Sides hustles can help offset the increased costs of the holidays this year

Instawork

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUIaG_0imXk6Nd00
A person shopping onlineAdobe Stock Image

‘Tis the season for breaking the bank! We’ve all seen how expensive things are recently and these increased costs heading into the holidays can create a lot of stress. You may be trying to figure out how you’re going to pay for it all - hosting Thanksgiving dinner, visiting Grandma to exchange gifts, or taking that much needed end-of-year vacation.

It all adds up quickly, but there are ways to help offset higher costs while enjoying the holidays and having fun with friends and loved ones in the process.

If you need more money for the holiday season, leverage these side hustles to ensure a happy holiday!

Here are 5 ways to earn extra money during the holidays:

  1. Work as a bartender
    Love making drinks for your friends? Holiday parties need mixologists to make festive concoctions and they can pay over $20/hour.
  2. Support your local football team
    Football season is in full swing, which means stadiums across the country need workers to help give their fans a great experience on game day.
  3. Like to shop?
    If you like to shop but need to earn extra money heading into the holidays to pay for your purchases, many retailers need cashiers to help meet increased customer volume.

    Pro tip: Many retailers will also give workers a discount to use in store before or after their shifts. It’s a great way to save money when buying gifts for loved ones.
  4. Help ensure gifts are under the tree
    Santa’s elves can’t take care of everything. Warehouse workers are in high demand during the holidays. Pick up well-paying shifts at a local warehouse to help ensure packages are delivered on time.
  5. Attend the season’s hottest parties
    As holiday parties ramp up, events will need plenty of food servers, bussers, and help with event set up and break down. It’s the perfect way to earn extra money while spreading the holiday cheer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q62d2_0imXk6Nd00
cocktails being poured at holiday partyAdobe Stock Image

All of these side hustle options all workers to earn money while choosing where they work, when they work, and how they work. This type of work is ideal for people who are looking to easily earn some extra cash outside their normal working hours.

Flexible workers also love the ability to get paid instantly, which is ideal for last-minute shopping.

Get a jump start on earning extra money by looking for opportunities in your area. The holidays will be here before you know it!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# side hustle# extra money# holiday spending# inflation# flexible work

Comments / 0

Published by

Instawork connects local businesses with hourly professionals leveraging flexible work.

San Francisco, CA
40 followers

More from Instawork

Nashville, TN

Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residents

Tennessee legend Dolly Parton famously sang about “workin’ 9 to 5” and the daily grind of trying to make a living and “barely gettin’ by.”. And Dolly wasn’t even dealing with inflation, insane housing prices, or the sky high cost of holiday festivities!

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas City

The holidays are a time to eat, drink, and be merry. It’s when you cozy up by a fireplace with a glass of chilled eggnog. Hop on a plane to see family in other parts of the country. Exchange heartfelt gifts with the ones you love to show them how much you care.

Read full story
Houston, TX

How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas… including paychecks, if you are leveraging flexible work opportunities. Houston workers can now take advantage of the platform to find flexible, hourly shifts and earn more than double the local minimum wage.

Read full story
2 comments
Detroit, MI

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.

Read full story
4 comments

How to best cheer on your favorite football team amid high inflation

Rosters are set and crowds in cities across the country are excited to cheer on their favorite teams. America is ready for football season!. As the first games kick off, fans have figured out a way to support their favorite team while getting paid in the process.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workers

It’s been well over a decade since the state of North Carolina last increased the minimum wage, which currently stands at $7.25. While more than half of U.S. states decided to raise minimum wages this year to fill gaps between what people earn and what it costs to make ends meet, the Tar Heel State was not one of them.

Read full story
Denver, CO

How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver

Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

How to offset the cost of inflation in Philadelphia

Costs are up, wages are not. Particularly in Philadelphia, where residents earning the local minimum wage of $7.25 an hour haven’t seen an increase in more than 13 years. It’s tough for many Americans to make ends meet this summer, with inflation raising prices of everything from groceries to gas. This month, the inflation rate in the City of Brotherly Love is at 8.8%, the highest year over year increase in more than four decades.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy