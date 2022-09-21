How to best cheer on your favorite football team amid high inflation

Rosters are set and crowds in cities across the country are excited to cheer on their favorite teams. America is ready for football season!

As the first games kick off, fans have figured out a way to support their favorite team while getting paid in the process.

Here’s how you can get in on the action this football season.

Plenty of work opportunities

It's pretty easy to get started by leveraging technology to look for opportunities to work at the stadium. Apps now make it easy to see what's available. Just make sure you build a flexible schedule that allows you to pick when, where, and how you work.

Most commonly selected stadium shifts include:

  • Concessions / Cashiers
  • Retail
  • Warehouse
  • Stand workers
  • Prep cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Bartenders
  • Suite servers and runners
  • Custodial

Leverage your skill sets

Stadiums shifts are likely to be matched with high-quality, reliable workers to fill available openings. Make sure to highlight you skills and experience to ensure you get the type of work you're most interested in. Perks of flexible work opportunities during football season include the ability to build your own schedule, make extra money, and see that income grow quickly.

If you've an avid football fan, use your skills, support your team, and get paid in the process. Working at a stadium is a lot of fun but also very popular. Build your schedule and plan accordingly because shifts fill up fast. It can also be fun to get your friends to work with you, I can't think of a better Thursday night then cheering on your favorite team while working along side your friends.

