New research suggests the Arctic temperature rises four times faster than the globe

Photo by Guillaume Falco on pexels

A new study claims that the Arctic region is warming four times faster. As they compared the Arctic amplification ratio with the ratio from 1979 to 2021, they found an increment of four fold. The previous study suggested only two or three times as fast compared to the globe.

After industrialization, global warming has increased by an average of 1.1 °C in different regions of the world. The temperature is increasing differently in every part of the globe. But the Arctic region is warming faster than any part of the globe.

The Arctic region is extremely important to other climate components related to global warming. The Arctic has already reached its limits, a study suggested, and if more is pushed, then the globe will face its consequences.

When the Arctic region is covered with sea ice, it acts as a large reflective surface that reduces the absorption of solar radiation. When the sea ice melts, its absorption rates of solar radiation increase. Due to this, the temperature rises rapidly in the ocean, which leads to the sea ice melting faster. And this is the reason why the Arctic region is warming faster than other parts of the globe.

Because of the rising temperature, the permanently frozen part of the Arctic will quickly melt and be converted into thaw. The Arctic permafrost contains carbon, which has the potential to raise global temperatures by more than 3 degrees Celsius.

If there was a continuously rising temperature in the Arctic, which directly affects Greenland, if the ice melted in Greenland completely, it could raise sea level by about 7.4 meters. If we didn't work on global warming, it could lead to a global disaster.