A Summer Haven for Dogs: Spanish Waterpark Designed Exclusively for Canines

Photo by Nando Martinez/iStock

Water-loving dogs will find paradise in Spain. Perros al Agua, a waterpark just for dogs about a 30-minute drive from Barcelona, has been making doggie dreams come true since 2014. There are two pools, slides, beaches, and grassy areas for fetching at the resort (or naps). And a restaurant serving, of course, hot dogs for the humans.

The park has two pools, one for dogs of all sizes called "The Big Lake," which has surf boards, slides, canoes, and even a jumping ramp for wild swimmers.

A smaller pool with a playhouse and island with slides and toys is reserved for small dogs.

These Bostons got some exclusive time to try out all the facilities

There's also a sand mountain and an off-leash area where pet parents can unwind while their dogs run free.

The restaurant serves pizza, hamburgers, and even vegan meals in addition to hot dogs.

It’s a doggie paradise

Getting there

Plan your visit on the Perros al Agua website or by calling 34 689 37 13 62 on an internationally-abled phone. Tickets start at 16 Euros for one dog parent and dog.

For many dogs, the waterpark is a true summer haven. They can run, play, and swim to their heart's content, all while staying cool and comfortable in the hot summer sun. And for their owners, it's a chance to relax and enjoy watching their pets have fun in a safe and secure environment.

Overall, the Spanish waterpark designed exclusively for canines is a great example of how innovative ideas can help solve real-world problems for both pets and their owners. It's no wonder that it has become a beloved summer destination for dogs and their families alike.

