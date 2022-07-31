Mysterious mechanism: clownfish adapt their size to that of their home anemones

The fish's capacity to reproduce is enhanced by this phenomenon

Photo by Jiří Mikoláš on pexels

We are all well known for the animated film "Finding Nemo". The clownfish, or anemonefish, is one of the known marine species. Scientists have found that the growth of the little anemone residents adjusts to the size of their original sea anemone. Scientific Reports revealed the findings of a series of laboratory experiments in which clownfish were seen in anemones of varying shapes and sizes.

Young fish in anemones of different sizes

The study's main author, Theresa Rueger of the University of Newcastle, explained, "We first discovered a strong connection between sizes in a natural population in Papua New Guinea and then experimentally studied the processes behind this correlation in the laboratory." It's possible to expand in size by feeding on different anemone sizes."

Fish that inhabit larger sea anemones tend to mature more quickly than their counterparts that inhabit smaller sea anemones. It was claimed that this would improve the animals' reproductive efficiency. Larger fish are better able to reproduce. On the other hand, if they outgrow their anemones, they are less able to hide from predators. The fish's ability to adapt is important, the authors noted.(Study)

Mysterious mechanism

As Rueger points out, "the differences could not be explained by varying food consumption, as we gave all the fish the same amount of food." Artificial anemones made of silicone did not have the same impact as real anemones, therefore lack of room was not a factor. Further research is needed to determine exactly how the anemone adapts to its changing size.

