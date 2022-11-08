Holiday staffing can be less stressful with the right tools in place

hospitality worker plating shrimp Adobe Stock Image

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many businesses, but keeping up with staffing needs can be challenging. Even with a possible recession looming, businesses need qualified and reliable workers to help them navigate the seasonal surge that will generate over $1 trillion in retail and consumer products by the end of the year.

As Americans return to stores, social gatherings, and work events in the first post-covid holiday season, our team has pulled together a list of five ways businesses can make it easy to staff throughout the holidays.

1. Eliminate job applications

Streamline your search by using a digital platforms to easily get matched with qualified and reliable workers.

These platforms should leverage leading technology such as predictive algorithms with machine learning to seamlessly connect thousands of businesses with millions flexible workers, using a multitude of data points to ensure the best match between the business' staffing needs and the worker's skill set and experience.

2. Leverage the network effect

Everyone is connected digitally. Take advantage of a digital network of skilled workers to secure immediate staffing needs. A network of skilled hourly workers can optimize your search for seasoned workers.

Over 1 million people have joined the flexible workforce in the last six months leading up to the holiday season. These workers are ready and waiting to support your business, with posted shifts usually filling in about 12 hours (on average).

3. Ensure competitive pay

Look for intel on what other businesses are paying workers in your area to ensure you’re paying competitive pay rates.

This information can be critical in ensuring your business is attracting great workers. Make sure to find data on the pay rates that result in the quickest fill rate for the roles you’re looking to fill, specific to your area. Leverage recently published local labor market trends to help ensure business success before, during, and after the holiday season.

To understand what motivates flexible workers, read the newly published State of the Flexible Workforce to learn more.

4. Plan for the unexpected

You may leverage business intelligence and forecasting to estimate customer volume for the upcoming holidays. With this season likely to be busy yet unpredictable, what do you do when the unexpected happens and customer demand exceeds expectation? (A great problem to have!)

Quickly dial up your staffing needs by leveraging the flexible workforce to fill open shifts with qualified and reliable workers. Post your shifts and get the workers you need in order to make the most of this lucrative opportunity.

5. Use technology

Everyone uses technology to streamline business operations these days, so why shouldn’t seasonal staffing be one of them? There’s an app for that.

Technology can help make your job easier by allowing you to easily dial up or down staffing based on your business’s unique needs. It's important to save time and money by eliminating the hiring process and the need to submit payroll. Find a tool that streamlines those processes so you can focus on other top priorities.

Follow us to receive other great tips to ensure business success!