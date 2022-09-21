Charlotte, NC

Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workers

Instawork

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sDrI_0i4hXHgr00
View of Charlotte's skylineAdobe Stock Image

It’s been well over a decade since the state of North Carolina last increased the minimum wage, which currently stands at $7.25. While more than half of U.S. states decided to raise minimum wages this year to fill gaps between what people earn and what it costs to make ends meet, the Tar Heel State was not one of them.

For hourly workers, this is a problem - especially once you factor in the rising costs of everyday household items due to inflation. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator estimates that a single adult without children would need to make more than double the state’s current minimum wage in Charlotte to support themselves.

Flexibility is becoming a necessity

In Charlotte, more than 22,000 people have figured out a way to earn an hourly rate averaging more than double the state's minimum wage. There's no secret to their success, they are working with local businesses to help them succeed while making some extra money to offset increased costs of everyday necessities.

Flexibility is important to anyone wanting to earn extra money. Workers need a way to work on their terms - whatever works best with their personal and financial goals. Common flexible work opportunities include shifts in the hospitality, retail, and warehouse/logistics.

Charlotte residents are reaping the benefits with one resident stating, "I have growing kids and groceries are becoming more and more expensive. I needed to find a way to work around my schedule that would allow me to more easily afford the everyday essentials."

The most common role in Charlotte is general labor. There are also plenty of opportunities in roles such as warehouse associates, event servers, concessions, bartenders, retail associates, and custodial positions.

Local businesses are eager for the help

As the holidays are quickly approached, more and more local businesses are looking for reliable help. To ensure workers and businesses in Charlotte are best matched, it's important to match the workers' skills and experience with the business needs. Businesses that rely on this growing segment of the workforce range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city’s favorite local hot spots.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# side hustle# inflation# flexible work# hourly work

Comments / 0

Published by

Instawork connects local businesses with hourly professionals leveraging flexible work.

San Francisco, CA
12 followers

More from Instawork

Detroit, MI

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.

Read full story

How to best cheer on your favorite football team amid high inflation

Rosters are set and crowds in cities across the country are excited to cheer on their favorite teams. America is ready for football season!. As the first games kick off, fans have figured out a way to support their favorite team while getting paid in the process.

Read full story
Denver, CO

How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver

Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up. With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

How to offset the cost of inflation in Philadelphia

Costs are up, wages are not. Particularly in Philadelphia, where residents earning the local minimum wage of $7.25 an hour haven’t seen an increase in more than 13 years. It’s tough for many Americans to make ends meet this summer, with inflation raising prices of everything from groceries to gas. This month, the inflation rate in the City of Brotherly Love is at 8.8%, the highest year over year increase in more than four decades.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy