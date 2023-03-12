Meet Smile, The Dog Who Grins Ear-to-Ear with Joy After Being Rescued

Photo by No Dog Left Behind - Minnesota Canine Rescue/Facebook

Similar to humans, certain dogs are born with an optimistic outlook on life!

Recently, the At-Choo Foundation's animal rescue team journeyed to Tijuana, Mexico to address an animal hoarding situation. They successfully rescued 24 dogs from squalid surroundings, among which was a small mixed-breed female dog that displayed remarkable gratitude for being saved.

Photo by No Dog Left Behind - Minnesota Canine Rescue/Facebook

Smile is an adorable young dog whose constant and wide smile earned her name. No Dog Left Behind, a rescue organization based in Minnesota, couldn't resist her charming face and made it their mission to find her the loving forever home she deserves.

“We heard her story, we saw her pictures, and we fell in love with the hope we saw in her eyes,” NDLB wrote on Facebook. “Smile was destined to join our rescue.”

Smile caught a ride with Mutt Mutt Engine and traveled from California to Minnesota to find her new family.

Photo by No Dog Left Behind - Minnesota Canine Rescue/Facebook

Due to a severe case of sarcoptic mange causing pain, Smile required special medical attention. Although quarantined to avoid spreading the contagious condition, her heart-melting chocolate eyes and ceaseless smile won over the staff's affections.

“I went up to her kennel and she sat up and smiled at me,” NDLB operations manager Stephanie Easley told The Dodo . “It was at that very moment that she captured my heart.”

Stephanie decided to bring Smile home as a foster dog, and the little dog rewarded her with all the love she can handle!

Photo by No Dog Left Behind - Minnesota Canine Rescue/Facebook

“The genuine love in her eyes is what makes her the most special dog I’ve ever met,” Stephanie said. “They’re expressive… you know exactly what she’s thinking or feeling just by looking at them.”

So far the shelter has received a few applications for this special dog, but she needs to stay with Stephanie until she’s fully healed. When the time is right, it won’t be easy for Stephanie to say goodbye to that smiling face, but she knows Smile deserves a family of her very own.

“We will find her the people that she’s been waiting for her whole life,” Stephanie vowed.

Share this story to thank animal rescue workers for saving dogs like Smile.