Sides hustles can help offset the increased costs of the holidays this year

A person shopping online Adobe Stock Image

‘Tis the season for breaking the bank! We’ve all seen how expensive things are recently and these increased costs heading into the holidays can create a lot of stress. You may be trying to figure out how you’re going to pay for it all - hosting Thanksgiving dinner, visiting Grandma to exchange gifts, or taking that much needed end-of-year vacation.

It all adds up quickly, but there are ways to help offset higher costs while enjoying the holidays and having fun with friends and loved ones in the process.

If you need more money for the holiday season, leverage these side hustles to ensure a happy holiday!

Here are 5 ways to earn extra money during the holidays:

Work as a bartender

Love making drinks for your friends? Holiday parties need mixologists to make festive concoctions and they can pay over $20/hour.

Support your local football team

Football season is in full swing, which means stadiums across the country need workers to help give their fans a great experience on game day.

Like to shop?

If you like to shop but need to earn extra money heading into the holidays to pay for your purchases, many retailers need cashiers to help meet increased customer volume.



Pro tip: Many retailers will also give workers a discount to use in store before or after their shifts. It’s a great way to save money when buying gifts for loved ones.

Help ensure gifts are under the tree

Santa’s elves can’t take care of everything. Warehouse workers are in high demand during the holidays. Pick up well-paying shifts at a local warehouse to help ensure packages are delivered on time.

Attend the season’s hottest parties

As holiday parties ramp up, events will need plenty of food servers, bussers, and help with event set up and break down. It’s the perfect way to earn extra money while spreading the holiday cheer.

cocktails being poured at holiday party Adobe Stock Image

All of these side hustle options all workers to earn money while choosing where they work, when they work, and how they work. This type of work is ideal for people who are looking to easily earn some extra cash outside their normal working hours.

Flexible workers also love the ability to get paid instantly, which is ideal for last-minute shopping.

Get a jump start on earning extra money by looking for opportunities in your area. The holidays will be here before you know it!