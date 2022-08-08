Scary Stuff: Sea Cucumber Eating Video Goes Viral

Screenshot taken from a Twitter

The ocean always surprises us, and it is the most fascinating part of the world since there are still a lot of undiscovered areas due to its size and depth. We always get strange news from oceanic researchers. Recently, a video of a strange deep-sea species known as a sea cucumber leaked online and astonished internet users.

The video was posted on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an official with the Indian Forest Service (IFS). A few seconds later, we see the sea cucumber consuming food with its tentacles.

I was scared of seeing this video, and I think if you watch it first, it will scare you. The video is nearly 10 seconds but is astounding on the internet.

Mr. Nanda writes in his post, "Sea cucumber eating, using its feet to looking like tentacles surrounding its mouth."

Since it was shared, there have been over 23000 views of it, and hundreds of people have liked it. The post is flooded with comments like " unique, scary stuff, amazing". A user wrote, "Holy shit, I never knew sea cucumbers were eaten this way." This looks awesome. " "Isn't that it's anus as well?" another user inquired.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, sea urchins and starfish are both examples of the wider animal group known as echinoderms. Sea cucumbers are also considered to be a member of this bigger group. They are found living on the bottom of the ocean and their diet often consists of algae, aquatic invertebrates, and particles of trash. Their mouth are surrounded by tube feet that are used for eating.