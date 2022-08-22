New research suggests the Arctic temperature rises four times faster than the globe

Introvert boy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSNSc_0hM3oGJs00
Photo by Guillaume Falco on pexels

A new study claims that the Arctic region is warming four times faster. As they compared the Arctic amplification ratio with the ratio from 1979 to 2021, they found an increment of four fold. The previous study suggested only two or three times as fast compared to the globe.

After industrialization, global warming has increased by an average of 1.1 °C in different regions of the world. The temperature is increasing differently in every part of the globe. But the Arctic region is warming faster than any part of the globe.

The Arctic region is extremely important to other climate components related to global warming. The Arctic has already reached its limits, a study suggested, and if more is pushed, then the globe will face its consequences.

When the Arctic region is covered with sea ice, it acts as a large reflective surface that reduces the absorption of solar radiation. When the sea ice melts, its absorption rates of solar radiation increase. Due to this, the temperature rises rapidly in the ocean, which leads to the sea ice melting faster. And this is the reason why the Arctic region is warming faster than other parts of the globe.

Because of the rising temperature, the permanently frozen part of the Arctic will quickly melt and be converted into thaw. The Arctic permafrost contains carbon, which has the potential to raise global temperatures by more than 3 degrees Celsius.

If there was a continuously rising temperature in the Arctic, which directly affects Greenland, if the ice melted in Greenland completely, it could raise sea level by about 7.4 meters. If we didn't work on global warming, it could lead to a global disaster.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

First Year Computer Engineer

Los Angeles County, CA
1563 followers

More from Introvert boy

Cincinnati, OH

Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cuteness

Just see the video of the porcupine, it will make you smile on your face and I think your heart will melt like chocolate. The internet never stops surprising us, and here is one more video I found. A video of a porcupine eating corn goes viral on the internet.

Read full story
2 comments

Anything that swims in these undersea pools will die

Sea Brine Pools are a natural phenomenon of shallow salt ponds found in the deep ocean. The pools form when seawater seeps under the ground, dissolving underground salt deposits and depositing them on the surface as rock formations. The salinity of the water in the pools is three to eight times higher than that of the surrounding ocean, making them thick masses of water. High salinity and the lack of oxygen in brine pools can cause toxic shock and even death in marine life.

Read full story
1 comments

A man who had been rejected by his parents because of his facial appearance

Jonathan Lancaster said he's embracing life's opportunities and connections.Photo taken from Insider.com. Jonathan Lancaster, who was born with a very rare medical condition called Treacher Collins syndrome, occurs in 1 out of 50,000. After 36 hours of his birth, his parents signed adoption papers due to his facial appearance.

Read full story
321 comments

Scientists have discovered an animal that changed its genes to adapt to anaerobic respiration

Grab Screenshot from Youtube channel name TomoNews US. All animal required energy to perform its survival function. A common chemical mechanism through which living things take in oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide is called aerobic respiration. This process allows cells to get the energy they need to perform various tasks, such as metabolizing nutrients.

Read full story
7 comments

A Human-Sized Penguin Fossil Found In New Zealand

Researchers from New Zealand have found a previously unknown species of ancient gigantic penguin that roamed the nation in the Paleocene Epoch Era (a time between 66 and 56 million years ago).

Read full story
1 comments

Internet Stunned: Watch Snake Giving Birth to Live Babies

The snake birthing video was posted on Facebook by the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, a zoo dedicated to animal rehabilitation. In an extremely rare phenomenon of live birth in a reptile, a video was taken of a snake giving birth to 11 offspring.

Read full story
1 comments

Meet Princess Caraboo: Who Fooled a Nation

Nathan Cooper Branwhite, engraver, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 3, 1817, A strange woman, around the age of 20, walks down the street of Almondsbury, an English village in Gloucestershire. A cobbler and his wife found a lady taking high breaths and exhaustedly walking in the village. She was speaking a different language. They took her to the local county magistrate, where the magistrate kept her as she was an unknown person in their country.

Read full story
10 comments

Scary Stuff: Sea Cucumber Eating Video Goes Viral

The ocean always surprises us, and it is the most fascinating part of the world since there are still a lot of undiscovered areas due to its size and depth. We always get strange news from oceanic researchers. Recently, a video of a strange deep-sea species known as a sea cucumber leaked online and astonished internet users.

Read full story

Hypnotic scene: Fish "tornado" swirling underwater

On social media, a video depicting a school of fish combining to construct a tornado-like structure has gone viral. It is unknown where exactly this enormous underwater creation occurred, but it appears to have been caused by hundreds of little fish moving in unison in the same direction in what is known as "schooling" and creating a tornado. Underwater creatures are known to have unique traits and powers that draw people in, and this video is no different.

Read full story

Mystery 'Alien' Holes Discovered on the Seafloor of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Approximately 1.6 miles beneath the ocean floor, the team of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Okeanos Explorer discovered a number of strange holes. They were exploring the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a mostly undiscovered portion of the seabed that is part of the world's longest mountain range.

Read full story

Scientists found a mummy who died due to constipation.

In 1937, a man called Guy Skiles discovered the naturally preserved and mummified bones in a rockshelter near the confluence of the Rio Grande and Pecos rivers in South Texas. The mummy was preserved at a private museum until 1968, when it was given to the Institute of Texas.

Read full story
30 comments

Opinion: These four yoga poses can immediately alleviate anxiety

This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion. Don't let everyday stress and anxiety keep you from living your best life! There are many different ways to manage the symptoms of anxiety, but one that's worth trying is yoga. It's much more than just stretching — it can help you break down mental barriers to better focus in the present moment. But the benefits of yoga go far beyond just that.

Read full story
1 comments

According to a study, bacteria can remove plastic pollution from lakes

According to the study, Some naturally existing lake bacteria grow speedier and much more proficiently on plastic waste remnants than on natural waste. 29 European lakes were studied by the researchers.

Read full story

A scientist invented anti-distraction helmet to avoid disturbance

"The Isolator" by Hugo Gernsback.Photo: WorldRadioHistory.com/Science and Invention. If you can't focus at work, you might blame your smartphone or your surrounding. But distraction isn't new. Hugo Gernsback, an inventor, presented the concept for his "Isolator" helmet in 1925. The Isolator is a spooky-looking headpiece that shuts out sound and vision so that the wearer may concentrate on their task.

Read full story
7 comments

Innsbruck is building a quantum computer that goes beyond zero and one.

Austrian Quantum physicist Martin Ringbauer in the lab at the University of Innsbruck. The binary system of computation has long been used by computers. A quantum computer has been built by an Innsbruck researcher that is reported to be more powerful and capable of handling more states.

Read full story
1 comments

Mysterious mechanism: clownfish adapt their size to that of their home anemones

The fish's capacity to reproduce is enhanced by this phenomenon. We are all well known for the animated film "Finding Nemo". The clownfish, or anemonefish, is one of the known marine species. Scientists have found that the growth of the little anemone residents adjusts to the size of their original sea anemone. Scientific Reports revealed the findings of a series of laboratory experiments in which clownfish were seen in anemones of varying shapes and sizes.

Read full story

Opinion: I got an idea to add a swing to the tree house and started working on it. 

This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event experienced first-hand; used with permission. Let me tell you an incident that happened to me when I tried to build my own tree house. I built it in the backyard during the weekend, and when you are done with your work and go into the tree house, you have a sense of pride because you can see your project. I was so happy to take a break from building it when suddenly an idea popped up in my head. How about I add some swings?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy