Mother Beats Breast Cancer and Welcomes Twins 2 Yrs Later: The Ultimate Anniversary Gift.

Photo by ABC11

Experiencing a traumatic event like cancer can make it arduous to imagine what lies ahead in the future.

Shelly Battista always believed that motherhood was her calling, but shortly after giving birth to her first daughter, she discovered a lump in her breast while nursing. Initially, she believed it to be a blocked milk duct, but was surprised to find out that it was, in fact, triple-negative breast cancer, leaving the mother from Arlington Heights, Illinois in a state of shock.

Photo by Good Morning America/Youtube

Despite the absence of any cancer history in her family, Shelly was found to have the BRCA1 gene mutation, which is associated with higher susceptibility to particular types of cancer. In February 2020, she commenced chemotherapy and underwent a bilateral mastectomy. Following a successful treatment regimen, Shelly received a cancer-free diagnosis in December of the same year.

Regrettably, Shelly's ovaries were severely impaired by the cancer treatments, leading to their removal. Fortunately, Dr. Kara Goldman at Northwestern Medicine Center for Fertility and Reproductive Medicine assisted her in preserving embryos for future use.

“There’s a tremendous misconception that you have to have ovaries in order to carry a pregnancy, but actually the ovaries and uterus function quite separately from each other,” Dr. Goldman explained .

Photo by Good Morning America/Youtube

Following her cancer-free diagnosis, Shelly attempted to conceive a baby with Dr. Goldman after a year. Despite the initial failure of the first two embryo transfers, Shelly eventually became pregnant after the third attempt.

“We didn’t want to get our hopes up too high, right?” Shelly said. “So, when we got the phone call from Dr. Goldman — she called us herself, we were very, very ecstatic.”

But the happiness didn't stop there! During their initial ultrasound, the technician discovered the presence of not just one, but two babies!

Photo by ABC11

Incredibly, Shelly’s twin daughters arrived on the same day she was declared cancer-free just two years earlier. Seems they were meant to be, doesn’t it?

“I always wanted at least three kids, so this was amazing,” said the overjoyed mom.

Photo by ABC11

Shelly really came full circle in just two years. We can only imagine the heartache she felt when she received that diagnosis, but look at what beautiful things can happen when you keep persevering!

Share this story to welcome the Battista twins to the family.