxury and Speed on the Open Water!

Inyerself

An ongoing journey to realize a dream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pi7Os_0fJwcbZY00
Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GT.media by JC

Strand Craft, a Miami Beach, Florida-based company, has been working diligently to realize a dream eight years in the making. They want to bring to market a personal luxury watercraft that pushes the limits of everything the Waverunner and small water vessels alike represent. I introduce you to the Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFMfY_0fJwcbZY00
Overhead View of the Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GTmedia by JC

So who exactly is Strand Craft? In their own words:

Strand Craft was founded in 2003 by Kurt Strand. The company began as a design and development company, specializing in custom built luxury boats. Kurt Strand is a Norwegian boat builder with 30 years of experience in boat design and custom boat building.

The Strand Craft V-8 Daytona GT was first written about in luxury magazines as early as 2014. I can only imagine the regulatory hurdles, testing, quality control measures, production concerns, and supply constraints they are experiencing causing this lengthy delay in bringing this beast to market. The lofty promises of a V-8-powered motorized vehicle are enough to bring excitement to the thrill-seekers and shudders to public officials.

Eight years ago, there was a promise of a vessel in the starting range of $50,000 with a top speed of 120km/hr (75mph). The vessel would measure 4.9 meters (16 feet) and equip with a 370 HP 4.2 liter V8 TDI engine from Volkswagen Marine.

Today’s promises are a bit different, with no cost estimate given, leading me to believe the new price will far exceed the original $50,000 price tag. We know that the 2022 specifications call out the unit as being a little longer at 5.08 meters (16.6 feet). The engine is more extensive and is described as an aluminum V8 6.2L Supercharged. Expect more power and performance, but it could be a natural gas guzzler, as demonstrated by the large 22-gallon fuel tank. Again, today’s specifications are undoubtedly subject to change.

Additional Specifications:

Projected weight of 1250 lbs

Storage box in front and a self-contained cooler under the seat

15" Touch Screen Display with included Premium sound system

Expect a custom two-tone paint job

To provide the best of what is available to those who are willing to pay for it, the following upgrades are available:

Carbon Inlays
Custom wrap
Custom trailer
Custom paint
Carbon fiber body
V8 DAYTONA GT Cover
Wood inlays
Teak wood deck
Retractable tender lifting rings
GPS Navigator
Special custom art paint
3D Gold or Silver wrap
Underwater camera
V8 Turbo Diesel engine
Shock absorbing seat

Conclusion: This is a sports car for the open water, and most likely too much muscle for people such as myself. There will undoubtedly be people lining up once this luxury machine finally hits the market. Just another toy to add to the collection!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# outdoors# transportation# technology# tech# boating

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to Inyerself, my very own passion project filled with unique and engaging content. Here you will find General Lifestyle Decisions & Choices. Explore all that I have to offer; perhaps Inyerself will ignite your own inner passions as well.

Canton, MI
959 followers

More from Inyerself

My Continued Search For Helpful Technology!

As someone who loves technology and all things gadgets, I took stock today and looked at the gadgets/items I use the minute I wake up, get prepared for work and commute to my 9 to 5 job.

Read full story

Alligators Beware of the Sandhill Crane!

My family and I encounter the bird known as the Sandhill Crane each year during the return of Spring. We always marvel at the size and the somewhat fearlessness of this beautiful bird. I call out their courage because they rarely seem to startle when near the public. After seeing the following video, it only reinforces my belief. These birds are the real deal!

Read full story
47 comments

I Had No Intentions on Buying the iPhone 13!

Apple released the iPhone 13 last year, and I did something I usually don’t. I stood pat and made no impulse purchases. In my opinion, there weren’t enough features to make me want to shell out the monies needed for such a purchase. After all, the iPhone 12 had everything I needed, and I still marvel at the pictures I take with it daily. It is a remarkable piece of hardware. Or at least it was!

Read full story
1 comments
East Jordan, MI

Who is the Company Behind the Manhole Covers?

East Jordan Iron Works (Now Known as EJ Group Inc.) I remember for many years walking over or near manhole covers and taking them for granted. They always had a good deal of writing on them, but never once did I think to look at where they were made. It took me many years to become interested enough to discover where these covers came from. The surprise came when I realized they originated in my home state of Michigan, in a small town called East Jordan. With an estimated population of fewer than 2300 people, it is the smallest town in Charlevoix County.

Read full story

The Housing Market is Still Going Strong!

The price of lumber has fallen, but price relief is still a ways away!. I have read a few articles recently detailing the falling price of lumber and the return to pre-pandemic price levels. As a typical consumer, my first inclination is to assume the cost of housing should start to come down. This couldn’t be any further from the truth. Demand is still robust out there for houses and lumber. A decrease in demand or an increase in supply will have to be prolonged before we see price reductions downstream.

Read full story
7 comments
Detroit, MI

Shinola Detroit: A Famous Saying and a Company Reborn!

Depending on your age and the generation you grew up in, you might be familiar with the saying, “You don’t know shit from Shinola!” This is a pretty simple American saying, and it originated during World War II in the army barracks. Can’t you imagine being yelled at by your bunkmate or drill instructors with this particular vulgarity? If you were to look at human excrement and a container of Shinola (pronounced “Shine” “Ola”), you could see the similarities.

Read full story

These Folding Electric Bikes are the Lightest on the Market!

