Detroit, MI

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

Instawork

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxZ8l_0i5rjYnz00
View of Detroit skylineAdobe Stock Image

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring.

While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.

Now, Motor City residents are looking for ways to increase their income and offset the costs of every day items like gas and groceries. Some Detroit residents have figured out a way to earn at least double the area's minimum wage.

Get to earning within 24 hours

More than 57,000 people in Detroit are already leveraging flexible work to increase their income amid high inflation rates. These workers can easily pick up extra work and build a schedule around their personal lives and financial goals.

Pro tip: leverage technology to easily find work in your area. No need to waste gas money on a long commute!

People looking for flexible work opportunities can easily find shifts in the hospitality, retail, and warehouse/logistics.

Detroit workers have found flexible work to help them achieve:

    • Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals
    • Financial stability - view shift earnings before you work
    • Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as you want
    • Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day
    • Unique and exciting work opportunities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLS3N_0i5rjYnz00
Worker in DetroitInstawork

Common roles in Detroit include general labor, warehouse associates, line and prep cook positions, and event server shifts.

Help local businesses

High quality, reliable workers are matched with businesses based on the skills of the workers and the needs of business. Over 30 data points can be used to match people with businesses that need their skills and experience.

It's great when local workers can earn more while also helping local businesses thrive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# side hustle# extra income# flexible work# inflation

Comments / 1

Published by

Instawork connects local businesses with hourly professionals leveraging flexible work.

San Francisco, CA
22 followers

More from Instawork

How to best cheer on your favorite football team amid high inflation

Rosters are set and crowds in cities across the country are excited to cheer on their favorite teams. America is ready for football season!. As the first games kick off, fans have figured out a way to support their favorite team while getting paid in the process.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workers

It’s been well over a decade since the state of North Carolina last increased the minimum wage, which currently stands at $7.25. While more than half of U.S. states decided to raise minimum wages this year to fill gaps between what people earn and what it costs to make ends meet, the Tar Heel State was not one of them.

Read full story
Denver, CO

How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver

Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

How to offset the cost of inflation in Philadelphia

Costs are up, wages are not. Particularly in Philadelphia, where residents earning the local minimum wage of $7.25 an hour haven’t seen an increase in more than 13 years. It’s tough for many Americans to make ends meet this summer, with inflation raising prices of everything from groceries to gas. This month, the inflation rate in the City of Brotherly Love is at 8.8%, the highest year over year increase in more than four decades.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy