Denver, CO

What's the current status of the labor market in Denver?

Instawork Economic Research

Demand for flexible work in the Denver area has been rising, with workers committing more hours to earning extra income. Trends in pay have been mixed, however, reflecting nationwide trends in demand for goods and services from different sectors.

Key takeaways

  • Hourly pay for flexible workers in the Denver area is over $18, higher than the state and city minimum wages.
  • Unemployment is once again lower in the Denver metropolitan area than in the nation as a whole.
  • But the tight labor market in Denver may be loosening up somewhat as businesses slow pay raises.
  • The long-term trend towards more jobs in leisure and hospitality may finally be resuming.

Denver and the state of Colorado have relatively high minimum wages, but they still fall short of the living wage suggested by researchers at MIT. The average hourly pay for workers using Instawork was much closer, indeed higher than the average across all markets on our platform:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHQcK_0iCUWMY500
Minimum wage comparisonsInstawork

For a realtime pulse of the Denver metropolitan area, including pay rates, demographics, and demand for flexible work, please visit our local labor market page.

Long-term trends in the labor market

In this Labor Market Focus, we take a broader view of the labor market's development in the past and where it may be going next.

Denver had attained a privileged position in the American economy over the decade before the pandemic, with unemployment rates generally much lower than the national average. The initial spike in unemployment at the start of the pandemic was lower as well. But after moving in lockstep with the rest of the economy through much of the recovery, Denver's labor market is again tighter than the already-tight national average:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRrdO_0iCUWMY500
Unemployment rate in DenverInstawork

In fact, the number of non-farm workers in Denver now exceeds the pre-pandemic peak, though employment in the metropolitan area is still lagging well behind its pre-pandemic trend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXsv7_0iCUWMY500
Total non-farm employment in DenverInstawork

The failure of Denver and other markets to resume their pre-pandemic trend could have several causes. The most recent government statistics suggest that 15 million or more prime-age American workers may be suffering from long Covid-19 symptoms, though these symptoms won't always keep them from working.

There is also a continuing hangover from the pandemic in the leisure and hospitality sector. Until the pandemic, the leisure and hospitality sector had been growing as a share of total non-farm employment in the Denver area. It was cut in half by the pandemic and is yet to fully recover. Meanwhile, the trade and transportation sector, another one where Instawork is very active, got a boost in the early days of the pandemic but has almost returned to its pre-pandemic level:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFkAN_0iCUWMY500
Sector share of unemployment in DenverInstawork

The changes in these sectors reflect shifting demand from consumers for good delivered to the home versus services offered outside the home.

The immediate outlook

We are already seeing signs suggesting that the labor market in the Denver area may be loosening up. Our Pay Signal Index showed businesses slightly more likely to lower than to raise pay in both June and July. Recently, some of the biggest increases in demand for flexible work came in light industrial roles, but an anticipated weak holiday season could add slack to that part of the labor market.

We expect the demand for flexible work to stay strong, however, as businesses fine-tune their staffing to mirror the economic cycle. Long-term trends also suggest steady growth in the major industries we serve. We expect to offer more and more Coloradans and their neighbors a way to earn the extra income they need during what may be an increasingly difficult time.

These links offer more information:

Instawork local labor market resources

Bureau of Labor Statistics Economic Summary

Metro Denver EDC Employment Statistics

For a realtime pulse of the Denver metropolitan area, including pay rates, demographics, and demand for flexible work, please visit our local labor market page.

Visit Denver's local labor market page

Realtime metrics

These metrics, derived from data aggregated across the Instawork platform, compare the two weeks starting 8/11/2022 to the previous two weeks. To control for the overall growth of the Instawork marketplace, only shifts involving businesses that booked shifts in both periods are included:

  • $0.03 drop in hourly pay
  • 0.8% point rise in share of short-notice shifts
  • 0.1 hours drop in hours per existing worker

Follow us to receive future briefings and data insights from our Economic Research team.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# labor market# hourly workers# hourly pay rates# flexible work# minimum wage

Comments / 0

Published by

Led by Chief Economist Daniel Altman, the Instawork Economic Research Division analyzes and offers insights into labor trends, particularly within the hourly workforce.

San Francisco, CA
8 followers

More from Instawork Economic Research

Detroit, MI

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.

Read full story

Why is pay in hospitality is rising?

Hourly pay in hospitality roles has been rising in line with higher demand from consumers. Outdoor events such as sports games and concerts have driven pay for counter staff up by 14%.

Read full story
Boston, MA

What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?

The Boston area has some of the highest pay rates in the nation for flexible workers, earning more than the MIT Living Wage for single people without children. Demand for flexible work has also been rising steeply, with a 21% increase month-on-month for Boston businesses in August. Here we look at some of the longer-term trends in the Boston labor market.

Read full story

What happens to hourly pay during the holidays?

Hourly pay for flexible work in service-related industries may rise during the fall if the economy reverts to pre-pandemic trends. Businesses with higher demand for work on the actual holidays are likely to see large spikes in pay in their labor markets.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy