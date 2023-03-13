Father Writes Candid Review of Toddler's Toy Kitchen Visit, Bringing Laughter to Readers

Photo by christophe_kyle/instagram

Being an entrepreneur himself, Chris Kyle is constantly seeking opportunities to uplift fellow small business owners.

Chris considers himself lucky that his job allows him to be present for every moment of his daughter Ava's life. Although he was unsure when his wife bought her a toy kitchen set, he's pleasantly surprised to see how much Ava loves it and how she's now transformed into a "small business owner" in their very own living room!

“When my wife made the purchase, I was hesitant about spending a few hundred dollars on it,” Chris explained . “It has been worth every penny. Ava is the star of her own little world when she is ready to play.”

Chris paid a visit to his daughter’s at-home restaurant and shared his frank yet funny “review” on his Instagram page. “So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today,” he wrote. “It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner.”

Photo by christophe_kyle/instagram

“First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday?” Chris continued. “She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s.”

Chris went above and beyond with his criticism. Along with expressing doubt about the suitability of balloons as decoration, he also remarked that the service at Ava's Kitchen was far from reaching the standards of a Zagat-rated restaurant.

“I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here,” wrote Chris. “She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol. Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I’ll give her another chance.”

Photo by christophe_kyle/instagram

Gotta love a chef who pauses for a TV break! Chris and Ava are thrilled that their post went viral.

“During these tough times, I’m glad to see our post shine bright in the lives of people around the world,” said the proud dad.

Share this story to shine that light a little further.