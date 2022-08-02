According to a study, bacteria can remove plastic pollution from lakes

According to the study, Some naturally existing lake bacteria grow speedier and much more proficiently on plastic waste remnants than on natural waste. 29 European lakes were studied by the researchers.

Plastic's carbon components are consumed as food by microorganisms. Enriching waterways with certain microorganisms might reduce plastic pollution naturally, a study finds.

Plastic pollution has a direct impact on lake water carbon levels: bacterial growth rates increase when carbon levels in lake water increase by even 4% as a result of the pollution.

Plastic waste in the lake is likely preparing the bacteria for fast development, as the data suggests; the bacteria are not only decomposing the plastic, but they are also becoming more capable of decomposing other naturally occurring carbon compounds in the lake as a result of this process.

The experts warn that they aren’t encouraging the continued use of plastics in the environment. Why? Because plastics contain chemicals that can be harmful to the environment, especially when present in high concentrations.

It's almost like plastic waste feeds microorganisms. According to lead author and University of Cambridge Plant Sciences professor Andrew Tanentzap, bacteria feed on plastic initially because it's easier to break down, and then they move on to more hard foods, such as the lake's natural organic materials, to further their growth.

"The plastic waste is boosting the food cycle in lakes because bactaria will increased in the lake and this will generate more food for larger creatures in the lake ecosystem," he said.

The effect was different based on the diversity of bacterial species that were present in the water of the lake; lakes that included a greater variety of species were more effective at degrading plastic pollution.

The research revealed that microbes are taking more plastic from lakes that have some special carbon compounds compared to lakes with fewer natural carbon molecules. The microorganisms in the lake water have fewer alternative food sources.

The findings will be used to determine which lakes need the greatest attention in terms of pollution control. The ecosystem of a lake is more likely to be hurt if it has a lot of plastic pollution but not many different kinds of microorganisms or natural organic substances.

"Plastics, however, will continue to damage our ecosystem for many years." Researchers claimed that "it is a great sign that their work helps to discover bacteria that may be exploited to help break down plastic trash and better control pollution in the ecosystem."

In August-September 2019, researchers sampled 29 Scandinavian lakes. A variety of variables, including latitude, depth, area, average surface temperature, and the diversity of dissolved carbon-based molecules, were taken into consideration while evaluating these lakes.

The quantity of carbon dioxide generated throughout the growth phase was used to test bacterial growth, both in terms of mass gain and growth efficiencies.

"Our research demonstrates that when plastic bags reach lakes and rivers, they may have severe and unanticipated consequences for the entire ecosystem. First author Eleanor Sheridan of the University of Cambridge's Department of Plant Sciences, who conducted the research as part of a final-year undergraduate thesis, hopes that the findings will urge people to be even more careful about how they dispose of plastic garbage.

