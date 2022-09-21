Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workers

View of Charlotte's skyline Adobe Stock Image

It’s been well over a decade since the state of North Carolina last increased the minimum wage, which currently stands at $7.25. While more than half of U.S. states decided to raise minimum wages this year to fill gaps between what people earn and what it costs to make ends meet, the Tar Heel State was not one of them.

For hourly workers, this is a problem - especially once you factor in the rising costs of everyday household items due to inflation. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator estimates that a single adult without children would need to make more than double the state’s current minimum wage in Charlotte to support themselves.

Flexibility is becoming a necessity

In Charlotte, more than 22,000 people have figured out a way to earn an hourly rate averaging more than double the state's minimum wage. There's no secret to their success, they are working with local businesses to help them succeed while making some extra money to offset increased costs of everyday necessities.

Flexibility is important to anyone wanting to earn extra money. Workers need a way to work on their terms - whatever works best with their personal and financial goals. Common flexible work opportunities include shifts in the hospitality, retail, and warehouse/logistics.

Charlotte residents are reaping the benefits with one resident stating, "I have growing kids and groceries are becoming more and more expensive. I needed to find a way to work around my schedule that would allow me to more easily afford the everyday essentials."

The most common role in Charlotte is general labor. There are also plenty of opportunities in roles such as warehouse associates, event servers, concessions, bartenders, retail associates, and custodial positions.

Local businesses are eager for the help

As the holidays are quickly approached, more and more local businesses are looking for reliable help. To ensure workers and businesses in Charlotte are best matched, it's important to match the workers' skills and experience with the business needs. Businesses that rely on this growing segment of the workforce range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city’s favorite local hot spots.