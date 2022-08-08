Hypnotic scene: Fish "tornado" swirling underwater

Screenshot taken from a Instagram user ta.tsu.1

On social media, a video depicting a school of fish combining to construct a tornado-like structure has gone viral. It is unknown where exactly this enormous underwater creation occurred, but it appears to have been caused by hundreds of little fish moving in unison in the same direction in what is known as "schooling" and creating a tornado. Underwater creatures are known to have unique traits and powers that draw people in, and this video is no different.

The footage was shared on Instagram on July 7 by Japanese marine photographer Tatsuro. His video has been watched over 3.6 million times, and over 2.4 lakh people have liked it.

The viral video of the "fish tornado" depicts numerous little fries swimming collectively counterclockwise to create the tornado.

People are blown away by the video, and the post has been inundated with commenters who have left their thoughts in the comment section.

"This is how some fish defend themselves by appearing as a larger mass," a user wrote. The comments are flooded with words like " amazing, superb, wow etc."

The website eat.blue compares the occurrence to murmuration, in which vast groups of animals (birds, fish, or insects) move in unison and change direction at the same time. The murmurations get their name from the sound that is made by the flock of birds as they move in unison.

Tatsuro has shared a number of photographs from his enormous and stunning collection of marine photography on the Instagram profile he posted.

What's your opinion after seeing this video?

