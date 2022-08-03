Opinion: These four yoga poses can immediately alleviate anxiety

This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion.

Don't let everyday stress and anxiety keep you from living your best life! There are many different ways to manage the symptoms of anxiety, but one that's worth trying is yoga. It's much more than just stretching — it can help you break down mental barriers to better focus in the present moment. But the benefits of yoga go far beyond just that.

"Yoga is the antidote to all mental health problems, and it can help you manage whatever's causing your worries in the first place." "Yoga is an excellent tool to get rid of childhood trauma that may still be affecting you today." It's also a gentle, but therapeutic, way to heal emotional wounds . Yoga works on the emotional and mental body.



Here are five yoga poses that will instantly relieve stress and anxiety.

1. Tadasana ( Mountain pose )

Photo created by yanalya - on freepik.com

In Tadasana, or mountain pose, you stand with your feet parallel and hip-width apart. You then obviously stretch your arms to the sky, imagining that you're leaning into a mountain you want to climb. This yoga pose helps you be more aware of your breath and also opens up your chest so it's easier for you to breathe deeply.

2. Adho Mukha Svanasana ( Downward Facing Dog)

photo created by ArtPhoto_studio on freepik.com

This is probably the most fundamental yoga posture there is. Here, you bend your knees and rest your weight on your heels and toes. This stretch helps lengthen your hamstrings, and it also opens up your hips, which releases tension in the back of the body. It's a great pose to practice when you feel stressed or anxious.

3. Vrksasana (Tree pose)

photo created by karlyukav on freepik.com

Vrksasana is similar to Tadasana with one key difference: you bend forward like you're sitting on an imaginary chair instead of leaning into a mountain. It's a good pose to stretch your spine and shoulders, which releases tension in the muscles and helps relieve stress.



4. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

photo created by yanalya on freepik.com

It seems counterintuitive to hold yourself up off the ground while you're standing up, but Paschimottanasana is a great stretch for your entire body. It's also helpful for relieving stress caused by anxiety, as it's another way of tapping into your breath so you can take deep breaths. If needed, find a wall or firm chair to help support yourself.

As I am doing yoga for many years, in my opinion these four yoga poses can immediately reduce anxiety. What you think about it?