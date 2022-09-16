How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in Denver

View of Denver skyline Adobe Stock Image

Getting an extra $3 may seem a trivial amount - but multiply those additional dollars in your income by each hour you work and it can quickly add up.

With inflation keeping prices of everything from a gallon of gas to a carton of eggs at high levels, Denver residents can benefit from increasing their wages instantly through Instawork.

While Denver increased the city’s minimum wage to $15.87 earlier this year, for many hourly workers it still hasn’t felt like enough. The average wage on Instawork is more than $3 more at $18.96 per hour.

Flexible work apps like Instawork offer workers in the Mile High City the ability to quickly increase their hourly wages and ease the pressures of inflation.

Get to earning in 24 hours

More than 36,000 people in Denver have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff more than 100 business locations across the metro area.

Hourly workers who are ready to become an Instawork Pro can easily download the app, create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours. Pros can find shifts in the hospitality, retail, and warehouse/logistics.

Hourly professionals using Instawork experience:

Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals

Financial stability - view shift earnings before you work

Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as you want

Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day with Instapay

Unique and exciting work opportunities

Common roles in Denver include general labor, warehouse associates, retail positions, and event server shifts.

When times are tight, turn to a side hustle

Ray, an Instawork Pro, is one of thousands of people in Denver getting relief from inflation by using the platform. He uses Instawork as a side hustle to make extra money at a time when money is tight for everyone.

Ray can control how many shifts he wants to work, when he wants to work, and what kind of work he wants to do - giving him the ability to create his own schedule, protect his free time with family and friends, and still make the extra cash that he needs.

Since he began using the app at the beginning of the pandemic, Ray has enjoyed working a variety of shifts - including one that allowed him to attend his first baseball game. He loves the immediacy of getting paid through Instapay and the ability to skip the long hiring processes that he’d face by working elsewhere.

Businesses are matched with skilled Pros

High quality, reliable Instawork Pros are matched with businesses, Instawork Partners, to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services.

The Instawork platform uses over 30 data points to best match Pros with businesses that need their skills and experience. We also encourage both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city’s favorite local hot spots. Instawork is also proud to staff over half of the baseball and football stadiums across the country, including in Denver.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Quick access to qualified workers in their community

Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing

Increased customer loyalty due happier staff and better experiences

Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities

If you’re interested in learning how Instawork can help staff your business or want to leverage flexible work to increase your income, visit www.instawork.com or download the app to learn more.