Everyone knows about the struggles at the gas pump as of late. For this reason, demand for alternative transportation has increased exponentially over the last few years. It is one of the reasons a growing amount of the population and I have decided to seek out a portable, folding e-bike option. I wrote about finally making an e-bike purchase that met most of my needs.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

"White Castle" Arguably America's First Fast Food Burger Joint

I drive by a White Castle every day at approximately 5 am and marvel at the line-up of cars in the drive-thru line. It was about this time I realized White Castle must be offering breakfast, or people like the burgers this early in the morning. I was happy it was the former, and breakfast was on the menu. Why so excited for breakfast in the morning from White Castle?

Read full story
11 comments

I Bought a Projector the Size of a Can of Soda!

I made a purchase as far back as 2018, and I am amazed at how much I have used it over the last few years. Made by Anker products, it is a projector that is the size of a standard can of soda. Anker calls this the Nebula Capsule, and they continue to sell it to this day successfully.

Read full story
1 comments
Novi, MI

My Fascination with Model Railroads!

They still captivate me after all this time. Model of Intercity Express Train in Europemedia by JC. This coming weekend the largest traveling model train show comes to Novi, Michigan. Always an event, it is generally a mainstay on our calendar each year it comes our way. Past events were always more exciting when my son was interested in all things “Thomas” related. Unfortunately, those days have passed, but a small amount of interest still remains.

Read full story

My Newfound Appreciation for Red-Tailed Hawks!

It turns out they are more than “Birds of Prey.”. My family and I were on a winter hike and encountered a Red-Tailed Hawk. It was at the request of my wife that we partake in this little family excursion as she wanted to see the newly fallen snow on the trees and take in a new amount of scenery. It was a cold day, but we all bundled up accordingly, grabbed a quick lunch, and headed to the nearest state park.

Read full story
19 comments

My Subscription to Technology Continues!

I wrote about a subscription service called Gadget Discovery Club a while back. They send you a package of the latest up-and-coming technology, and you pay them an annual fee. Given my love for technology and anything that might make my life more “exciting,” I was quick to sign up. I wrote about my first package here:

Read full story

A Promising Indoor Pellet Smoker?

All the rage today is about bringing smoking to the home, and it is unlike the past when smoking and curing played a part in preserving the food. Today this process is primarily used to improve or add a new dimension to the food we enjoy daily. Over the last few years, there has been an explosion in the types and amounts of smokers available at the local retailers. Available in all sizes and combinations and with a plethora of features, there seems to be no end to the excitement.

Read full story

Have Your Next Home Delivered in a Box by Boxabl!

I am uncertain how I came across this particular company Boxabl, but I was intrigued that such a housing option was available. Imagine a small home you can buy for a tidy sum of money, have it delivered, unboxed, and erected/built within a day. This is where the housing market has brought us! An offering from Boxabl, known as the Caseta (pictured), promises a full living suite with all of this and a little more in an unfolding boxlike contained unit.

Read full story
11 comments

Mankind Continues to be a Danger to Manatees!

First deadly boat encounters, now pollution. The poor manatee has been an endangered animal for as long as I can remember, and it was only recently they were arguably delisted off the endangered list. Nicknamed the “Sea Cow,” they first had to contend with damage from boat propellers from passing water vehicles. Now they are suffering from starvation as their number one food source, seagrass, has slowly disappeared.

Read full story
2 comments
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers, Florida’s Gem of a Citrus Juice Establishment

Sun Harvest Citrus: The Cider Mill of Southwest Florida. For the last 30 years, my family has been visiting one orange juice establishment in Florida known as Sun Harvest Citrus. Sun Harvest Citrus erected a packing and retail facility in Fort Myers, Florida, in 1990. My family’s running joke is that we equate this to a similar juice-making business from the north that processes apples called cider mills. I wrote an article about them here:

Read full story
5 comments

Experience Excitement Above and Below the Water!

Enhancing Our Love of the Water- Seabreacher Submersible. I get it, not everyone loves the water, but many people do. For as long as I can remember, I was drawn to the water, whether fishing, boating, tubing, water slides, water parks, or just a plain old pool. I loved it when we upped our game, and the Jet Ski and Waverunners were introduced. Who doesn’t like ripping around doing 40 to 70mph? The next question is, what is next on the horizon? How about a vehicle as elegant as those creatures which populate the ocean.

Read full story
3 comments

Land and Water Transportation In One Package!

In the words of WaterCar, they are the “Builders of The Most Fun Vehicle on the Planet!” It is hard to argue against their claim when seeing what this amphibious vehicle can do. In 2010, WaterCar established the Guinness amphibious speed record with their Python model. Since then, they have perfected and released their Panther model featured in this article.

Read full story
2 comments

The Art of Surfing, Even Without the Waves!

Enhancing Our Love of the Water: The eFoil by Lift. Keeping with the theme of having some money to burn and the promise of warmer weather ahead, we have a watercraft made by Lift called the eFoil. Lift has taken the sport of Surfboard Hydrofoiling into the electric age, making it even easier for newbies like me. With this ease of use comes a hefty price tag which plays into “Having Money to Burn.”

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

What Does a $1,000,000 House in Michigan Look Like Today?

Housing Prices Have Skyrocketed Over the Last Few Years!. To say the last few years have wreaked havoc with the housing market would be an understatement. Consumers bringing cash to closings, bidding wars, lumber shortages, insufficient housing inventory are all contributing factors. The average cost of a home is fast approaching $400,000, and many homes have exceeded this average.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy