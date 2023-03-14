New York State Poet Laureate title awarded to a bright 9-year-old boy from Harlem.

Photo by kaydenhern03/instagram

The words spoken by 9-year-old Kayden Hern from Harlem hold immense power and will leave a lasting impact.

Kayden spoke as poet laureate at the inauguration of New York Governor Kathy Hochul. On New Year’s Day, he performed an original piece he wrote titled, “In My Mind.”

The inspiration for his poem came from his grandmother, Jackie Hern, he told WPIX. It all started with Jackie encouraging him to write his thoughts down, she said . He wrote:

In my mind, I used to be a child of poverty, not knowing that hopes and dreams can become reality. In my mind, I thought it was fine to sit in the back of the classroom because my teacher never asked me to read or write. But little did she know I was ever so bright.

Jackie is always supportive of her grandson's dreams and helps him navigate complex conversations.

“He would ask questions about racism, about school, about … in the old-fashioned days, what was going on?” Jackie said . “And I told him what (was) going on, and we just started writing things together.”

Last year, while waiting to recite at the Apollo Theater, Kayden had the opportunity to meet the governor during her official appearance and speak with her.

“There’s a long line around the block, and I saw this young man standing there,” Governor Hochul recounted as part of her inaugural address. “I said, ‘You’re going in to watch somebody?’ He says, ‘No, I’m a poet. I’m going to go recite.'”

Kayden will never forget this moment.

“I was excited,” Kayden recalls . “Yeah, because at the Apollo, I just wanted to take a picture with her. And then she asked me, what do I do? And I said, I draw. I also write poems.”

Upon meeting the governor, Kayden confidently recited a poem he had memorized instead of reading from a piece of paper as she had expected.

During their meeting, the governor promised him she would invite him to speak at her inauguration as her poet laureate if she was elected. She kept her word.

“If you … practice, you can do anything,” he said .

Kayden possesses wisdom beyond his years. He believes that broadening one's perspective and taking risks are crucial steps towards achieving success. With a deep-rooted belief in the power of dreams, Kayden aims to spread positivity not only in his community but also to the world beyond.

