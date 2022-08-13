A Human-Sized Penguin Fossil Found In New Zealand

Researchers from New Zealand have found a previously unknown species of ancient gigantic penguin that roamed the nation in the Paleocene Epoch Era (a time between 66 and 56 million years ago).

Close Up Photography of Penguin on Snow on pexels

Crossvallia waiparensis is the scientific name of the species, and it is the oldest and biggest species of penguin ever found in the world. Its height is about 1.6 meters, making it almost the same size as a human, and its weight is approximately 70 to 80 kg, whereas the Emperor penguin can be around 1.2 meters only and weigh up to almost 36 kg.

According to Canterbury Museum Senior Curator of Natural History Dr Paul Scofield, "When the Crossvallia species were alive, New Zealand and Antarctica were very different from today – Antarctica was covered in forest and both had much warmer climates." Dr. Paul Scofield adds that the discovery of similar birds in New Zealand and Antarctica demonstrates the strong relationship between the two continents.

The study found differences between the leg bones of Giant penguins and those of modern penguins. This shows that Giant penguins did not develop the ability to stand up straight like modern penguins.

The Waipara Greensand, where the fossils were found, is widely regarded as being among the most important locations in the world for the preservation of fossilized prehistoric penguins. The Crossvallia waiparensis penguin is the fifth extinct species of penguin found in this area.

Dr. Gerald Mayr of the Canterbury Museum says that the discovery of these fossils has given us a much better idea of how penguins have changed over time.

The fossils of several giant species, including the giant penguin (Crossvallia waiparensis), are preserved in the Canterbury Museum, New Zealand.

